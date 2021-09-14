The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, September 14, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Michigan St. 1 0 38 21 2 0 80 35
    Penn St. 1 0 16 10 2 0 60 23
    Ohio St. 1 0 45 31 1 1 73 66
    Maryland 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 24
    Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 24
    Rutgers 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 21
    Indiana 0 1 6 34 1 1 62 48

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Iowa 1 0 34 6 2 0 61 23
    Illinois 1 0 30 22 1 2 74 101
    Purdue 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 21
    Nebraska 0 1 22 30 2 1 102 40
    Minnesota 0 1 31 45 1 1 62 71
    Northwestern 0 1 21 38 1 1 45 44
    Wisconsin 0 1 10 16 1 1 44 23

    Friday

    Maryland at Illinois, 9 p.m.

    Saturday

    Cincinnati at Indiana, noon

    Michigan St. at Miami, noon

    Nebraska at Oklahoma, noon

    No. Illinois at Michigan, noon

    Minnesota at Colorado, 1 p.m.

    Purdue at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

    Delaware at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

    Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

    Tulsa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

    Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m.

    Auburn at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 35
    Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 51
    Akron 0 0 0 0 0 2 34 105
    Bowl. Green 0 0 0 0 0 2 25 60
    Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 2 40 80
    Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 57

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 65
    C. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 34
    E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 49
    N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 71
    Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 1 78 42
    W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 47

    Thursday

    Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

    Saturday

    N. Illinois at Michigan, noon

    W. Michigan at Pittsburgh, noon

    Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, noon

    Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

    Bryant at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

    LIU Brooklyn at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

    E. Michigan at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

    Colorado St. at Toledo, 4 p.m.

    Ball St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

    Murray St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

    Cent. Michigan at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

    USA TODAY AFCA COACHES POLL

    Rec Pts Pvs
    1. Alabama (64) 2-0 1624 1
    2. Georgia (1) 2-0 1558 2
    3. Oklahoma 2-0 1454 4
    4. Oregon 2-0 1356 11
    5. Texas A&M 2-0 1307 5
    6. Clemson 1-1 1279 6
    7. Iowa 2-0 1165 12
    8. Cincinnati 2-0 1114 8
    9. Florida 2-0 1095 9
    10. Notre Dame 2-0 1059 7
    11. Ohio St. 1-1 1041 3
    12. Penn St. 2-0 995 13
    13. UCLA 2-0 787 16
    14. Iowa St. 1-1 611 10
    15. Virginia Tech 2-0 591 21
    16. Mississippi 2-0 546 20
    17. Wisconsin 1-1 537 17
    18. Coastal Carolina 2-0 492 19
    19. North Carolina 1-1 300 22
    20. Auburn 2-0 264 26
    21. Arizona State 2-0 246 25
    22. Oklahoma St. 2-0 222 23
    23. BYU 2-0 213 31
    24. Arkansas 2-0 196 44
    25. Michigan 2-0 180 27

    Others receiving votes: Miami 137; USC 99; Central Florida 65; Michigan St. 63; Liberty 63; TCU 57; Pittsburgh 52; Kentucky 50; Utah 41; Texas 36; Kansas St. 28; Indiana 28; LSU 26; Boston College 22; Nevada 18; Fresno St. 13; SMU 10; Rutgers 10; Louisiana-Lafayette 9; San Diego St. 9; Mississippi St. 9; Army 9; Tulane 6; Maryland 6; San Jose St. 5; NC State 5; Virginia 4; Marshall 4; Stanford 3; Air Force 3; Texas-San Antonio 1; Memphis 1; Boise St. 1.

