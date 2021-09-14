The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, September 14, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Connecticut 24 6 .800
    x-Chicago 15 15 .500 9
    Washington 12 18 .400 12
    New York 11 19 .367 13
    Atlanta 7 22 .241 16½
    Indiana 6 23 .207 17½

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Las Vegas 22 8 .733
    x-Minnesota 20 10 .667 2
    x-Seattle 20 11 .645
    x-Phoenix 19 11 .633 3
    x-Dallas 13 18 .419
    Los Angeles 11 19 .367 11

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Sunday

    Washington 79, Chicago 71

    Minnesota 90, Indiana 80

    Los Angeles 81, Seattle 53

    Monday

    Las Vegas 85, Dallas 75

    Today

    Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

    Wednesday

    New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

    Thursday

    Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

