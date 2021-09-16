PGA

FORTINET CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Napa, California.

Course: Silverado Resort and Spa (North). Yardage: 7,123. Par: 72.

Prize money: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1.26 million.

Television: Today-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Stewart Cink.

FedEx Cup champion: Patrick Cantlay.

Last tournament: Patrick Cantlay won the Tour Championship for the FedEx Cup.

Notes: The new season begins 11 days after the last FedEx Cup season ended. ... The tournament has a new title sponsor this year, played on the same course. ... Jon Rahm, the No. 1 player in the world, is the only Ryder Cup player in the field. Also playing is assistant captain Phil Mickelson. Both are part of the management company that runs the event. ... Rahm, defending champion Stewart Cink, Kevin Na and Hideki Matsuyama are the only players at Silverado who were at East Lake two weeks ago for the Tour Championship. ... Will Zalatoris, the PGA Tour rookie of the year, makes his first start as a full PGA Tour member. He played last year as a special temporary member and was ineligible for the FedEx Cup postseason. ... The field has three of the four major champions from 2021, missing only Collin Morikawa.

Next week: Ryder Cup.

LPGA

CAMBIA PORTLAND CLASSIC

Site: West Linn, Oregon.

Course: Oregon GC. Yardage: 6,478. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.4 million. Winner’s share: $210,000.

Television: Today-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Georgia Hall.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last tournament: Europe won the Solheim Cup.

Notes: In the first LPGA event since Europe won the Solheim Cup, only six of the 24 players who were at Inverness are playing this week. Carlota Ciganda of Spain is the only European from the winning Solheim Cup team. ... The U.S. Solheim Cup members who are playing are Brittany Altomare, Jennifer Kupcho, Austin Ernst, Yealimi Noh and Mina Harigae.

Next week: NW Arkansas Championship.

European PGA

DUTCH OPEN

Site: Cromvoirt, Netherlands.

Course: Bernardus Golf. Yardage: 7,200. Par: 72.

Prize money: 1 million euros (U.S. $1.182 million). Winner’s share: 166,667 euros.

Television: Today-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Sergio Garcia (2019).

Race to Dubai leader: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Billy Horschel won the BMW PGA Championship.

Next week: Ryder Cup.

Champions

SANFORD INTERNATIONAL

Site: Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Course: Minnehaha CC. Yardage: 6,729. Par: 70.

Prize money: $1.8 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 9:30-11:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay).

Defending champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Last week: David Toms won the Ascension Charity Classic.

Notes: Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker and three PGA Tour Champions-eligible assistants — Fred Couples, Jim Furyk and Davis Love III — are in the field.

Next week: Pure Insurance Championship.