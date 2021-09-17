The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, September 17, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Connecticut 25 6 .806
    x-Chicago 15 15 .500
    Washington 12 18 .400 12½
    New York 11 20 .355 14
    Atlanta 8 23 .258 17
    Indiana 6 24 .200 18½

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Las Vegas 22 8 .733
    x-Minnesota 20 10 .667 2
    x-Seattle 20 11 .645
    x-Phoenix 19 11 .633 3
    x-Dallas 13 18 .419
    Los Angeles 12 19 .387 10½

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Thursday

    Los Angeles 74, Atlanta 68

    Today

    Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

    Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.

