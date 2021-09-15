The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, September 15, 2021 2:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Miami 1 0 0 1.000 17 16
    Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 23
    N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 14 19
    New England 0 1 0 .000 16 17

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Houston 1 0 0 1.000 37 21
    Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 28
    Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 21 37
    Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 13 38

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 27 24
    Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 16
    Baltimore 0 1 0 .000 27 33
    Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 29 33

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 13
    Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 29
    L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 20 16
    Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 33 27

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 6
    Dallas 0 1 0 .000 29 31
    N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 13 27
    Washington 0 1 0 .000 16 20

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 19 14
    New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 38 3
    Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 29
    Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 32

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Chicago 0 1 0 .000 14 34
    Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41
    Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38
    Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 24 27

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 38 13
    L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 34 13
    San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 41 33
    Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 28 16

    Sept. 9

    Tampa Bay 31, Dallas 29

    Sept. 12

    Arizona 38, Tennessee 13

    Carolina 19, N.Y. Jets 14

    Cincinnati 27, Minnesota 24, OT

    Houston 37, Jacksonville 21

    L.A. Chargers 20, Washington 16

    Philadelphia 32, Atlanta 6

    Pittsburgh 23, Buffalo 16

    San Francisco 41, Detroit 33

    Seattle 28, Indianapolis 16

    Denver 27, N.Y. Giants 13

    Miami 17, New England 16

    New Orleans 38, Green Bay 3

    Kansas City 33, Cleveland 29

    L.A. Rams 34, Chicago 14

    Sept. 13

    Las Vegas 33, Baltimore 27, OT

    Thursday

    N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.

    Sunday

    Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

    Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

    New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

    New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

    San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

    Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

    Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

    Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

    Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

    Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

    Monday

    Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

    AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS

    W L T Pts Prv
    1. Tampa Bay (9) 1 0 0 381 8
    2. Kansas City (3) 1 0 0 374 1
    3. Seattle 1 0 0 334 5
    4. New Orleans 1 0 0 327 4
    5. L.A. Rams 1 0 0 326 11
    5. Pittsburgh 1 0 0 326 6
    7. Arizona 1 0 0 317 15
    8. Cleveland 0 1 0 291 12
    9. Buffalo 0 1 0 281 3
    10. San Francisco 1 0 0 275 19
    11. L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 264 18
    12. Miami 0 0 0 220 13
    13. Las Vegas 1 0 0 215 17
    14. Denver 1 0 0 213 25
    15. Baltimore 0 1 0 211 7
    15. Dallas 0 1 0 211 23
    17. Philadelphia 1 0 0 205 27
    18. Green Bay 0 1 0 180 2
    19. Cincinnati 1 0 0 165 30
    20. New England 0 1 0 160 21
    21. Carolina 1 0 0 159 24
    22. Indianapolis 0 1 0 150 10
    23. Tennessee 0 1 0 135 9
    24. Minnesota 0 1 0 121 20
    25. Washington 0 1 0 116 16
    26. Houston 1 0 0 109 27
    27. Chicago 0 1 0 76 14
    28. N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 55 22
    29. Detroit 0 1 0 50 29
    30. Atlanta 0 1 0 37 26
    31. N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 31 31
    32. Jacksonville 0 1 0 21 32

    VOTING PANEL

    Charles Davis, CBS Sports

    Vic Carucci, Buffalo News

    John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

    John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

    Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

    Bob Glauber, Newsday

    Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

    Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

    Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

    Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

    Jim Miller, SiriusXM

    Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

