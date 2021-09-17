The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, September 17, 2021 1:00 am

    LOCAL

    Golf

    MEN

    FOSTER PARK SENIOR LEAGUE

    Front Nine

    Low Gross: John Klejnot 40, Mark Maffey 42, Ron Nelson 43, Jim Lambert 43, Mike Carteaux 43, Rich Williams 45, Dave Zurbrugg 45, Willy Vaughn 45.

    Low Net: Will Smith 23, Larry Houser 28, Roger Weist 30, George Clough 32, Bob Kaiser 32, Ray Walter 33, Jim Carteaux 33.

    Back Nine

    Low Gross: Ken Gettys 42, Bob Frawley 43, Rick Orr 43, Mike Stebbins 45, Tom Carpenter 45

    Low Net: Jim Bickle 30, Jerry Riley 30, Hank Koithahn 31, Larry Yeager 32, John Parascak 34.

    RAILROADERS LEAGUE

    At Riverbend

    Front Nine: Doug Bowersock, Dave Ehler, Dick Burns, Dan Straton -4

    Back Nine: Roger Platt, Al Patton, Randy Mailloux, Jerry Fisher -3

    Closest to the Pin: George Hathaway holes 5, 11; Dick Burns 6; Mike Handley 13

    WOMEN

    BROOKWOOD 18-HOLE LEAGUE

    Red Flight A

    1. Kay Yoder 88, 2. Pat Ledyard 98, 3. Jodi Ault 82, 4. Kathy Bultemeier 99

    Silver Flight B

    1. Sandy Bilger 100, 2. Beth Smith 98, 3. Judy Parker 92, 4. Sylvia Gross 92

    Low Putts: Kris Decker 29

    Low Gross: Lisa Geller 81, Jody Ault 81, Kay Yoder 88, Mary Lou Crandall 87

    CHERRY HILL LEAGUE

    Flight A

    Barb Dukes 33 Sally Marsh, Susan Jehl 34

    Low Putts: Sally Marsh

    Flight B

    Bobbie Buroff 34, Toni Olhman 35

    Low Putts: Mo Burris

