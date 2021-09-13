Monday, September 13, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|16
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|23
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|19
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|21
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|28
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|37
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|38
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|24
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|16
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|29
|33
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|13
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|29
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|16
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|32
|6
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|29
|31
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|27
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|20
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|14
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|3
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|29
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|32
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|33
|41
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|38
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|27
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|13
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|41
|33
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|16
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
Thursday
Tampa Bay 31, Dallas 29
Sunday
Arizona 38, Tennessee 13
Carolina 19, N.Y. Jets 14
Cincinnati 27, Minnesota 24, OT
Houston 37, Jacksonville 21
L.A. Chargers 20, Washington 16
Philadelphia 32, Atlanta 6
Pittsburgh 23, Buffalo 16
San Francisco 41, Detroit 33
Seattle 28, Indianapolis 16
Denver 27, N.Y. Giants 13
Miami 17, New England 16
New Orleans 38, Green Bay 3
Kansas City 33, Cleveland 29
Chicago at L.A. Rams, late
Today
Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
SEATTLE 28,
INDIANAPOLIS 16
|Seattle
|7
|14
|0
|7
|—
|28
|Indianapolis
|3
|7
|0
|6
|—
|16
First Quarter
Ind—FG Blankenship 21, 5:44.
Sea—Lockett 23 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 1:31.
Second Quarter
Sea—Everett 9 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 11:27.
Ind—Pascal 10 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 7:10.
Sea—Lockett 69 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), :51.
Fourth Quarter
Sea—Metcalf 15 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 6:45.
Ind—Pascal 11 pass from Wentz, 2:12.
A—63,347.
|Sea
|Ind
|First downs
|18
|23
|Total Net Yards
|381
|336
|Rushes-yards
|27-140
|30-113
|Passing
|241
|223
|Punt Returns
|2-15
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|1-22
|2-41
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-23-0
|25-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-13
|3-28
|Punts
|5-37.0
|4-46.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-53
|2-16
|Time of Possession
|24:13
|35:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Seattle, Carson 16-91, Eskridge 2-22, Wilson 5-9, Penny 2-8, Swain 1-5, Dallas 1-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 17-56, Hines 9-34, Wentz 4-23.
PASSING—Seattle, Wilson 18-23-0-254. Indianapolis, Wentz 25-38-0-251.
RECEIVING—Seattle, Lockett 4-100, Metcalf 4-60, Dissly 3-37, Carson 3-26, Everett 2-20, Eskridge 1-6, Dallas 1-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 6-60, Hines 6-48, Pascal 4-43, Pittman 3-29, Doyle 3-21, Strachan 2-26, Campbell 1-24.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
SAN FRANCISCO 41, DETROIT 33
|San Francisco
|7
|24
|7
|3
|—
|41
|Detroit
|0
|10
|7
|16
|—
|33
First Quarter
SF—Sherfield 5 pass from Lance (Gould kick), 5:47.
Second Quarter
Det—Hockenson 6 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 13:34.
SF—Mitchell 38 run (Gould kick), 11:22.
Det—FG Seibert 49, 6:21.
SF—Hasty 3 run (Gould kick), 2:30.
SF—Greenlaw 39 interception return (Gould kick), 1:20.
SF—FG Gould 40, :08.
Third Quarter
SF—Samuel 79 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:08.
Det—Swift 43 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 4:38.
Fourth Quarter
SF—FG Gould 52, 10:00.
Det—J.Williams 1 run, 1:56.
Det—Cephus 2 pass from Goff, 1:10.
A—59,374.
|SF
|Det
|First downs
|21
|31
|Total Net Yards
|442
|430
|Rushes-yards
|28-131
|24-116
|Passing
|311
|314
|Punt Returns
|2-18
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|5-70
|4-55
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-39
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-26-0
|38-57-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|3-24
|Punts
|2-38.0
|3-50.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-3
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-79
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|26:32
|33:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—San Francisco, Mitchell 19-104, Mostert 2-20, Hasty 1-3, Lance 3-2, Garoppolo 3-2. Detroit, J.Williams 9-54, Swift 11-39, Goff 3-14, Raymond 1-9.
