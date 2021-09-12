TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Dennis Gardeck on injured reserve. Promoted LB Kylie Fitts to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated CB Antonio Hamilton to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed K Elliott Fry to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Latavius Murray.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Elijah Lee and K Chris Naggar from the practice squad to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OG Tommy Kraemer. Signed WR Javon McKinley to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Nyheim Hines to a contract extension.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed LB Elijah Sullivan to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Reinstated OT Austin Jackson from the reserve/COVID IL.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted RB Ameer Abdullah from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed WR Malcolm Perry on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DT Albert Huggins and DB Jordan Miller.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed K Mike Badgley.