The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, September 14, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Miami 1 0 0 1.000 17 16
    Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 23
    N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 14 19
    New England 0 1 0 .000 16 17

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Houston 1 0 0 1.000 37 21
    Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 28
    Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 21 37
    Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 13 38

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 27 24
    Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 16
    Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
    Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 29 33

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 13
    Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 29
    L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 20 16
    Las Vegas 0 0 0 .000 0 0

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 6
    Dallas 0 1 0 .000 29 31
    N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 13 27
    Washington 0 1 0 .000 16 20

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 19 14
    New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 38 3
    Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 29
    Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 32

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Chicago 0 1 0 .000 14 34
    Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41
    Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38
    Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 24 27

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 38 13
    L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 34 13
    San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 41 33
    Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 28 16

    Sept. 9

    Tampa Bay 31, Dallas 29

    Sept. 12

    Arizona 38, Tennessee 13

    Carolina 19, N.Y. Jets 14

    Cincinnati 27, Minnesota 24, OT

    Houston 37, Jacksonville 21

    L.A. Chargers 20, Washington 16

    Philadelphia 32, Atlanta 6

    Pittsburgh 23, Buffalo 16

    San Francisco 41, Detroit 33

    Seattle 28, Indianapolis 16

    Denver 27, N.Y. Giants 13

    Miami 17, New England 16

    New Orleans 38, Green Bay 3

    Kansas City 33, Cleveland 29

    L.A. Rams 34, Chicago 14

    Sept. 13

    Baltimore at Las Vegas, late

    Thursday

    N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.

    Sunday

    Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

    Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

    New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

    New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

    San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

    Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

    Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

    Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

    Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

    Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

    Monday

    Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

    LATE SUNDAY

    L.A. RAMS 34,

    CHICAGO 14

    Chicago 0 7 7 0 14
    L.A. Rams 10 3 14 7 34

    First Quarter

    LAR—Jefferson 67 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:50.

    LAR—FG Gay 53, 4:44.

    Second Quarter

    LAR—FG Gay 22, 11:42.

    Chi—Montgomery 3 run (Santos kick), :40.

    Third Quarter

    LAR—Kupp 56 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 14:02.

    Chi—Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 4:21.

    LAR—Henderson 1 run (Gay kick), 1:25.

    Fourth Quarter

    LAR—R.Woods 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:22.

    A—70,445.

    Chi LAR
    First downs 24 18
    Total Net Yards 322 386
    Rushes-yards 26-134 23-74
    Passing 188 312
    Punt Returns 1-3 0-0
    Kickoff Returns 4-106 0-0
    Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
    Comp-Att-Int 29-40-1 20-26-0
    Sacked-Yards Lost 3-28 1-9
    Punts 1-36.0 1-50.0
    Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
    Penalties-Yards 3-35 4-36
    Time of Possession 35:14 24:46

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Chicago, Montgomery 16-108, Dalton 2-13, Williams 6-12, Fields 1-3, Goodwin 1-(minus 2). L.A. Rams, Henderson 16-70, Woods 1-7, Michel 1-2, Stafford 5-(minus 5).

    PASSING—Chicago, Dalton 27-38-1-206, Fields 2-2-0-10. L.A. Rams, Stafford 20-26-0-321.

    RECEIVING—Chicago, Robinson 6-35, Kmet 5-42, Mooney 5-26, Goodwin 4-45, Williams 4-28, Byrd 3-19, J.Graham 1-11, Montgomery 1-10. L.A. Rams, Kupp 7-108, Higbee 5-68, Woods 3-27, Jefferson 2-80, D.Jackson 2-21, Henderson 1-17.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story