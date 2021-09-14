Urshela ss 1 0 0 0

Higshoka c 2 0 0 0 Snchz ph-c 2 0 1 1 Totals 39 5 9 5 Totals 30 6 5 6 Minnesota 401 000 000 0—5 New York 000 001 130 1—6

DP —Minnesota 2, New York 0. LOB —Minnesota 8, New York 3. 2B —Arraez (16), Gardner (11). HR —Polanco (30), Sanó (27), Buxton (14), Gallo (33), Judge (33). SB —Wade (14). SF —LeMahieu (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Gant 2/3 0 0 0 1 0 Farrell 2 1/3 0 0 0 1 2 Thielbar 1 1 0 0 0 0 Barraclough 1 2/3 1 1 1 1 0 Duffey 2 1 3 3 2 1 Clomé BS,13-20 1 1/3 1 1 1 0 4 GarzaJr L,1-3 1/3 1 1 0 0 1

New York

Gil 6 7 5 5 1 8 Heaney 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 2 Abreu 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 Chapman 1 1 0 0 1 2 Holmes W,5-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Thielbar pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Duffey pitched to 4 batters in the 8th. Umpires —Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, John Libka. T —3:31. A —31,528 (47,309).

TORONTO 8,

TAMPA BAY 1

Tampa Bay Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Phillips rf 4 0 0 0 Springer dh 4 0 0 0 Meadows lf 4 1 1 1 Semien 2b 5 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 GureroJ1b 5 1 1 1 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 Bichette ss 5 1 1 1 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 Hrnándz rf 5 2 5 0 Wendle 2b 2 0 1 0 Kirk c 5 1 1 0 Walls ss 3 0 0 0 GurrielJr lf 4 2 3 2 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 1 3 1 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Valera 3b 3 0 3 3 Totals 29 1 2 1 Totals 40 8 17 8 Tampa Bay 000 000 001—1 Toronto 000 431 00x—8

DP—Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0. LOB—Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 10. 2B—Grichuk (24), Hernández (27). HR—Meadows (25), Bichette (24), Guerrero Jr. (45).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay

McHugh 2 1/3 3 0 0 0 1 Yrbrgh L,8-5 2 1/3 10 7 7 1 1 Conley 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 0 Anderson 1 1 0 0 1 0 Head 1 1 0 0 0 0

Toronto

Manoah W,6-2 8 1 0 0 0 10 Richards 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP—Manoah (Wendle). Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Ripperger. T—2:53. A—12,119 (53,506).

High-A Central

EAST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Great Lakes (Dodgers) 62 52 .544 — Lake County (Cleve.) 61 53 .535 1 Dayton (Cincinnati) 59 55 .518 3 West Michigan (Det.) 56 58 .491 6 Lansing (Oakand) 54 60 .474 8 TINCAPS (San Diego) 54 60 .474 8

WEST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB x-Quad Cities (K.C.) 73 39 .652 — Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 63 51 .553 11 Wisconsin (Milw.) 54 59 .478 19½ Beloit (Miami) 53 61 .465 21 South Bend (Cubs) 50 63 .442 23½ Peoria (St. Louis) 43 71 .377 31

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

Beloit at Lake County, 6:30 p.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

TINCAPS at Dayton, 7 p.m.

South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Beloit at Lake County, noon

West Michigan at Lansing, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

TINCAPS at Dayton, 7 p.m.

South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

