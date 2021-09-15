Wednesday, September 15, 2021 2:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Miami
|-108
|at Washington
|-106
|Cincinnati
|-152
|at Pittsburgh
|+137
|at Philadelphia
|-192
|Chicago Cubs
|+167
|at N.Y. Mets
|-147
|St. Louis
|+133
|at Atlanta
|-207
|Colorado
|+179
|San Diego
|-120
|at San Francisco
|-100
|at L.A. Dodgers
|-334
|Arizona
|+260
American League
|at Toronto
|-165
|Tampa Bay
|+150
|Boston
|-120
|at Seattle
|+105
|N.Y. Yankees
|-140
|at Baltimore
|+120
|at Minnesota
|-115
|Cleveland
|+100
|Houston
|-207
|at Texas
|+179
|at Chicago WS
|-180
|L.A. Angels
|+155
|Oakland
|-142
|at Kansas City
|+127
Interleague
|Milwaukee
|-219
|at Detroit
|+189
College Football
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at La-Lafayette
|20
|20½
|(54½)
|Ohio
Friday
|UCF
|7
|8½
|(66)
|at Louisville
|Maryland
|7½
|7½
|(58½)
|at Illinois
Saturday
|at Texas A&M
|26
|27
|(51)
|New Mexico
|at Michigan
|27
|27
|(55)
|N. Illinois
|Cincinnati
|3½
|3½
|(51)
|at Indiana
|Boston College
|17
|17
|(60)
|at Temple
|at Oklahoma
|22½
|23
|(62½)
|Nebraska
|at Miami
|7½
|6½
|(53½)
|Michigan St.
|Cstl Carolina
|10
|11
|(58½)
|at Buffalo
|at West Virginia
|2
|2½
|(50½)
|Virginia Tech
|at Army
|32
|32
|(52½)
|UConn
|at Pittsburgh
|15½
|15
|(60½)
|W. Michigan
|at Colorado
|2½
|3
|(50½)
|Minnesota
|Nevada
|2½
|2½
|(48)
|at Kansas St.
|at Notre Dame
|8½
|7½
|(59)
|Purdue
|at Iowa
|23
|21½
|(54)
|Kent St.
|at Ohio St.
|27
|27
|(60½)
|Tulsa
|at Wake Forest
|6
|6
|(61)
|Florida St.
|USC
|9½
|10
|(61)
|at Wash St.
|Alabama
|14
|15½
|(57)
|at Florida
|Baylor
|17½
|17½
|(50)
|at Kansas
|E. Michigan
|20½
|19½
|(55½)
|at UMass
|at Clemson
|29½
|29½
|(51½)
|Ga Tech
|SMU
|14
|14
|(64½)
|at La Tech
|Miss. St.
|3½
|3½
|(64½)
|at Memphis
|at Arkansas
|22½
|22½
|(52½)
|Ga Southern
|Northwestern
|2½
|2½
|(48½)
|at Duke
|at Toledo
|13
|13½
|(58)
|Colorado St.
|at Wyoming
|5
|6
|(54½)
|Ball St.
|at Washington
|16
|15
|(57)
|Arkansas St.
|at Liberty
|25½
|26
|(54½)
|Old Dominion
|at Marshall
|9½
|9½
|(53½)
|E Carolina
|at UTSA
|12
|12
|(57½)
|Mid Tenn.
|at Georgia
|31
|31
|(48½)
|S. Carolina
|at Texas Tech
|21½
|21½
|(57)
|FIU
|at Georgia St.
|2½
|2½
|(61)
|Charlotte
|Troy
|8
|8½
|(52)
|at So. Miss.
|at LSU
|21½
|21½
|(60)
|C. Michigan
|at Penn St.
|5
|6
|(53)
|Auburn
|at N Carolina
|9
|9
|(65)
|Virginia
|at Air Force
|9½
|9½
|(50½)
|Utah St.
|UAB
|13½
|13½
|(59½)
|at N. Texas
|Stanford
|10½
|10½
|(47½)
|at Vanderbilt
|at Texas
|25
|25
|(53)
|Rice
|at Mississippi
|14½
|14½
|(72½)
|Tulane
|at Boise St.
|4
|4
|(58)
|Oklahoma St.
|Arizona St.
|2½
|2½
|(50½)
|at BYU
|Iowa St.
|31
|31
|(52)
|at UNLV
|at UCLA
|10
|10
|(61½)
|Fresno St.
|San Jose St.
|7
|7
|(59½)
|at Hawaii
NFL
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Washington
|3½
|3½
|(41)
|NY Giants
Sunday
|New England
|3½
|5½
|(42½)
|at NY Jets
|Denver
|6
|6
|(45½)
|at Jacksonville
|Buffalo
|3½
|3½
|(48½)
|at Miami
|San Francisco
|3
|3½
|(50)
|at Philadelphia
|LA Rams
|4½
|4
|(47½)
|at Indianapolis
|at Pittsburgh
|6
|6
|(47½)
|Las Vegas
|at Chicago
|3
|3
|(45)
|Cincinnati
|at Cleveland
|11½
|12½
|(48)
|Houston
|New Orleans
|3
|3½
|(44½)
|at Carolina
|at Arizona
|4½
|4
|(51)
|Minnesota
|at Tampa Bay
|12½
|12½
|(52)
|Atlanta
|at Seattle
|5½
|5½
|(54)
|Tennessee
|at LA Chargers
|3
|3
|(55)
|Dallas
|Kansas City
|2½
|3
|(55½)
|at Baltimore
Monday
|at Green Bay
|10½
|10½
|(48)
|Detroit
