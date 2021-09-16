Thursday, September 16, 2021 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|17
|4
|4
|55
|47
|29
|Nashville
|10
|2
|11
|41
|38
|21
|Orlando City
|10
|6
|8
|38
|35
|33
|N.Y. City FC
|10
|8
|5
|35
|41
|27
|D.C. United
|10
|10
|4
|34
|39
|33
|CF Montréal
|9
|8
|7
|34
|34
|30
|Atlanta
|8
|7
|9
|33
|32
|28
|Inter Miami CF
|9
|9
|5
|32
|24
|31
|Philadelphia
|8
|7
|8
|32
|28
|24
|Columbus
|8
|11
|6
|30
|29
|34
|New York
|6
|11
|5
|23
|25
|28
|Chicago
|6
|13
|5
|23
|24
|38
|Cincinnati
|4
|11
|8
|20
|23
|42
|Toronto FC
|3
|15
|6
|15
|26
|50
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting K.C.
|13
|5
|7
|46
|43
|26
|Seattle
|13
|4
|6
|45
|36
|19
|Colorado
|12
|4
|6
|42
|32
|21
|LA Galaxy
|11
|8
|4
|37
|36
|36
|Portland
|10
|10
|3
|33
|32
|39
|Minn. United
|8
|8
|7
|31
|24
|29
|Real Salt Lake
|8
|9
|6
|30
|36
|32
|Los Angeles FC
|8
|9
|6
|30
|35
|33
|Vancouver
|7
|8
|8
|29
|29
|33
|FC Dallas
|6
|10
|9
|27
|36
|40
|San Jose
|6
|8
|9
|27
|25
|31
|Houston
|4
|10
|10
|22
|27
|36
|Austin FC
|5
|14
|4
|19
|21
|34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Tuesday
FC Dallas 3, New York City FC 3
Miami 1, Toronto FC 0
Columbus 2, New York 1
Wednesday
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0
CF Montréal 4, Orlando City 2
D.C. United 3, Chicago 0
Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota 0
Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, late
Colorado at Portland, late
Houston at LA Galaxy, late
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, late
Friday
New York at Miami, 7 p.m.
Saturday
D.C. United at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Austin FC, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 10 p.m.
Sunday
Chicago at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
