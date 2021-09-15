Wednesday, September 15, 2021 2:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|16
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|23
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|19
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|21
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|28
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|37
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|38
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|24
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|16
|Baltimore
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|27
|33
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|29
|33
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|13
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|29
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|16
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|27
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|32
|6
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|29
|31
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|27
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|20
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|14
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|3
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|29
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|32
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|34
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|33
|41
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|38
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|27
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|13
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|13
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|41
|33
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|16
Sept. 9
Tampa Bay 31, Dallas 29
Sept. 12
Arizona 38, Tennessee 13
Carolina 19, N.Y. Jets 14
Cincinnati 27, Minnesota 24, OT
Houston 37, Jacksonville 21
L.A. Chargers 20, Washington 16
Philadelphia 32, Atlanta 6
Pittsburgh 23, Buffalo 16
San Francisco 41, Detroit 33
Seattle 28, Indianapolis 16
Denver 27, N.Y. Giants 13
Miami 17, New England 16
New Orleans 38, Green Bay 3
Kansas City 33, Cleveland 29
L.A. Rams 34, Chicago 14
Sept. 13
Las Vegas 33, Baltimore 27, OT
Thursday
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Tampa Bay (9)
|1
|0
|0
|381
|8
|2. Kansas City (3)
|1
|0
|0
|374
|1
|3. Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|334
|5
|4. New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|327
|4
|5. L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|326
|11
|5. Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|326
|6
|7. Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|317
|15
|8. Cleveland
|0
|1
|0
|291
|12
|9. Buffalo
|0
|1
|0
|281
|3
|10. San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|275
|19
|11. L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|264
|18
|12. Miami
|0
|0
|0
|220
|13
|13. Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|215
|17
|14. Denver
|1
|0
|0
|213
|25
|15. Baltimore
|0
|1
|0
|211
|7
|15. Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|211
|23
|17. Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|205
|27
|18. Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|180
|2
|19. Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|165
|30
|20. New England
|0
|1
|0
|160
|21
|21. Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|159
|24
|22. Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|150
|10
|23. Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|135
|9
|24. Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|121
|20
|25. Washington
|0
|1
|0
|116
|16
|26. Houston
|1
|0
|0
|109
|27
|27. Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|76
|14
|28. N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|55
|22
|29. Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|50
|29
|30. Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|37
|26
|31. N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|31
|31
|32. Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|21
|32
