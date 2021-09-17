Friday, September 17, 2021 1:00 am
LOCAL
Golf
MEN
FOSTER PARK SENIOR LEAGUE
Front Nine
Low Gross: John Klejnot 40, Mark Maffey 42, Ron Nelson 43, Jim Lambert 43, Mike Carteaux 43, Rich Williams 45, Dave Zurbrugg 45, Willy Vaughn 45.
Low Net: Will Smith 23, Larry Houser 28, Roger Weist 30, George Clough 32, Bob Kaiser 32, Ray Walter 33, Jim Carteaux 33.
Back Nine
Low Gross: Ken Gettys 42, Bob Frawley 43, Rick Orr 43, Mike Stebbins 45, Tom Carpenter 45
Low Net: Jim Bickle 30, Jerry Riley 30, Hank Koithahn 31, Larry Yeager 32, John Parascak 34.
RAILROADERS LEAGUE
At Riverbend
Front Nine: Doug Bowersock, Dave Ehler, Dick Burns, Dan Straton -4
Back Nine: Roger Platt, Al Patton, Randy Mailloux, Jerry Fisher -3
Closest to the Pin: George Hathaway holes 5, 11; Dick Burns 6; Mike Handley 13
WOMEN
BROOKWOOD 18-HOLE LEAGUE
Red Flight A
1. Kay Yoder 88, 2. Pat Ledyard 98, 3. Jodi Ault 82, 4. Kathy Bultemeier 99
Silver Flight B
1. Sandy Bilger 100, 2. Beth Smith 98, 3. Judy Parker 92, 4. Sylvia Gross 92
Low Putts: Kris Decker 29
Low Gross: Lisa Geller 81, Jody Ault 81, Kay Yoder 88, Mary Lou Crandall 87
CHERRY HILL LEAGUE
Flight A
Barb Dukes 33 Sally Marsh, Susan Jehl 34
Low Putts: Sally Marsh
Flight B
Bobbie Buroff 34, Toni Olhman 35
Low Putts: Mo Burris
