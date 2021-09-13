Monday, September 13, 2021 1:00 am
GOLF
Champions
ASCENSION CHARITY CLASSIC
At Norwood Hills Country Club
At St. Louis, Mo.
Yardage: 6,992; Par: 71
Final Round
(David Toms won playoff)
|David Toms
|68-69-66—203
|Dicky Pride
|69-67-67—203
|Woody Austin
|69-70-65—204
|Jay Haas
|68-69-67—204
|Jerry Kelly
|68-69-68—205
|Doug Barron
|66-68-72—206
|Jim Furyk
|67-68-71—206
|Rocco Mediate
|69-67-70—206
|Steven Alker
|71-68-68—207
|Paul Goydos
|66-72-69—207
|Bernhard Langer
|71-67-69—207
|Wes Short, Jr.
|67-69-71—207
|Vijay Singh
|67-69-71—207
|Kevin Sutherland
|70-67-70—207
|Ken Tanigawa
|69-65-73—207
|Brandt Jobe
|72-68-68—208
|Brett Quigley
|71-69-68—208
|Kirk Triplett
|75-67-66—208
|Marco Dawson
|66-72-70—208
|Jonathan Kaye
|73-66-69—208
|Kenny Perry
|69-68-71—208
|Paul Stankowski
|71-67-70—208
|Alex Cejka
|68-67-74—209
|Steve Flesch
|67-70-72—209
|Lee Janzen
|68-71-70—209
|Colin Montgomerie
|71-69-69—209
|Rod Pampling
|69-66-74—209
|Scott Parel
|71-70-68—209
European PGA
BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
At Wentworth Golf Club
At Surrey, England
Yardage: 7,267; Par: 72
Final Round
|Billy Horschel
|70-65-69-65—269
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|64-68-74-64—270
|Laurie Canter
|67-66-70-67—270
|Jamie Donaldson
|69-66-69-66—270
|C. Bezuidenhout
|64-72-68-67—271
|Andrew Johnston
|70-69-68-65—272
|Francesco Laporta
|68-65-69-70—272
|Justin Rose
|67-68-72-65—272
|Sean Crocker
|71-68-66-68—273
|Thomas Pieters
|70-66-71-66—273
|Shubhankar Sharma
|70-69-68-66—273
|Tommy Fleetwood
|71-68-68-67—274
|Matthias Schwab
|69-69-69-67—274
|David Law
|72-69-68-66—275
|Aaron Rai
|70-70-67-68—275
|Adam Scott
|65-69-70-71—275
|Masahiro Kawamura
|67-69-72-68—276
|Shane Lowry
|70-66-69-71—276
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|70-67-72-67—276
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|72-69-68-68—277
|Joachim B. Hansen
|69-68-72-68—277
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|70-67-69-71—277
|Bernd Wiesberger
|71-67-67-72—277
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|70-66-73-68—277
|Stephen Gallacher
|73-67-70-68—278
|Martin Kaymer
|70-68-70-70—278
|Alexander Bjork
|69-70-70-70—279
|Joakim Lagergren
|70-70-66-73—279
