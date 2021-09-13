The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, September 13, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Miami 1 0 0 1.000 17 16
    Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 23
    N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 14 19
    New England 0 1 0 .000 16 17

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Houston 1 0 0 1.000 37 21
    Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 28
    Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 21 37
    Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 13 38

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 27 24
    Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 16
    Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
    Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 29 33

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 13
    Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 29
    L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 20 16
    Las Vegas 0 0 0 .000 0 0

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 6
    Dallas 0 1 0 .000 29 31
    N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 13 27
    Washington 0 1 0 .000 16 20

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 19 14
    New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 38 3
    Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 29
    Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 32

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
    Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41
    Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38
    Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 24 27

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 38 13
    San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 41 33
    Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 28 16
    L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0

    Thursday

    Tampa Bay 31, Dallas 29

    Sunday

    Arizona 38, Tennessee 13

    Carolina 19, N.Y. Jets 14

    Cincinnati 27, Minnesota 24, OT

    Houston 37, Jacksonville 21

    L.A. Chargers 20, Washington 16

    Philadelphia 32, Atlanta 6

    Pittsburgh 23, Buffalo 16

    San Francisco 41, Detroit 33

    Seattle 28, Indianapolis 16

    Denver 27, N.Y. Giants 13

    Miami 17, New England 16

    New Orleans 38, Green Bay 3

    Kansas City 33, Cleveland 29

    Chicago at L.A. Rams, late

    Today

    Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

    SEATTLE 28,

    INDIANAPOLIS 16

    Seattle 7 14 0 7 28
    Indianapolis 3 7 0 6 16

    First Quarter

    Ind—FG Blankenship 21, 5:44.

    Sea—Lockett 23 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 1:31.

    Second Quarter

    Sea—Everett 9 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 11:27.

    Ind—Pascal 10 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 7:10.

    Sea—Lockett 69 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), :51.

    Fourth Quarter

    Sea—Metcalf 15 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 6:45.

    Ind—Pascal 11 pass from Wentz, 2:12.

    A—63,347.

    Sea Ind
    First downs 18 23
    Total Net Yards 381 336
    Rushes-yards 27-140 30-113
    Passing 241 223
    Punt Returns 2-15 1-7
    Kickoff Returns 1-22 2-41
    Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
    Comp-Att-Int 18-23-0 25-38-0
    Sacked-Yards Lost 3-13 3-28
    Punts 5-37.0 4-46.8
    Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
    Penalties-Yards 7-53 2-16
    Time of Possession 24:13 35:47

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Seattle, Carson 16-91, Eskridge 2-22, Wilson 5-9, Penny 2-8, Swain 1-5, Dallas 1-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 17-56, Hines 9-34, Wentz 4-23.

    PASSING—Seattle, Wilson 18-23-0-254. Indianapolis, Wentz 25-38-0-251.

    RECEIVING—Seattle, Lockett 4-100, Metcalf 4-60, Dissly 3-37, Carson 3-26, Everett 2-20, Eskridge 1-6, Dallas 1-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 6-60, Hines 6-48, Pascal 4-43, Pittman 3-29, Doyle 3-21, Strachan 2-26, Campbell 1-24.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    SAN FRANCISCO 41, DETROIT 33

    San Francisco 7 24 7 3 41
    Detroit 0 10 7 16 33

    First Quarter

    SF—Sherfield 5 pass from Lance (Gould kick), 5:47.

    Second Quarter

    Det—Hockenson 6 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 13:34.

    SF—Mitchell 38 run (Gould kick), 11:22.

    Det—FG Seibert 49, 6:21.

    SF—Hasty 3 run (Gould kick), 2:30.

    SF—Greenlaw 39 interception return (Gould kick), 1:20.

    SF—FG Gould 40, :08.

    Third Quarter

    SF—Samuel 79 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:08.

    Det—Swift 43 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 4:38.

    Fourth Quarter

    SF—FG Gould 52, 10:00.

    Det—J.Williams 1 run, 1:56.

    Det—Cephus 2 pass from Goff, 1:10.

    A—59,374.

    SF Det
    First downs 21 31
    Total Net Yards 442 430
    Rushes-yards 28-131 24-116
    Passing 311 314
    Punt Returns 2-18 0-0
    Kickoff Returns 5-70 4-55
    Interceptions Ret. 1-39 0-0
    Comp-Att-Int 18-26-0 38-57-1
    Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 3-24
    Punts 2-38.0 3-50.7
    Fumbles-Lost 3-3 0-0
    Penalties-Yards 7-79 5-45
    Time of Possession 26:32 33:28

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—San Francisco, Mitchell 19-104, Mostert 2-20, Hasty 1-3, Lance 3-2, Garoppolo 3-2. Detroit, J.Williams 9-54, Swift 11-39, Goff 3-14, Raymond 1-9.

