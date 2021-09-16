Thursday, September 16, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|16
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|23
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|19
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|21
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|28
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|37
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|38
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|24
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|16
|Baltimore
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|27
|33
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|29
|33
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|13
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|29
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|16
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|27
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|32
|6
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|29
|31
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|27
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|20
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|14
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|3
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|29
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|32
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|34
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|33
|41
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|38
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|27
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|13
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|13
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|41
|33
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|16
Today
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
INJURY REPORT
Today
NEW YORK GIANTS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — N.Y. GIANTS: OUT: LB Cam Brown (hamstring), TE Evan Engram (calf), G Shane Lemieux (knee). QUESTIONABLE: RB Saquon Barkley (knee). WASHINGTON: FULL: RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder).
Sunday
ATLANTA FALCONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — ATLANTA: No Data Reported. TAMPA BAY: DNP: LB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand). FULL: LB Shaquil Barrett (back), WR Antonio Brown (knee), S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring).
BUFFALO BILLS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — BUFFALO: DNP: DE Mario Addison (not injury related), WR Cole Beasley (not injury related), WR Gabriel Davis (ankle). LIMITED: DT Star Lotulelei (calf), WR Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder), LB Matt Milano (ankle). FULL: WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot). MIAMI: LIMITED: TE Adam Shaheen (knee), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (back), WR Preston Williams (foot). FULL: S Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder), DT John Jenkins (knee), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder), LB Elandon Roberts (knee).
CINCINNATI BENGALS at CHICAGO BEARS — CINCINNATI: No Data Reported. CHICAGO: No Data Reported.
DALLAS COWBOYS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — DALLAS: DNP: S Donovan Wilson (groin), CB Nahshon Wright (not injury related). LIMITED: DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot). FULL: DE Chauncey Golston (hamstring). L.A. CHARGERS: No Data Reported.
DENVER BRONCOS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — DENVER: No Data Reported. JACKSONVILLE: DNP: CB Tre Herndon (knee). LIMITED: CB Tyson Campbell (calf), DE Lerentee McCray (hamstring), DE Jordan Smith (knee).
HOUSTON TEXANS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — HOUSTON: DNP: TE Pharaoh Brown (ankle, shoulder), CB Desmond King (knee), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (thigh), WR Andre Roberts (knee), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related). LIMITED: CB Lonnie Johnson (thigh). FULL: DE Jonathan Greenard (illness). CLEVELAND: DNP: T Jack Conklin (knee), T Christopher Hubbard (triceps), DT Tommy Togiai (illness), C J.C. Tretter (knee), T Jedrick Wills (ankle). LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (knee), S Grant Delpit (hamstring), G Michael Dunn (back), CB Greg Newsome (biceps), WR Anthony Schwartz (knee), LB Mack Wilson (quadricep).
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — LAS VEGAS: DNP: G Denzelle Good (knee), G Richie Incognito (calf), RB Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion), QB Marcus Mariota (quadricep), DT Gerald McCoy (knee), DE Carl Nassib (pectoral, toe), CB Roderic Teamer (ankle). LIMITED: RB Alec Ingold (fibula), DE Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring), LB Denzel Perryman (hip). FULL: LB Divine Deablo (ankle), WR Bryan Edwards (elbow), DE Clelin Ferrell (back), DT Johnathan Hankins (knee), C Andre James (elbow), S Dallin Leavitt (hip). PITTSBURGH: DNP: QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related - resting player), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (not injury related). LIMITED: DT Carlos Davis (knee), LB Robert Spillane (shin).
LOS ANGELES RAMS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — L.A. RAMS: No Data Reported. INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (foot, back), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), T Braden Smith (foot). LIMITED: T Eric Fisher (Achilles), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), DE Kemoko Turay (groin).
MINNESOTA VIKINGS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — MINNESOTA: No Data Reported. ARIZONA: DNP: T Kelvin Beachum (ribs), WR A.J. Green (not injury related), WR DeAndre Hopkins (not injury related), C Rodney Hudson (not injury related), LB Devon Kennard (hamstring), S Charles Washington (thigh).
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at NEW YORK JETS — NEW ENGLAND: DNP: T Trenton Brown (calf), LB Kyle Van Noy (throat). LIMITED: T Yodny Cajuste (hamstring), LB Ronnie Perkins (shoulder). FULL: WR Nelson Agholor (ankle), S Kyle Dugger (wrist), CB Jalen Mills (ankle). N.Y. JETS: DNP: LB Jamien Sherwood (ankle). LIMITED: WR Keelan Cole (knee).
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — NEW ORLEANS: No Data Reported. CAROLINA: LIMITED: G Pat Elflein (hip), DT DaQuan Jones (groin), G John Miller (illness).
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: DE Arik Armstead (adductor), LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee). LIMITED: DE Dee Ford (ankle), LB Marcell Harris (oblique). PHILADELPHIA: DNP: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle), G Brandon Brooks (knee, not injury related), S Marcus Epps (concussion), TE Zach Ertz (hamstring, not injury related), DE Ryan Kerrigan (not injury related). LIMITED: DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related), DE Brandon Graham (not injury related), T Lane Johnson (not injury related), C Jason Kelce (not injury related), S Rodney McLeod (knee), RB Miles Sanders (ankle, not injury related), CB Darius Slay (not injury related). FULL: G Landon Dickerson (knee), LB Davion Taylor (calf).
TENNESSEE TITANS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — TENNESSEE: DNP: LB Bud Dupree (knee). LIMITED: WR A.J. Brown (knee), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), LB Harold Landry (groin), LB David Long (hamstring). SEATTLE: No Data Reported.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — KANSAS CITY: No Data Reported. BALTIMORE: No Data Reported.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story