AUTO RACING

Cup Series

LATE SATURDAY

FEDERATED AUTO PARTS 400 SALUTE TO FIRST RESPONDERS

At Richmond, Va.

Lap length: 0.75 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400 laps, 51 points.

2. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400, 55.

3. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 400, 39.

4. (13) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400, 42.

5. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 400, 46.

6. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400, 45.

7. (17) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 400, 39.

8. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400, 32.

9. (15) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 400, 37.

10. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 399, 33.

11. (19) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 399, 26.

12. (12) Alex Bowman, Chev., 399, 27.

13. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 399, 28.

14. (9) Aric Almirola, Ford, 399, 27.

15. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chev., 398, 22.

16. (26) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 398, 21.

17. (22) Daniel Suarez, Chev., 398, 20.

18. (28) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 398, 19.

19. (14) William Byron, Chev., 398, 18.

20. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, 398, 17.

21. (31) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 398, 16.

22. (21) Cole Custer, Ford, 397, 15.

23. (23) R. Stenhouse Jr., Chev., 397, 14.

24. (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 396, 13.

25. (20) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 396, 12.

26. (30) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 396, 11.

27. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 396, 0.

28. (16) Michael McDowell, Ford, 395, 9.

29. (25) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 395, 8.

30. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 393, 0.

31. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chev., 389, 0.

32. (27) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 388, 5.

33. (34) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 387, 0.

34. (37) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 386, 0.

35. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 386, 2.

36. (33) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 385, 1.

37. (4) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 40, 1.

Race Statistics

Avg. Speed of Winner: 98.301 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hr., 3 min., 6 sec.

Margin of Victory: 1.417 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 30 laps.

Lead Changes: 21 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0; D.Hamlin 1-32; Ku.Busch 33-36; D.Hamlin 37-90; C.Elliott 91-131; M.Truex 132; K.Larson 133-134; C.Bell 135-137; D.Hamlin 138-161; C.Elliott 162-177; D.Hamlin 178-179; C.Elliott 180; K.Larson 181-184; C.Bell 185-186; D.Hamlin 187-268; M.Truex 269-296; C.Bell 297-301; R.Chastain 302-305; Ky.Busch 306-344; D.Hamlin 345-347; K.Larson 348-349; M.Truex 350-400

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 6 times for 197 laps; M.Truex, 3 times for 80 laps; C.Elliott, 3 times for 58 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 39 laps; C.Bell, 3 times for 10 laps; K.Larson, 4 times for 8 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 4 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 4 laps.

Wins: K.Larson, 5; M.Truex, 3; R.Blaney, 3; A.Bowman, 3; C.Elliott, 2; Ky.Busch, 2; D.Hamlin, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; J.Logano, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; A.Almirola, 1; W.Byron, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 2106; 2. D.Hamlin, 2072; 3. M.Truex, 2062; 4. Ku.Busch, 2052; 5. R.Blaney, 2048; 6. J.Logano, 2047; 7. K.Harvick, 2046; 8. B.Keselowski, 2038; 9. C.Bell, 2031; 10. C.Elliott, 2030; 11. A.Almirola, 2029; 12. A.Bowman, 2026; 13. T.Reddick, 2026; 14. Ky.Busch, 2024; 15. W.Byron, 2017; 16. M.McDowell, 2006.

IndyCar

GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND

At Portland, Ore.

Lap length: 1.964 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Alex Palou, Honda, 110 laps.

2. (2) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 110.

3. (3) Scott Dixon, Honda, 110.

4. (20) Jack Harvey, Honda, 110.

5. (18) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 110.

6. (4) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 110.

7. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 110.

8. (6) Colton Herta, Honda, 110.

9. (15) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 110.

10. (5) Graham Rahal, Honda, 110.

11. (8) Ed Jones, Honda, 110.

12. (26) Takuma Sato, Honda, 110.

13. (14) Will Power, Chevrolet, 110.

14. (7) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 110.

15. (27) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 110.

16. (16) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 110.

17. (25) Rinus Veekay, Chevrolet, 110.

18. (12) Sebastien Bourdais, Chev., 110.

19. (11) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 110.

20. (22) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 110.

21. (23) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 109.

22. (21) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 95.

23. (17) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 91.

24. (9) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 89.

25. (19) Callum, Chevrolet, 77.

26. (24) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 50.

27. (13) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1.

Race Statistics

Avg. Speed of Winner: 102.011 mph.

Time of Race: 02:07:04.1304.

Margin of Victory: 1.2895 seconds.

Cautions: 4 for 20 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: O’Ward 1-28, Rahal 29-34, Jones 35-36, Harvey 37-39, Dixon 40-42, Palou 43, Rahal 44-73, Harvey 74-75, Palou 76-78, Dixon 79, McLaughlin 80-84, Ericsson 85, Palou 86.

Points: Palou 477, O’Ward 452, Newgarden 443, Dixon 428, Ericsson 402, Herta 348, Rahal 342, Power 332, Pagenaud 329, Rossi 299.

