TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released TE Bruno Labelle.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released K Elliot Fry, WR Juwan Green and TE David Wells from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OL Tyre on injured reserve. Released RB Trenton Cannon.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released K Ryan Santoso. Promoted K Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS - Signed K Lirim Hajrullahu to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Nate Hairston and WR Kendell Hinton. Signed WR Rico Gafford and DB Rojesterman Farris to the practice squad. Placed CB Ronald Darby and WR Jerry Jeudy on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Andrew Sendejo. Released CB Chris Wilcox. Released S Sean Davis from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DT Raekwon Davis on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DB Jeff Heath to the acitve roster. Released FB Adam Prentice. Signed OT Caleb Benenoch and WR Kenny Stills to the practice squad. Signed DT Montravius Adams.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed T Le’Raven Clark on the practice squad injured list. Signed C Harry Crider to the practice squad. Released DB Trenton Cannon.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed RB Raheem Mostert and DB Jason Verrett on injured reserve. Signed DB Dontae Johnson and CB Dre Kirkpatrick. Signed LB Curtis Bolton to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released G Earl Watford from injured reserve. Signed LS Carson Tinker and DB Andrew Adams. Signed DB Chris Cooper to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TEs Austin Fort and Tommy Hudson to the practice squad. Signed K Randy Bullock to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed S Amani Hooker on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON — Placed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve. Signed LB Jared Norris from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY

NHL

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed RW Givani Smith to a two-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed Fs Jimmy Vesey and Mark Jankowski and D Tyler Wotherspoon to professional tryout contracts.

ECHL

ECHL — Announced approval of the transfer of controlling interest in the Tulsa Oilers from Steven Brothers Sports Management of Tulsa, LLC to NL Sports, LLC, owned by Andy Scurto.