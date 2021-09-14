Tuesday, September 14, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|16
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|23
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|19
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|21
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|28
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|37
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|38
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|24
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|16
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|29
|33
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|13
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|29
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|16
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|32
|6
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|29
|31
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|27
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|20
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|14
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|3
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|29
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|32
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|34
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|33
|41
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|38
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|27
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|13
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|13
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|41
|33
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|16
Sept. 9
Tampa Bay 31, Dallas 29
Sept. 12
Arizona 38, Tennessee 13
Carolina 19, N.Y. Jets 14
Cincinnati 27, Minnesota 24, OT
Houston 37, Jacksonville 21
L.A. Chargers 20, Washington 16
Philadelphia 32, Atlanta 6
Pittsburgh 23, Buffalo 16
San Francisco 41, Detroit 33
Seattle 28, Indianapolis 16
Denver 27, N.Y. Giants 13
Miami 17, New England 16
New Orleans 38, Green Bay 3
Kansas City 33, Cleveland 29
L.A. Rams 34, Chicago 14
Sept. 13
Baltimore at Las Vegas, late
Thursday
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
LATE SUNDAY
L.A. RAMS 34,
CHICAGO 14
|Chicago
|0
|7
|7
|0
|—
|14
|L.A. Rams
|10
|3
|14
|7
|—
|34
First Quarter
LAR—Jefferson 67 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:50.
LAR—FG Gay 53, 4:44.
Second Quarter
LAR—FG Gay 22, 11:42.
Chi—Montgomery 3 run (Santos kick), :40.
Third Quarter
LAR—Kupp 56 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 14:02.
Chi—Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 4:21.
LAR—Henderson 1 run (Gay kick), 1:25.
Fourth Quarter
LAR—R.Woods 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:22.
A—70,445.
|Chi
|LAR
|First downs
|24
|18
|Total Net Yards
|322
|386
|Rushes-yards
|26-134
|23-74
|Passing
|188
|312
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-106
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-40-1
|20-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-28
|1-9
|Punts
|1-36.0
|1-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-35
|4-36
|Time of Possession
|35:14
|24:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Chicago, Montgomery 16-108, Dalton 2-13, Williams 6-12, Fields 1-3, Goodwin 1-(minus 2). L.A. Rams, Henderson 16-70, Woods 1-7, Michel 1-2, Stafford 5-(minus 5).
PASSING—Chicago, Dalton 27-38-1-206, Fields 2-2-0-10. L.A. Rams, Stafford 20-26-0-321.
RECEIVING—Chicago, Robinson 6-35, Kmet 5-42, Mooney 5-26, Goodwin 4-45, Williams 4-28, Byrd 3-19, J.Graham 1-11, Montgomery 1-10. L.A. Rams, Kupp 7-108, Higbee 5-68, Woods 3-27, Jefferson 2-80, D.Jackson 2-21, Henderson 1-17.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
