Tuesday, September 14, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|2
|0
|80
|35
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|16
|10
|2
|0
|60
|23
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|45
|31
|1
|1
|73
|66
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|24
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|24
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|21
|Indiana
|0
|1
|6
|34
|1
|1
|62
|48
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|1
|0
|34
|6
|2
|0
|61
|23
|Illinois
|1
|0
|30
|22
|1
|2
|74
|101
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|21
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|22
|30
|2
|1
|102
|40
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|31
|45
|1
|1
|62
|71
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|21
|38
|1
|1
|45
|44
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|10
|16
|1
|1
|44
|23
Friday
Maryland at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Cincinnati at Indiana, noon
Michigan St. at Miami, noon
Nebraska at Oklahoma, noon
No. Illinois at Michigan, noon
Minnesota at Colorado, 1 p.m.
Purdue at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Delaware at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m.
Auburn at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|35
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|51
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|105
|Bowl. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|60
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|40
|80
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|57
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|65
|C. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|34
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|49
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|71
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|78
|42
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|47
Thursday
Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Saturday
N. Illinois at Michigan, noon
W. Michigan at Pittsburgh, noon
Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, noon
Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Bryant at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at UMass, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Toledo, 4 p.m.
Ball St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Murray St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
USA TODAY AFCA COACHES POLL
|Rec
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (64)
|2-0
|1624
|1
|2. Georgia (1)
|2-0
|1558
|2
|3. Oklahoma
|2-0
|1454
|4
|4. Oregon
|2-0
|1356
|11
|5. Texas A&M
|2-0
|1307
|5
|6. Clemson
|1-1
|1279
|6
|7. Iowa
|2-0
|1165
|12
|8. Cincinnati
|2-0
|1114
|8
|9. Florida
|2-0
|1095
|9
|10. Notre Dame
|2-0
|1059
|7
|11. Ohio St.
|1-1
|1041
|3
|12. Penn St.
|2-0
|995
|13
|13. UCLA
|2-0
|787
|16
|14. Iowa St.
|1-1
|611
|10
|15. Virginia Tech
|2-0
|591
|21
|16. Mississippi
|2-0
|546
|20
|17. Wisconsin
|1-1
|537
|17
|18. Coastal Carolina
|2-0
|492
|19
|19. North Carolina
|1-1
|300
|22
|20. Auburn
|2-0
|264
|26
|21. Arizona State
|2-0
|246
|25
|22. Oklahoma St.
|2-0
|222
|23
|23. BYU
|2-0
|213
|31
|24. Arkansas
|2-0
|196
|44
|25. Michigan
|2-0
|180
|27
Others receiving votes: Miami 137; USC 99; Central Florida 65; Michigan St. 63; Liberty 63; TCU 57; Pittsburgh 52; Kentucky 50; Utah 41; Texas 36; Kansas St. 28; Indiana 28; LSU 26; Boston College 22; Nevada 18; Fresno St. 13; SMU 10; Rutgers 10; Louisiana-Lafayette 9; San Diego St. 9; Mississippi St. 9; Army 9; Tulane 6; Maryland 6; San Jose St. 5; NC State 5; Virginia 4; Marshall 4; Stanford 3; Air Force 3; Texas-San Antonio 1; Memphis 1; Boise St. 1.
