    Thursday, September 16, 2021 1:00 am

    SOCCER

    MLS

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    New England 17 4 4 55 47 29
    Nashville 10 2 11 41 38 21
    Orlando City 10 6 8 38 35 33
    N.Y. City FC 10 8 5 35 41 27
    D.C. United 10 10 4 34 39 33
    CF Montréal 9 8 7 34 34 30
    Atlanta 8 7 9 33 32 28
    Inter Miami CF 9 9 5 32 24 31
    Philadelphia 8 7 8 32 28 24
    Columbus 8 11 6 30 29 34
    New York 6 11 5 23 25 28
    Chicago 6 13 5 23 24 38
    Cincinnati 4 11 8 20 23 42
    Toronto FC 3 15 6 15 26 50

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    Sporting K.C. 13 5 7 46 43 26
    Seattle 13 4 6 45 36 19
    Colorado 12 4 6 42 32 21
    LA Galaxy 11 8 4 37 36 36
    Portland 10 10 3 33 32 39
    Minn. United 8 8 7 31 24 29
    Real Salt Lake 8 9 6 30 36 32
    Los Angeles FC 8 9 6 30 35 33
    Vancouver 7 8 8 29 29 33
    FC Dallas 6 10 9 27 36 40
    San Jose 6 8 9 27 25 31
    Houston 4 10 10 22 27 36
    Austin FC 5 14 4 19 21 34

    NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

    Tuesday

    FC Dallas 3, New York City FC 3

    Miami 1, Toronto FC 0

    Columbus 2, New York 1

    Wednesday

    Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0

    CF Montréal 4, Orlando City 2

    D.C. United 3, Chicago 0

    Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota 0

    Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, late

    Colorado at Portland, late

    Houston at LA Galaxy, late

    Real Salt Lake at San Jose, late

    Friday

    New York at Miami, 7 p.m.

    Saturday

    D.C. United at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

    Columbus at New England, 7 p.m.

    Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

    New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

    LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    San Jose at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

    Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

    FC Dallas at Houston, 10 p.m.

    Sunday

    Chicago at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.

    Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

    Los Angeles FC at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

    Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

