Tuesday, September 14, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|89
|55
|.618
|—
|Toronto
|81
|63
|.563
|8
|Boston
|81
|64
|.559
|8½
|New York
|80
|64
|.556
|9
|Baltimore
|46
|97
|.322
|42½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|82
|61
|.573
|—
|Cleveland
|69
|72
|.489
|12
|Detroit
|68
|76
|.472
|14½
|Kansas City
|65
|78
|.455
|17
|Minnesota
|63
|81
|.438
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|83
|59
|.585
|—
|Oakland
|77
|66
|.538
|6½
|Seattle
|77
|66
|.538
|6½
|Los Angeles
|70
|73
|.490
|13½
|Texas
|53
|89
|.373
|30
Today
Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-1), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 11-7), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-6) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Greinke 11-5) at Texas (Lyles 8-11), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 12-9) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Seattle (Anderson 6-9), 10:10 p.m.
Monday
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 inn.
Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1
Houston at Texas, late
Boston at Seattle, late
Wednesday
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|76
|66
|.535
|—
|Philadelphia
|72
|71
|.503
|4½
|New York
|72
|73
|.497
|5½
|Miami
|61
|83
|.424
|16
|Washington
|59
|85
|.410
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|89
|55
|.618
|—
|Cincinnati
|75
|69
|.521
|14
|St. Louis
|74
|69
|.517
|14½
|Chicago
|65
|79
|.451
|24
|Pittsburgh
|52
|91
|.364
|36½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|93
|50
|.650
|—
|Los Angeles
|91
|53
|.632
|2½
|San Diego
|74
|68
|.521
|18½
|Colorado
|66
|78
|.458
|27½
|Arizona
|47
|96
|.329
|46
Today
Cincinnati (Miley 12-5) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 5-7) at Washington (Fedde 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 7-10) at Atlanta (Toussaint 3-2), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Arrieta 5-12) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Monday
Miami 3, Washington 0
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0
San Diego at San Francisco, late
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late
Wednesday
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
N.Y. YANKEES 6,
MINNESOTA 5
|Minnesota
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|LMhieu 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gardner cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Polanco dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Sanó 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Refsnyder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wade ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Urshela ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Higshoka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Snchz ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|39
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|30
|6
|5
|6
Minnesota
DP —Minnesota 2, New York 0. LOB —Minnesota 8, New York 3. 2B —Arraez (16), Gardner (11). HR —Polanco (30), Sanó (27), Buxton (14), Gallo (33), Judge (33). SB —Wade (14). SF —LeMahieu (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Minnesota
|Gant
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Farrell
|2 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Thielbar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barraclough
|1 2/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Duffey
|2
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Clomé BS,13-20
|1 1/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|GarzaJr L,1-3
|1/3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
New York
|Gil
|6
|7
|5
|5
|1
|8
|Heaney
|1 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Abreu
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Holmes W,5-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thielbar pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Duffey pitched to 4 batters in the 8th. Umpires —Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, John Libka. T —3:31. A —31,528 (47,309).
TORONTO 8,
TAMPA BAY 1
|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Phillips rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|GureroJ1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnándz rf
|5
|2
|5
|0
|Wendle 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kirk c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|GurrielJr lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Valera 3b
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|40
|8
|17
|8
Tampa Bay
DP—Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0. LOB—Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 10. 2B—Grichuk (24), Hernández (27). HR—Meadows (25), Bichette (24), Guerrero Jr. (45).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Tampa Bay
|McHugh
|2 1/3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yrbrgh L,8-5
|2 1/3
|10
|7
|7
|1
|1
|Conley
|1 1/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Head
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Toronto
|Manoah W,6-2
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Richards
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP—Manoah (Wendle). Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Ripperger. T—2:53. A—12,119 (53,506).
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|62
|52
|.544
|—
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|61
|53
|.535
|1
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|59
|55
|.518
|3
|West Michigan (Det.)
|56
|58
|.491
|6
|Lansing (Oakand)
|54
|60
|.474
|8
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|54
|60
|.474
|8
WEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Quad Cities (K.C.)
|73
|39
|.652
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|63
|51
|.553
|11
|Wisconsin (Milw.)
|54
|59
|.478
|19½
|Beloit (Miami)
|53
|61
|.465
|21
|South Bend (Cubs)
|50
|63
|.442
|23½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|43
|71
|.377
|31
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday
No games scheduled
Today
Beloit at Lake County, 6:30 p.m.
West Michigan at Lansing, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
TINCAPS at Dayton, 7 p.m.
South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Beloit at Lake County, noon
West Michigan at Lansing, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
TINCAPS at Dayton, 7 p.m.
South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.