Formula One

ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

At Monza, Italy.

Lap length: 5 kilometers

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 53 laps, 1:21:54.365.

2. (3) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 53, +1.747 seconds.

3. (19) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 53, +4.921.

4. (5) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 53, +7.309.

5. (8) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 53, +8.723.

6. (6) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 53, +10.535.

7. (9) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 53, +15.804.

8. (10) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 53, +17.201.

9. (14) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 53, +19.742.

10. (12) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 53, +20.868.

11. (13) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 53, +23.743.

12. (11) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 53, +24.621.

13. (7) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 53, +27.216.

14. (17) Robert Kubica, Poland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 53, +29.769.

15. (18) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 53, +51.088.

16. (16) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, did not finish, 41.

17. (4) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, did not finish, 25.

18. (1) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, did not finish, 25.

19. (20) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, did not finish, 3.

20. (15) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, did not finish.

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen, Neth., 226.5 points.

2. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, 221.5.

3. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, 126.

4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, 114.

5. Sergio Perez, Mexico, 108.

6. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, 92.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, 89.5.

8. Pierre Gasly, France, 66.

9. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, 57.

10. Fernando Alonso, Spain, 46.

11. Esteban Ocon, France, 44.

12. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, 35.

NHRA

MOPAR EXPRESS LANE NATIONALS

At Mohnton, Pa.

FINAL FINISH ORDER

Top Fuel

1. Billy Torrence; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Steve Torrence; 5. Shawn Langdon; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Leah Pruett; 8. Mike Salinas; 9. Doug Kalitta; 10. Josh Hart; 11. Doug Foley; 12. Antron Brown; 13. Joe Morrison.

Funny Car

1. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 2. John Force; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Paul Lee; 6. Ron Capps; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. Tim Wilkerson; 9. Bob Tasca III; 10. Alexis DeJoria; 11. Cory Lee; 12. Blake Alexander; 13. Jim Campbell.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 4. Dallas Glenn; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Aaron Stanfield; 7. Kyle Koretsky; 8. Chris McGaha; 9. Alan Prusiensky; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Bob Benza; 12. Kenny Delco; 13. Larry Morgan; 14. Mason McGaha; 15. Vincent Nobile; 16. John Gaydosh Jr.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Steve Johnson; 2. Eddie Krawiec; 3. Angelle Sampey; 4. Matt Smith; 5. Angie Smith; 6. Karen Stoffer; 7. Cory Reed; 8. Scotty Pollacheck; 9. Andrew Hines; 10. Joey Gladstone; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Jim Underdahl; 13. Jianna Salinas; 14. Ron Tornow; 15. Kelly Clontz; 16. Chris Bostick.

FINAL RESULTS

Top Fuel

Billy Torrence, 3.720 seconds, 326.08 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.784 seconds, 313.22 mph.

Funny Car

Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 3.926, 330.23 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.946, 328.54.

Pro Stock

Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.578, 208.30 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.604, 206.73.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.775, 196.87 ef. Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.870, 197.16.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Matthew Cummings, 5.211, 276.69 def. Robin Samsel, 5.267, 268.60.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.445, 269.51 def. Sean Bellemeur, Camaro, 5.489, 266.48.

Competition Eliminator

Frank Aragona, Roadster, 9.652, 88.29 def. Chip Ippolito, Chevy S-10, Foul - Red Light.

Super Stock

Bobby Fazio, Ford Mustang, 10.627, 122.54 def. Jonathan Allegrucci, Dodge Challenger, Foul - Red Light.

Stock Eliminator

Joe Santangelo, Chevy Camaro, 10.456, 117.88 def. Allison Doll, Pontiac Firebird, 10.580, 123.96.

Super Comp

Taylor Iacono, Dragster, 8.919, 175.14 def. Lee Ream, Dragster, 8.930, 174.37.

Super Gas

Jason Kenny, Chevy Corvette, 9.899, 166.17 def. Bill Nuzzo, Ford Mustang, 9.882, 120.88.

Top Dragster

Tom Martino, Dragster, 6.620, 195.31 def. Alan Kenny, Dragster, 6.236, 219.44.

POINT STANDINGS

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 2,179; 2. Brittany Force, 2,167; 3. Billy Torrence, 2,137; 4. Justin Ashley, 2,124; 5. Leah Pruett, 2,113.

Funny Car

1. John Force, 2,172; 2. Ron Capps, 2,157; 3. J.R. Todd, 2,133; 4. Robert Hight, 2,121; 5. Bob Tasca III, 2,106.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 2,224; 2. Erica Enders, 2,183; 3. Aaron Stanfield, 2,129; 4. Dallas Glenn, 2,125; 5. Kyle Koretsky, 2,117.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Steve Johnson, 2,195; 2. Matt Smith, 2,183; 3. Eddie Krawiec, 2,159; 4. Angelle Sampey, 2,136; 5. Scotty Pollacheck, 2,125.