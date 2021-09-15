The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, September 15, 2021 2:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    Miami -108 at Washington -106
    Cincinnati -152 at Pittsburgh +137
    at Philadelphia -192 Chicago Cubs +167
    at N.Y. Mets -147 St. Louis +133
    at Atlanta -207 Colorado +179
    San Diego -120 at San Francisco -100
    at L.A. Dodgers -334 Arizona +260

    American League

    at Toronto -165 Tampa Bay +150
    Boston -120 at Seattle +105
    N.Y. Yankees -140 at Baltimore +120
    at Minnesota -115 Cleveland +100
    Houston -207 at Texas +179
    at Chicago WS -180 L.A. Angels +155
    Oakland -142 at Kansas City +127

    Interleague

    Milwaukee -219 at Detroit +189

    College Football

    Thursday

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    at La-Lafayette 20 20½ (54½) Ohio

    Friday

    UCF 7 (66) at Louisville
    Maryland (58½) at Illinois

    Saturday

    at Texas A&M 26 27 (51) New Mexico
    at Michigan 27 27 (55) N. Illinois
    Cincinnati (51) at Indiana
    Boston College 17 17 (60) at Temple
    at Oklahoma 22½ 23 (62½) Nebraska
    at Miami (53½) Michigan St.
    Cstl Carolina 10 11 (58½) at Buffalo
    at West Virginia 2 (50½) Virginia Tech
    at Army 32 32 (52½) UConn
    at Pittsburgh 15½ 15 (60½) W. Michigan
    at Colorado 3 (50½) Minnesota
    Nevada (48) at Kansas St.
    at Notre Dame (59) Purdue
    at Iowa 23 21½ (54) Kent St.
    at Ohio St. 27 27 (60½) Tulsa
    at Wake Forest 6 6 (61) Florida St.
    USC 10 (61) at Wash St.
    Alabama 14 15½ (57) at Florida
    Baylor 17½ 17½ (50) at Kansas
    E. Michigan 20½ 19½ (55½) at UMass
    at Clemson 29½ 29½ (51½) Ga Tech
    SMU 14 14 (64½) at La Tech
    Miss. St. (64½) at Memphis
    at Arkansas 22½ 22½ (52½) Ga Southern
    Northwestern (48½) at Duke
    at Toledo 13 13½ (58) Colorado St.
    at Wyoming 5 6 (54½) Ball St.
    at Washington 16 15 (57) Arkansas St.
    at Liberty 25½ 26 (54½) Old Dominion
    at Marshall (53½) E Carolina
    at UTSA 12 12 (57½) Mid Tenn.
    at Georgia 31 31 (48½) S. Carolina
    at Texas Tech 21½ 21½ (57) FIU
    at Georgia St. (61) Charlotte
    Troy 8 (52) at So. Miss.
    at LSU 21½ 21½ (60) C. Michigan
    at Penn St. 5 6 (53) Auburn
    at N Carolina 9 9 (65) Virginia
    at Air Force (50½) Utah St.
    UAB 13½ 13½ (59½) at N. Texas
    Stanford 10½ 10½ (47½) at Vanderbilt
    at Texas 25 25 (53) Rice
    at Mississippi 14½ 14½ (72½) Tulane
    at Boise St. 4 4 (58) Oklahoma St.
    Arizona St. (50½) at BYU
    Iowa St. 31 31 (52) at UNLV
    at UCLA 10 10 (61½) Fresno St.
    San Jose St. 7 7 (59½) at Hawaii

    NFL

    Thursday

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    at Washington (41) NY Giants

    Sunday

    New England (42½) at NY Jets
    Denver 6 6 (45½) at Jacksonville
    Buffalo (48½) at Miami
    San Francisco 3 (50) at Philadelphia
    LA Rams 4 (47½) at Indianapolis
    at Pittsburgh 6 6 (47½) Las Vegas
    at Chicago 3 3 (45) Cincinnati
    at Cleveland 11½ 12½ (48) Houston
    New Orleans 3 (44½) at Carolina
    at Arizona 4 (51) Minnesota
    at Tampa Bay 12½ 12½ (52) Atlanta
    at Seattle (54) Tennessee
    at LA Chargers 3 3 (55) Dallas
    Kansas City 3 (55½) at Baltimore

    Monday

    at Green Bay 10½ 10½ (48) Detroit

