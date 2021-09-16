The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, September 16, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Basketball

    MEN

    PFW SCHEDULE

    Game times TBD

    Nov. 4: Defiance (exhib.)

    Nov. 9: Earlham

    Nov. 16: Austin Peay

    Nov. 19: at Minnesota

    Nov. 26: vs. SE Louisiana, at Ft. Myers

    Nov. 27: vs. W. Michigan, at Ft. Myers

    Nov. 28: at Florida Gulf Coast

    Dec. 2: Wright St.

    Dec. 4: No. Kentucky

    Dec. 8: at SIU-Edwardsville

    Dec. 11: Southeast Missouri

    Dec. 21: at Michigan

    Dec. 30: at UIC

    Jan. 1: at IUPUI

    Jan. 5: at Cleveland St.

    Jan. 7: at Youngstown St.

    Jan. 9: at Robert Morris

    Jan. 13: Detroit Mercy

    Jan. 15: Oakland

    Jan. 21: Robert Morris

    Jan. 23: Youngstown St.

    Jan. 28: at No. Kentucky

    Jan. 30: at Wright St.

    Feb. 4: Milwaukee

    Feb. 6: Green Bay

    Feb. 10: IUPUI

    Feb. 12: UIC

    Feb. 14: Cleveland St.

    Feb. 18: at Green Bay

    Feb. 20: at Milwaukee

    Feb. 24: at Oakland

    Feb. 26: at Detroit Mercy

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Michigan St. 1 0 38 21 2 0 80 35
    Penn St. 1 0 16 10 2 0 60 23
    Ohio St. 1 0 45 31 1 1 73 66
    Maryland 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 24
    Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 24
    Rutgers 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 21
    Indiana 0 1 6 34 1 1 62 48

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Iowa 1 0 34 6 2 0 61 23
    Illinois 1 0 30 22 1 2 74 101
    Purdue 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 21
    Nebraska 0 1 22 30 2 1 102 40
    Minnesota 0 1 31 45 1 1 62 71
    Northwestern 0 1 21 38 1 1 45 44
    Wisconsin 0 1 10 16 1 1 44 23

    Friday

    Maryland at Illinois, 9 p.m.

    Saturday

    Cincinnati at Indiana, noon

    Michigan St. at Miami, noon

    Nebraska at Oklahoma, noon

    No. Illinois at Michigan, noon

    Minnesota at Colorado, 1 p.m.

    Purdue at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

    Delaware at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

    Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

    Tulsa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

    Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m.

    Auburn at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 35
    Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 51
    Akron 0 0 0 0 0 2 34 105
    Bowl. Green 0 0 0 0 0 2 25 60
    Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 2 40 80
    Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 57

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 65
    C. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 34
    E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 49
    N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 71
    Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 1 78 42
    W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 47

    Today

    Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

    Saturday

    N. Illinois at Michigan, noon

    W. Michigan at Pittsburgh, noon

    Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, noon

    Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

    Bryant at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

    LIU Brooklyn at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

    E. Michigan at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

    Colorado St. at Toledo, 4 p.m.

    Ball St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

    Murray St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

    Cent. Michigan at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

