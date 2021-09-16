Thursday, September 16, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel.com Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Atlanta
|-176
|Colorado
|+156
|Cincinnati
|-145
|at Pittsburgh
|+125
|at San Fran.
|-150
|San Diego
|+130
|at Philadelphia
|-220
|Chicago Cubs
|+180
American League
|Oakland
|-121
|at Kansas City
|+110
|at Chicago WS
|-180
|L.A. Angels
|+155
|N.Y. Yankees
|-243
|at Baltimore
|+205
|at Tampa Bay
|-198
|Detroit
|+172
|Houston
|-225
|at Texas
|+193
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Today
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Louisiana
|20
|20½
|(54½)
|Ohio
Friday
|UCF
|7½
|7
|(67½)
|at Louisville
|Maryland
|7½
|8
|(60½)
|at Illinois
Saturday
|at Texas A&M
|27½
|30
|(50½)
|New Mexico
|at Michigan
|27
|28
|(54½)
|N. Illinois
|Cincinnati
|3
|4
|(50)
|at Indiana
|Boston Coll.
|16½
|16
|(57½)
|at Temple
|at Oklahoma
|22
|22
|(61½)
|Nebraska
|at Miami
|6
|7
|(56½)
|Michigan St.
|Coastal Car.
|10½
|14
|(57½)
|at Buffalo
|at W. Virginia
|2½
|3
|(50½)
|Virginia Tech
|at Army
|33
|34
|(48½)
|UConn
|at Pittsburgh
|15½
|15
|(58½)
|W. Michigan
|at Colorado
|1½
|3
|(48½)
|Minnesota
|Nevada
|2
|2
|(50½)
|at Kansas St.
|at Notre Dame
|7½
|8
|(58)
|Purdue
|at Iowa
|22½
|23
|(56½)
|Kent St.
|at Ohio St.
|25
|25
|(61)
|Tulsa
|at W. Forest
|6½
|5
|(61½)
|Florida St.
|Southern Cal
|8½
|9
|(62)
|at Wash. St.
|Alabama
|15½
|15
|(59½)
|at Florida
|Baylor
|16½
|18
|(49½)
|at Kansas
|E. Michigan
|18
|22
|(56)
|at UMass
|at Clemson
|28½
|29
|(52)
|Georgia Tech
|SMU
|13½
|13
|(66)
|at LA Tech
|Miss. St.
|3½
|4
|(64)
|at Memphis
|at Arkansas
|23
|24
|(52½)
|Georgia So.
|Northwestern
|2½
|3
|(50)
|at Duke
|at Toledo
|14
|15
|(58½)
|Colorado St.
|at Wyoming
|6
|7
|(53½)
|Ball St.
|at Wash.
|16½
|17
|(57½)
|Arkansas St.
|at Liberty
|26
|28
|(53)
|Old Dom.
|at Marshall
|9
|10
|(58)
|E. Carolina
|at UTSA
|13
|13
|(59½)
|Middle Tenn.
|at Georgia
|30½
|32
|(48½)
|S. Carolina
|at Texas Tech
|21
|20
|(54)
|FIU
|at Georgia St.
|2½
|4
|(63½)
|Charlotte
|Troy
|8
|10
|(50½)
|at So. Miss.
|Utah
|7
|10
|(44½)
|at S.D. St.
|at LSU
|20½
|20
|(61)
|C. Michigan
|at Penn St.
|6½
|6
|(53)
|Auburn
|at N. Carolina
|9
|9
|(66½)
|Virginia
|at Air Force
|9
|8
|(53½)
|Utah St.
|UAB
|13½
|12
|(57½)
|at N. Texas
|Stanford
|11
|12
|(49)
|at Vanderbilt
|at Texas
|25
|26
|(52½)
|Rice
|at Mississippi
|14
|14
|(76)
|Tulane
|at Boise St.
|4½
|4
|(57½)
|Okla. St.
|Arizona St.
|2½
|4
|(51)
|at BYU
|Iowa St.
|30½
|32
|(52)
|at UNLV
|at UCLA
|10
|12
|(63½)
|Fresno St.
|San Jose St.
|7
|7
|(61)
|at Hawaii
NFL
Today
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Washington
|3
|3
|(40½)
|NY Giants
Sunday
|Buffalo
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at Miami
|at Cleveland
|13
|12½
|(48½)
|Houston
|Denver
|2½
|6
|(45½)
|at J’ville
|at Chicago
|4½
|2½
|(44½)
|Cincinnati
|San Francisco
|5½
|3½
|(50½)
|at Phil.
|New Orleans
|3
|4½
|(44½)
|at Carolina
|LA Rams
|1
|4
|(47½)
|at Indpls.
|at Pittsburgh
|6
|5½
|(47)
|Las Vegas
|New England
|4½
|6
|(42½)
|at NY Jets
|at Tampa Bay
|7
|11½
|(51½)
|Atlanta
|at Arizona
|1½
|4½
|(51)
|Minnesota
|at Seattle
|4½
|5½
|(53½)
|Tennessee
|at LA Chargers
|1
|2½
|(55½)
|Dallas
|Kansas City
|1
|3½
|(55½)
|at Baltimore
Monday
|at Green Bay
|10½
|11½
|(48½)
|at Detroit
