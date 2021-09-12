The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, September 12, 2021 1:00 am

    GOLF

    Champions

    ASCENSION CHARITY CLASSIC

    At Norwood Hills Country Club

    At St. Louis, Mo.

    Yardage: 6,992; Par: 71

    Second Round

    Ken Tanigawa 69-65—134
    Doug Barron 66-68—134
    Rod Pampling 69-66—135
    Alex Cejka 68-67—135
    Jim Furyk 67-68—135
    Rocco Mediate 69-67—136
    Dicky Pride 69-67—136
    Wes Short, Jr. 67-69—136
    Vijay Singh 67-69—136
    Kevin Sutherland 70-67—137
    Kenny Perry 69-68—137
    David Toms 68-69—137
    Jerry Kelly 68-69—137
    Jay Haas 68-69—137
    Steve Flesch 67-70—137
    Bernhard Langer 71-67—138
    Paul Stankowski 71-67—138
    Billy Mayfair 70-68—138
    John Daly 68-70—138
    Paul Goydos 66-72—138
    Marco Dawson 66-72—138
    Jonathan Kaye 73-66—139
    Steven Alker 71-68—139
    Willie Wood 72-67—139
    Tom Byrum 71-68—139
    Jesús Rivas 70-69—139
    John Senden 70-69—139
    Woody Austin 69-70—139
    Lee Janzen 68-71—139
    Brandt Jobe 72-68—140
    Colin Montgomerie 71-69—140
    Tom Lehman 71-69—140
    Brett Quigley 71-69—140
    Stephen Ames 71-69—140
    Rich Beem 74-67—141
    Scott Parel 71-70—141
    Billy Andrade 71-70—141
    Kirk Triplett 75-67—142
    Paul Broadhurst 74-68—142
    Tom Gillis 74-68—142
    Corey Pavin 74-68—142
    Mike Weir 73-69—142
    Jeff Sluman 73-69—142
    K.J. Choi 73-69—142
    Ernie Els 72-70—142
    Davis Love III 71-71—142
    Tim Petrovic 71-71—142
    Chris DiMarco 68-74—142
    Cliff Kresge 67-75—142

