MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA New England 17 4 4 55 47 29 Nashville 10 2 11 41 38 21 Orlando City 10 6 8 38 35 33 N.Y. City FC 10 8 5 35 41 27 D.C. United 10 10 4 34 39 33 CF Montréal 9 8 7 34 34 30 Atlanta 8 7 9 33 32 28 Inter Miami CF 9 9 5 32 24 31 Philadelphia 8 7 8 32 28 24 Columbus 8 11 6 30 29 34 New York 6 11 5 23 25 28 Chicago 6 13 5 23 24 38 Cincinnati 4 11 8 20 23 42 Toronto FC 3 15 6 15 26 50

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting K.C. 13 5 7 46 43 26 Seattle 13 4 6 45 36 19 Colorado 12 4 6 42 32 21 LA Galaxy 11 8 4 37 36 36 Portland 10 10 3 33 32 39 Minn. United 8 8 7 31 24 29 Real Salt Lake 8 9 6 30 36 32 Los Angeles FC 8 9 6 30 35 33 Vancouver 7 8 8 29 29 33 FC Dallas 6 10 9 27 36 40 San Jose 6 8 9 27 25 31 Houston 4 10 10 22 27 36 Austin FC 5 14 4 19 21 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday

FC Dallas 3, New York City FC 3

Miami 1, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 2, New York 1

Wednesday

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0

CF Montréal 4, Orlando City 2

D.C. United 3, Chicago 0

Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota 0

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, late

Colorado at Portland, late

Houston at LA Galaxy, late

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, late

Friday

New York at Miami, 7 p.m.

Saturday

D.C. United at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Chicago at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.