PASSING—San Francisco, Garoppolo 17-25-0-314, Lance 1-1-0-5. Detroit, Goff 38-57-1-338.
RECEIVING—San Francisco, Samuel 9-189, Kittle 4-78, Sherfield 2-23, Hasty 1-15, Juszczyk 1-7, Sanu 1-7. Detroit, Hockenson 8-97, Swift 8-65, J.Williams 8-56, Raymond 3-50, Benson 3-19, Cephus 3-12, St. Brown 2-23, T.Williams 2-14, Fells 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—San Francisco, Gould 52. Detroit, Seibert 51.
CINCINNATI 27,
MINNESOTA 24, OT
|Minnesota
|0
|7
|7
|10
|0
|—
|24
|Cincinnati
|0
|14
|7
|3
|3
|—
|27
Second Quarter
Min—Thielen 5 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 6:42.
Cin—Higgins 2 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 1:52.
Cin—Chase 50 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :42.
Third Quarter
Cin—Mixon 2 run (McPherson kick), 9:19.
Min—Thielen 24 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:30.
Fourth Quarter
Cin—FG McPherson 53, 14:19.
Min—Cook 1 run (Joseph kick), 9:26.
Min—FG Joseph 53, :03.
Overtime
Cin—FG McPherson 34, :05.
A—56,525.
|Min
|Cin
|First downs
|24
|20
|Total Net Yards
|403
|366
|Rushes-yards
|22-67
|36-149
|Passing
|336
|217
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|5-53
|Kickoff Returns
|1-21
|1-11
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|37-50-0
|20-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-26
|5-44
|Punts
|8-50.25
|7-47.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|12-116
|3-15
|Time of Possession
|35:09
|34:51
|Cleveland
|8
|14
|0
|7
|—
|29
|Kansas City
|3
|7
|10
|13
|—
|33
First Quarter
Cle—Chubb 4 run (Hunt run), 8:00.
KC—FG Butker 28, 1:55.
Second Quarter
Cle—Landry 5 run (McLaughlin kick), 13:33.
KC—Mahomes 5 run (Butker kick), 6:39.
Cle—Chubb 18 run (McLaughlin kick), 3:01.
Third Quarter
KC—Kelce 11 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:33.
KC—FG Butker 43, :36.
Fourth Quarter
Cle—Hunt 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 10:29.
KC—Ty.Hill 75 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:24.
KC—Kelce 8 pass from Mahomes (pass failed), 7:10.
A—72,973.
|Cle
|KC
|First downs
|24
|21
|Total Net Yards
|457
|397
|Rushes-yards
|26-153
|23-73
|Passing
|304
|324
|Punt Returns
|1-4
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|1-13
|2-44
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-28-1
|27-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|2-13
|Punts
|1-52.0
|2-45.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-30
|5-36
|Time of Possession
|27:13
|32:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Cleveland, Chubb 15-83, Hunt 6-33, Schwartz 1-17, Landry 2-13, Mayfield 1-7, Gillan 1-0. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 14-43, Mahomes 5-18, Darre.Williams 1-4, Hill 1-4, Bell 1-2, Burton 1-2.
PASSING—Cleveland, Mayfield 21-28-1-321. Kansas City, Mahomes 27-36-0-337.
RECEIVING—Cleveland, Landry 5-71, Njoku 3-76, Schwartz 3-69, Hunt 3-28, Hooper 3-27, Chubb 2-18, Bryant 1-17, Peoples-Jones 1-4. Kansas City, Hill 11-197, Kelce 6-76, Edwards-Helaire 3-29, Hardman 3-19, Robinson 1-9, Pringle 1-6, Bell 1-3, Remmers 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story