TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Matt Barnes to Portland (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed SS Amed Rosario on the bereavement list. Recalled 2B Ernie Clement from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP J.C. Mdjia to Columbus.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Transfered RHP Rafael Montero from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Designated INF Robel Garcia for assignment then put on waivers. Reinstated INF Taylor Jones and RHP Andre Scrubb from the 10-day IL then optioned to Sugar land (Triple-A West). Sent C Jason Castro to Corpus Christi (Double-A Central) on a rehab assignment. Placed OF Michael Brantley on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 12. Recalled RHP Josh James from Sugar Land.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Scott Blewett from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Mike Minor on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 13.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Jose Rojas from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Placed OF Jo Adell on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 12.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LF Jason Martin to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Reinstated LF Willie Calhoun from the 60-day IL.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated INF Jose Peraza from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Albert Almora Jr to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Ramon Rosso from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Connor Brogdon on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to September 13.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Sean Nolin from suspension.

BASKETBALL

NBA

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Re-signed G Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract. Waived F Trevon Scott.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Announced the hiring of David Fizdale and John Lucas III as assistant coaches.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Traded F Juancho Hernangomez to Boston in exchange for Gs Carsen Edwards, Chris Dunn and a draft consideration. Waived C Marc Gasol.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Justin Robinson to a two-way contract.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Re-signed F Jarred Vanderbilt and G Jordan Mclaughlin.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OLs Danny Isidora, Bryan Witzmann and DL Mike Pennel to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted DT Justin Ellis and DB Anthony Levine from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DB Kevon Seymour and OT Andre Smith to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Acivated G John Miller from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Alex Taylor to the practice squad. Waived TE Jake Butt frpom the retirement list. Released LB Jerrell Freeman from the suspended list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed S Ricardo Allen on injured reserve. Signed WR Trenton Irwin and S Sean Davis to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Geronimo Allison and CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad. Released WR Sage Suratt from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Jaleel Johnson. Placed DT Vincent Taylor on injured reserve. Signed DB Grayland Arnold to the practice squad. Released CB Antonio Phillips from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G/T Anthony Coyle to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DT Gerald McCoy and OL Denzelle Good on injured reserve. Signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the practice squad. Released DB Madre Harper from the practice squad. Signed DT Damion Square and G Jordan Simmons.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Maurice French to the practice squad. Placed WR Joe Reed on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated TE Adam Shaheen from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted K Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DB Jordan Miller and C Austin Reiter to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived DB Corey Ballentine from injured reserve. Placed T Mekhi Becton, P Braden Mann, LB Blake Cashman and S Larmarcus Joyner on injured reserve. Promoted S Jarrod Wilson and OL Isaiah Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OL Elijah Hkansah and LB Noah Dawkins to the practice squad. Signed P Thomas Morstead and LB B.J. Goodson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed RB Trenton Cannon off waivers from Baltimore.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed C Ethan Pocic on injured reserve. Promoted LB Jon Rhattigan from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR De’Quan Hampton, TE Michael Jacobson and WR Connor Washington to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted K Randy Bullock from the practcie squad to the active roster. Placed S Amani Hooker on injured reserve. Signed TE Tommy Hudson to the practice squad.