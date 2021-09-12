Sunday, September 12, 2021 1:00 am
GOLF
Champions
ASCENSION CHARITY CLASSIC
At Norwood Hills Country Club
At St. Louis, Mo.
Yardage: 6,992; Par: 71
Second Round
|Ken Tanigawa
|69-65—134
|Doug Barron
|66-68—134
|Rod Pampling
|69-66—135
|Alex Cejka
|68-67—135
|Jim Furyk
|67-68—135
|Rocco Mediate
|69-67—136
|Dicky Pride
|69-67—136
|Wes Short, Jr.
|67-69—136
|Vijay Singh
|67-69—136
|Kevin Sutherland
|70-67—137
|Kenny Perry
|69-68—137
|David Toms
|68-69—137
|Jerry Kelly
|68-69—137
|Jay Haas
|68-69—137
|Steve Flesch
|67-70—137
|Bernhard Langer
|71-67—138
|Paul Stankowski
|71-67—138
|Billy Mayfair
|70-68—138
|John Daly
|68-70—138
|Paul Goydos
|66-72—138
|Marco Dawson
|66-72—138
|Jonathan Kaye
|73-66—139
|Steven Alker
|71-68—139
|Willie Wood
|72-67—139
|Tom Byrum
|71-68—139
|Jesús Rivas
|70-69—139
|John Senden
|70-69—139
|Woody Austin
|69-70—139
|Lee Janzen
|68-71—139
|Brandt Jobe
|72-68—140
|Colin Montgomerie
|71-69—140
|Tom Lehman
|71-69—140
|Brett Quigley
|71-69—140
|Stephen Ames
|71-69—140
|Rich Beem
|74-67—141
|Scott Parel
|71-70—141
|Billy Andrade
|71-70—141
|Kirk Triplett
|75-67—142
|Paul Broadhurst
|74-68—142
|Tom Gillis
|74-68—142
|Corey Pavin
|74-68—142
|Mike Weir
|73-69—142
|Jeff Sluman
|73-69—142
|K.J. Choi
|73-69—142
|Ernie Els
|72-70—142
|Davis Love III
|71-71—142
|Tim Petrovic
|71-71—142
|Chris DiMarco
|68-74—142
|Cliff Kresge
|67-75—142
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story