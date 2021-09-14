The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, September 14, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB
    Tampa Bay 89 55 .618
    Toronto 81 63 .563 8
    Boston 81 64 .559
    New York 80 64 .556 9
    Baltimore 46 97 .322 42½

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Chicago 82 61 .573
    Cleveland 69 72 .489 12
    Detroit 68 76 .472 14½
    Kansas City 65 78 .455 17
    Minnesota 63 81 .438 19½

    West Division

    W L Pct GB
    Houston 83 59 .585
    Oakland 77 66 .538
    Seattle 77 66 .538
    Los Angeles 70 73 .490 13½
    Texas 53 89 .373 30

    Today

    Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-1), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

    Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

    Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 11-7), 7:07 p.m.

    Cleveland (Allen 1-6) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

    Houston (Greinke 11-5) at Texas (Lyles 8-11), 8:05 p.m.

    L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m.

    Oakland (Montas 12-9) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

    Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Seattle (Anderson 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

    Monday

    N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 inn.

    Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1

    Houston at Texas, late

    Boston at Seattle, late

    Wednesday

    Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

    Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

    Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

    Houston at Texas, 8 p.m.

    L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8 p.m.

    Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB
    Atlanta 76 66 .535
    Philadelphia 72 71 .503
    New York 72 73 .497
    Miami 61 83 .424 16
    Washington 59 85 .410 18

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Milwaukee 89 55 .618
    Cincinnati 75 69 .521 14
    St. Louis 74 69 .517 14½
    Chicago 65 79 .451 24
    Pittsburgh 52 91 .364 36½

    West Division

    W L Pct GB
    San Francisco 93 50 .650
    Los Angeles 91 53 .632
    San Diego 74 68 .521 18½
    Colorado 66 78 .458 27½
    Arizona 47 96 .329 46

    Today

    Cincinnati (Miley 12-5) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

    Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

    Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

    Miami (Luzardo 5-7) at Washington (Fedde 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

    St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12), 7:10 p.m.

    Colorado (Gray 7-10) at Atlanta (Toussaint 3-2), 7:20 p.m.

    San Diego (Arrieta 5-12) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.

    Arizona (Weaver 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

    Monday

    Miami 3, Washington 0

    St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0

    San Diego at San Francisco, late

    Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late

    Wednesday

    Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

    Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

    Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

    St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

    Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

    San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

    Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    N.Y. YANKEES 6,

    MINNESOTA 5

    Minnesota New York
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Arraez 2b 5 1 2 0 LMhieu 3b 3 0 0 1
    Buxton cf 4 1 2 1 Gardner cf 3 1 1 0
    Polanco dh 5 1 1 2 Judge rf 3 1 1 3
    Donaldson 3b 4 1 0 0 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0
    Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 Gallo lf 4 1 2 1
    Sanó 1b 5 1 3 2 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0
    Refsnyder lf 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 1 0 0
    Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 Wade ss 1 1 0 0
    Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 Rizzo ph 0 1 0 0
    Urshela ss 1 0 0 0
    Higshoka c 2 0 0 0
    Snchz ph-c 2 0 1 1
    Totals 39 5 9 5 Totals 30 6 5 6

    Minnesota 401 000 000 0—5 New York 000 001 130 1—6

    DP —Minnesota 2, New York 0. LOB —Minnesota 8, New York 3. 2B —Arraez (16), Gardner (11). HR —Polanco (30), Sanó (27), Buxton (14), Gallo (33), Judge (33). SB —Wade (14). SF —LeMahieu (5).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Minnesota

    Gant 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
    Farrell 2 1/3 0 0 0 1 2
    Thielbar 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Barraclough 1 2/3 1 1 1 1 0
    Duffey 2 1 3 3 2 1
    Clomé BS,13-20 1 1/3 1 1 1 0 4
    GarzaJr L,1-3 1/3 1 1 0 0 1

    New York

    Gil 6 7 5 5 1 8
    Heaney 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 2
    Abreu 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Chapman 1 1 0 0 1 2
    Holmes W,5-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

    Thielbar pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Duffey pitched to 4 batters in the 8th. Umpires —Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, John Libka. T —3:31. A —31,528 (47,309).

    TORONTO 8,

    TAMPA BAY 1

    Tampa Bay Toronto
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Phillips rf 4 0 0 0 Springer dh 4 0 0 0
    Meadows lf 4 1 1 1 Semien 2b 5 0 0 0
    Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 GureroJ1b 5 1 1 1
    Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 Bichette ss 5 1 1 1
    Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 Hrnándz rf 5 2 5 0
    Wendle 2b 2 0 1 0 Kirk c 5 1 1 0
    Walls ss 3 0 0 0 GurrielJr lf 4 2 3 2
    Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 1 3 1
    Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Valera 3b 3 0 3 3
    Totals 29 1 2 1 Totals 40 8 17 8

    Tampa Bay 000 000 001—1 Toronto 000 431 00x—8

    DP—Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0. LOB—Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 10. 2B—Grichuk (24), Hernández (27). HR—Meadows (25), Bichette (24), Guerrero Jr. (45).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Tampa Bay

    McHugh 2 1/3 3 0 0 0 1
    Yrbrgh L,8-5 2 1/3 10 7 7 1 1
    Conley 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 0
    Anderson 1 1 0 0 1 0
    Head 1 1 0 0 0 0

    Toronto

    Manoah W,6-2 8 1 0 0 0 10
    Richards 1 1 1 1 0 0

    HBP—Manoah (Wendle). Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Ripperger. T—2:53. A—12,119 (53,506).

    High-A Central

    EAST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Great Lakes (Dodgers) 62 52 .544
    Lake County (Cleve.) 61 53 .535 1
    Dayton (Cincinnati) 59 55 .518 3
    West Michigan (Det.) 56 58 .491 6
    Lansing (Oakand) 54 60 .474 8
    TINCAPS (San Diego) 54 60 .474 8

    WEST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    x-Quad Cities (K.C.) 73 39 .652
    Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 63 51 .553 11
    Wisconsin (Milw.) 54 59 .478 19½
    Beloit (Miami) 53 61 .465 21
    South Bend (Cubs) 50 63 .442 23½
    Peoria (St. Louis) 43 71 .377 31

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Monday

    No games scheduled

    Today

    Beloit at Lake County, 6:30 p.m.

    West Michigan at Lansing, 7 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

    TINCAPS at Dayton, 7 p.m.

    South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Beloit at Lake County, noon

    West Michigan at Lansing, 7 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

    TINCAPS at Dayton, 7 p.m.

    South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

