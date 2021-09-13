The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, September 13, 2021 1:00 am

    GOLF

    Champions

    ASCENSION CHARITY CLASSIC

    At Norwood Hills Country Club

    At St. Louis, Mo.

    Yardage: 6,992; Par: 71

    Final Round

    (David Toms won playoff)

    David Toms 68-69-66—203
    Dicky Pride 69-67-67—203
    Woody Austin 69-70-65—204
    Jay Haas 68-69-67—204
    Jerry Kelly 68-69-68—205
    Doug Barron 66-68-72—206
    Jim Furyk 67-68-71—206
    Rocco Mediate 69-67-70—206
    Steven Alker 71-68-68—207
    Paul Goydos 66-72-69—207
    Bernhard Langer 71-67-69—207
    Wes Short, Jr. 67-69-71—207
    Vijay Singh 67-69-71—207
    Kevin Sutherland 70-67-70—207
    Ken Tanigawa 69-65-73—207
    Brandt Jobe 72-68-68—208
    Brett Quigley 71-69-68—208
    Kirk Triplett 75-67-66—208
    Marco Dawson 66-72-70—208
    Jonathan Kaye 73-66-69—208
    Kenny Perry 69-68-71—208
    Paul Stankowski 71-67-70—208
    Alex Cejka 68-67-74—209
    Steve Flesch 67-70-72—209
    Lee Janzen 68-71-70—209
    Colin Montgomerie 71-69-69—209
    Rod Pampling 69-66-74—209
    Scott Parel 71-70-68—209

    European PGA

    BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

    At Wentworth Golf Club

    At Surrey, England

    Yardage: 7,267; Par: 72

    Final Round

    Billy Horschel 70-65-69-65—269
    Kiradech Aphibarnrat 64-68-74-64—270
    Laurie Canter 67-66-70-67—270
    Jamie Donaldson 69-66-69-66—270
    C. Bezuidenhout 64-72-68-67—271
    Andrew Johnston 70-69-68-65—272
    Francesco Laporta 68-65-69-70—272
    Justin Rose 67-68-72-65—272
    Sean Crocker 71-68-66-68—273
    Thomas Pieters 70-66-71-66—273
    Shubhankar Sharma 70-69-68-66—273
    Tommy Fleetwood 71-68-68-67—274
    Matthias Schwab 69-69-69-67—274
    David Law 72-69-68-66—275
    Aaron Rai 70-70-67-68—275
    Adam Scott 65-69-70-71—275
    Masahiro Kawamura 67-69-72-68—276
    Shane Lowry 70-66-69-71—276
    Tapio Pulkkanen 70-67-72-67—276
    Matthew Fitzpatrick 72-69-68-68—277
    Joachim B. Hansen 69-68-72-68—277
    Nicolai Hojgaard 70-67-69-71—277
    Bernd Wiesberger 71-67-67-72—277
    Fabrizio Zanotti 70-66-73-68—277
    Stephen Gallacher 73-67-70-68—278
    Martin Kaymer 70-68-70-70—278
    Alexander Bjork 69-70-70-70—279
    Joakim Lagergren 70-70-66-73—279

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story