Thursday, September 16, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
PFW SCHEDULE
Game times TBD
Nov. 4: Defiance (exhib.)
Nov. 9: Earlham
Nov. 16: Austin Peay
Nov. 19: at Minnesota
Nov. 26: vs. SE Louisiana, at Ft. Myers
Nov. 27: vs. W. Michigan, at Ft. Myers
Nov. 28: at Florida Gulf Coast
Dec. 2: Wright St.
Dec. 4: No. Kentucky
Dec. 8: at SIU-Edwardsville
Dec. 11: Southeast Missouri
Dec. 21: at Michigan
Dec. 30: at UIC
Jan. 1: at IUPUI
Jan. 5: at Cleveland St.
Jan. 7: at Youngstown St.
Jan. 9: at Robert Morris
Jan. 13: Detroit Mercy
Jan. 15: Oakland
Jan. 21: Robert Morris
Jan. 23: Youngstown St.
Jan. 28: at No. Kentucky
Jan. 30: at Wright St.
Feb. 4: Milwaukee
Feb. 6: Green Bay
Feb. 10: IUPUI
Feb. 12: UIC
Feb. 14: Cleveland St.
Feb. 18: at Green Bay
Feb. 20: at Milwaukee
Feb. 24: at Oakland
Feb. 26: at Detroit Mercy
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|2
|0
|80
|35
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|16
|10
|2
|0
|60
|23
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|45
|31
|1
|1
|73
|66
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|24
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|24
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|21
|Indiana
|0
|1
|6
|34
|1
|1
|62
|48
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|1
|0
|34
|6
|2
|0
|61
|23
|Illinois
|1
|0
|30
|22
|1
|2
|74
|101
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|21
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|22
|30
|2
|1
|102
|40
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|31
|45
|1
|1
|62
|71
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|21
|38
|1
|1
|45
|44
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|10
|16
|1
|1
|44
|23
Friday
Maryland at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Cincinnati at Indiana, noon
Michigan St. at Miami, noon
Nebraska at Oklahoma, noon
No. Illinois at Michigan, noon
Minnesota at Colorado, 1 p.m.
Purdue at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Delaware at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m.
Auburn at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|35
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|51
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|105
|Bowl. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|60
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|40
|80
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|57
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|65
|C. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|34
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|49
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|71
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|78
|42
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|47
Today
Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Saturday
N. Illinois at Michigan, noon
W. Michigan at Pittsburgh, noon
Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, noon
Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Bryant at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at UMass, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Toledo, 4 p.m.
Ball St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Murray St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
