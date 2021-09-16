NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Miami 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 23 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 14 19 New England 0 1 0 .000 16 17

South

W L T Pct PF PA Houston 1 0 0 1.000 37 21 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 28 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 21 37 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 13 38

North

W L T Pct PF PA Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 27 24 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 16 Baltimore 0 1 0 .000 27 33 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 29 33

West

W L T Pct PF PA Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 13 Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 29 L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 20 16 Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 33 27

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 6 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 29 31 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 13 27 Washington 0 1 0 .000 16 20

South

W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 19 14 New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 38 3 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 29 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 32

North

W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 0 1 0 .000 14 34 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41 Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 24 27

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 38 13 L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 34 13 San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 41 33 Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 28 16

Today

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

INJURY REPORT

Today

NEW YORK GIANTS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — N.Y. GIANTS: OUT: LB Cam Brown (hamstring), TE Evan Engram (calf), G Shane Lemieux (knee). QUESTIONABLE: RB Saquon Barkley (knee). WASHINGTON: FULL: RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder).

Sunday

ATLANTA FALCONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — ATLANTA: No Data Reported. TAMPA BAY: DNP: LB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand). FULL: LB Shaquil Barrett (back), WR Antonio Brown (knee), S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring).

BUFFALO BILLS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — BUFFALO: DNP: DE Mario Addison (not injury related), WR Cole Beasley (not injury related), WR Gabriel Davis (ankle). LIMITED: DT Star Lotulelei (calf), WR Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder), LB Matt Milano (ankle). FULL: WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot). MIAMI: LIMITED: TE Adam Shaheen (knee), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (back), WR Preston Williams (foot). FULL: S Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder), DT John Jenkins (knee), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder), LB Elandon Roberts (knee).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at CHICAGO BEARS — CINCINNATI: No Data Reported. CHICAGO: No Data Reported.

DALLAS COWBOYS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — DALLAS: DNP: S Donovan Wilson (groin), CB Nahshon Wright (not injury related). LIMITED: DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot). FULL: DE Chauncey Golston (hamstring). L.A. CHARGERS: No Data Reported.

DENVER BRONCOS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — DENVER: No Data Reported. JACKSONVILLE: DNP: CB Tre Herndon (knee). LIMITED: CB Tyson Campbell (calf), DE Lerentee McCray (hamstring), DE Jordan Smith (knee).

HOUSTON TEXANS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — HOUSTON: DNP: TE Pharaoh Brown (ankle, shoulder), CB Desmond King (knee), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (thigh), WR Andre Roberts (knee), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related). LIMITED: CB Lonnie Johnson (thigh). FULL: DE Jonathan Greenard (illness). CLEVELAND: DNP: T Jack Conklin (knee), T Christopher Hubbard (triceps), DT Tommy Togiai (illness), C J.C. Tretter (knee), T Jedrick Wills (ankle). LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (knee), S Grant Delpit (hamstring), G Michael Dunn (back), CB Greg Newsome (biceps), WR Anthony Schwartz (knee), LB Mack Wilson (quadricep).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — LAS VEGAS: DNP: G Denzelle Good (knee), G Richie Incognito (calf), RB Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion), QB Marcus Mariota (quadricep), DT Gerald McCoy (knee), DE Carl Nassib (pectoral, toe), CB Roderic Teamer (ankle). LIMITED: RB Alec Ingold (fibula), DE Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring), LB Denzel Perryman (hip). FULL: LB Divine Deablo (ankle), WR Bryan Edwards (elbow), DE Clelin Ferrell (back), DT Johnathan Hankins (knee), C Andre James (elbow), S Dallin Leavitt (hip). PITTSBURGH: DNP: QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related - resting player), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (not injury related). LIMITED: DT Carlos Davis (knee), LB Robert Spillane (shin).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — L.A. RAMS: No Data Reported. INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (foot, back), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), T Braden Smith (foot). LIMITED: T Eric Fisher (Achilles), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), DE Kemoko Turay (groin).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — MINNESOTA: No Data Reported. ARIZONA: DNP: T Kelvin Beachum (ribs), WR A.J. Green (not injury related), WR DeAndre Hopkins (not injury related), C Rodney Hudson (not injury related), LB Devon Kennard (hamstring), S Charles Washington (thigh).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at NEW YORK JETS — NEW ENGLAND: DNP: T Trenton Brown (calf), LB Kyle Van Noy (throat). LIMITED: T Yodny Cajuste (hamstring), LB Ronnie Perkins (shoulder). FULL: WR Nelson Agholor (ankle), S Kyle Dugger (wrist), CB Jalen Mills (ankle). N.Y. JETS: DNP: LB Jamien Sherwood (ankle). LIMITED: WR Keelan Cole (knee).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — NEW ORLEANS: No Data Reported. CAROLINA: LIMITED: G Pat Elflein (hip), DT DaQuan Jones (groin), G John Miller (illness).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: DE Arik Armstead (adductor), LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee). LIMITED: DE Dee Ford (ankle), LB Marcell Harris (oblique). PHILADELPHIA: DNP: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle), G Brandon Brooks (knee, not injury related), S Marcus Epps (concussion), TE Zach Ertz (hamstring, not injury related), DE Ryan Kerrigan (not injury related). LIMITED: DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related), DE Brandon Graham (not injury related), T Lane Johnson (not injury related), C Jason Kelce (not injury related), S Rodney McLeod (knee), RB Miles Sanders (ankle, not injury related), CB Darius Slay (not injury related). FULL: G Landon Dickerson (knee), LB Davion Taylor (calf).

TENNESSEE TITANS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — TENNESSEE: DNP: LB Bud Dupree (knee). LIMITED: WR A.J. Brown (knee), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), LB Harold Landry (groin), LB David Long (hamstring). SEATTLE: No Data Reported.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — KANSAS CITY: No Data Reported. BALTIMORE: No Data Reported.