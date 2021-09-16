The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, September 16, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel.com Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Atlanta -176 Colorado +156
    Cincinnati -145 at Pittsburgh +125
    at San Fran. -150 San Diego +130
    at Philadelphia -220 Chicago Cubs +180

    American League

    Oakland -121 at Kansas City +110
    at Chicago WS -180 L.A. Angels +155
    N.Y. Yankees -243 at Baltimore +205
    at Tampa Bay -198 Detroit +172
    Houston -225 at Texas +193

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL

    Today

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    at Louisiana 20 20½ (54½) Ohio

    Friday

    UCF 7 (67½) at Louisville
    Maryland 8 (60½) at Illinois

    Saturday

    at Texas A&M 27½ 30 (50½) New Mexico
    at Michigan 27 28 (54½) N. Illinois
    Cincinnati 3 4 (50) at Indiana
    Boston Coll. 16½ 16 (57½) at Temple
    at Oklahoma 22 22 (61½) Nebraska
    at Miami 6 7 (56½) Michigan St.
    Coastal Car. 10½ 14 (57½) at Buffalo
    at W. Virginia 3 (50½) Virginia Tech
    at Army 33 34 (48½) UConn
    at Pittsburgh 15½ 15 (58½) W. Michigan
    at Colorado 3 (48½) Minnesota
    Nevada 2 2 (50½) at Kansas St.
    at Notre Dame 8 (58) Purdue
    at Iowa 22½ 23 (56½) Kent St.
    at Ohio St. 25 25 (61) Tulsa
    at W. Forest 5 (61½) Florida St.
    Southern Cal 9 (62) at Wash. St.
    Alabama 15½ 15 (59½) at Florida
    Baylor 16½ 18 (49½) at Kansas
    E. Michigan 18 22 (56) at UMass
    at Clemson 28½ 29 (52) Georgia Tech
    SMU 13½ 13 (66) at LA Tech
    Miss. St. 4 (64) at Memphis
    at Arkansas 23 24 (52½) Georgia So.
    Northwestern 3 (50) at Duke
    at Toledo 14 15 (58½) Colorado St.
    at Wyoming 6 7 (53½) Ball St.
    at Wash. 16½ 17 (57½) Arkansas St.
    at Liberty 26 28 (53) Old Dom.
    at Marshall 9 10 (58) E. Carolina
    at UTSA 13 13 (59½) Middle Tenn.
    at Georgia 30½ 32 (48½) S. Carolina
    at Texas Tech 21 20 (54) FIU
    at Georgia St. 4 (63½) Charlotte
    Troy 8 10 (50½) at So. Miss.
    Utah 7 10 (44½) at S.D. St.
    at LSU 20½ 20 (61) C. Michigan
    at Penn St. 6 (53) Auburn
    at N. Carolina 9 9 (66½) Virginia
    at Air Force 9 8 (53½) Utah St.
    UAB 13½ 12 (57½) at N. Texas
    Stanford 11 12 (49) at Vanderbilt
    at Texas 25 26 (52½) Rice
    at Mississippi 14 14 (76) Tulane
    at Boise St. 4 (57½) Okla. St.
    Arizona St. 4 (51) at BYU
    Iowa St. 30½ 32 (52) at UNLV
    at UCLA 10 12 (63½) Fresno St.
    San Jose St. 7 7 (61) at Hawaii

    NFL

    Today

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    at Washington 3 3 (40½) NY Giants

    Sunday

    Buffalo 3 (47½) at Miami
    at Cleveland 13 12½ (48½) Houston
    Denver 6 (45½) at J’ville
    at Chicago (44½) Cincinnati
    San Francisco (50½) at Phil.
    New Orleans 3 (44½) at Carolina
    LA Rams 1 4 (47½) at Indpls.
    at Pittsburgh 6 (47) Las Vegas
    New England 6 (42½) at NY Jets
    at Tampa Bay 7 11½ (51½) Atlanta
    at Arizona (51) Minnesota
    at Seattle (53½) Tennessee
    at LA Chargers 1 (55½) Dallas
    Kansas City 1 (55½) at Baltimore

    Monday

    at Green Bay 10½ 11½ (48½) at Detroit