    PASSING—San Francisco, Garoppolo 17-25-0-314, Lance 1-1-0-5. Detroit, Goff 38-57-1-338.

    RECEIVING—San Francisco, Samuel 9-189, Kittle 4-78, Sherfield 2-23, Hasty 1-15, Juszczyk 1-7, Sanu 1-7. Detroit, Hockenson 8-97, Swift 8-65, J.Williams 8-56, Raymond 3-50, Benson 3-19, Cephus 3-12, St. Brown 2-23, T.Williams 2-14, Fells 1-2.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—San Francisco, Gould 52. Detroit, Seibert 51.

    CINCINNATI 27,

    MINNESOTA 24, OT

    Minnesota 0 7 7 10 0 24
    Cincinnati 0 14 7 3 3 27

    Second Quarter

    Min—Thielen 5 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 6:42.

    Cin—Higgins 2 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 1:52.

    Cin—Chase 50 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :42.

    Third Quarter

    Cin—Mixon 2 run (McPherson kick), 9:19.

    Min—Thielen 24 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:30.

    Fourth Quarter

    Cin—FG McPherson 53, 14:19.

    Min—Cook 1 run (Joseph kick), 9:26.

    Min—FG Joseph 53, :03.

    Overtime

    Cin—FG McPherson 34, :05.

    A—56,525.

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 20-61, Abdullah 1-4, Mattison 1-2. Cincinnati, Mixon 29-127, Perine 5-22, Burrow 1-2, Chase 1-(minus 2).

    PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 36-49-0-351, Jefferson 1-1-0-11. Cincinnati, Burrow 20-27-0-261.

    RECEIVING—Minnesota, Thielen 9-92, Osborn 7-76, Cook 6-43, Jefferson 5-71, Conklin 4-41, Abdullah 2-15, Ham 2-9, Westbrook 1-11, Mattison 1-4. Cincinnati, Chase 5-101, Higgins 4-58, Mixon 4-23, Boyd 3-32, Uzomah 2-35, Perine 1-7, Thomas 1-5.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    KANSAS CITY 33, CLEVELAND 29

    Min Cin
    First downs 24 20
    Total Net Yards 403 366
    Rushes-yards 22-67 36-149
    Passing 336 217
    Punt Returns 1-12 5-53
    Kickoff Returns 1-21 1-11
    Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
    Comp-Att-Int 37-50-0 20-27-0
    Sacked-Yards Lost 3-26 5-44
    Punts 8-50.25 7-47.4
    Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
    Penalties-Yards 12-116 3-15
    Time of Possession 35:09 34:51
    Cleveland 8 14 0 7 29
    Kansas City 3 7 10 13 33

    First Quarter

    Cle—Chubb 4 run (Hunt run), 8:00.

    KC—FG Butker 28, 1:55.

    Second Quarter

    Cle—Landry 5 run (McLaughlin kick), 13:33.

    KC—Mahomes 5 run (Butker kick), 6:39.

    Cle—Chubb 18 run (McLaughlin kick), 3:01.

    Third Quarter

    KC—Kelce 11 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:33.

    KC—FG Butker 43, :36.

    Fourth Quarter

    Cle—Hunt 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 10:29.

    KC—Ty.Hill 75 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:24.

    KC—Kelce 8 pass from Mahomes (pass failed), 7:10.

    A—72,973.

    Cle KC
    First downs 24 21
    Total Net Yards 457 397
    Rushes-yards 26-153 23-73
    Passing 304 324
    Punt Returns 1-4 1-7
    Kickoff Returns 1-13 2-44
    Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
    Comp-Att-Int 21-28-1 27-36-0
    Sacked-Yards Lost 2-17 2-13
    Punts 1-52.0 2-45.5
    Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
    Penalties-Yards 5-30 5-36
    Time of Possession 27:13 32:47

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Cleveland, Chubb 15-83, Hunt 6-33, Schwartz 1-17, Landry 2-13, Mayfield 1-7, Gillan 1-0. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 14-43, Mahomes 5-18, Darre.Williams 1-4, Hill 1-4, Bell 1-2, Burton 1-2.

    PASSING—Cleveland, Mayfield 21-28-1-321. Kansas City, Mahomes 27-36-0-337.

    RECEIVING—Cleveland, Landry 5-71, Njoku 3-76, Schwartz 3-69, Hunt 3-28, Hooper 3-27, Chubb 2-18, Bryant 1-17, Peoples-Jones 1-4. Kansas City, Hill 11-197, Kelce 6-76, Edwards-Helaire 3-29, Hardman 3-19, Robinson 1-9, Pringle 1-6, Bell 1-3, Remmers 1-(minus 2).

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

