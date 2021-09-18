Saturday, September 18, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|2
|0
|80
|35
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|16
|10
|2
|0
|60
|23
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|45
|31
|1
|1
|73
|66
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|24
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|24
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|21
|Indiana
|0
|1
|6
|34
|1
|1
|62
|48
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|1
|0
|34
|6
|2
|0
|61
|23
|Illinois
|1
|0
|30
|22
|1
|2
|74
|101
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|21
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|22
|30
|2
|1
|102
|40
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|31
|45
|1
|1
|62
|71
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|21
|38
|1
|1
|45
|44
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|10
|16
|1
|1
|44
|23
Friday
Maryland at Illinois, late
Today
Cincinnati at Indiana, noon
Michigan St. at Miami, noon
Nebraska at Oklahoma, noon
No. Illinois at Michigan, noon
Minnesota at Colorado, 1 p.m.
Purdue at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Delaware at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m.
Auburn at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|35
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|51
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|105
|Bowl. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|60
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|40
|80
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|49
|106
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|65
|C. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|34
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|49
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|71
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|78
|42
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|47
Thursday
Louisiana-Lafayette 49, Ohio 14
Today
N. Illinois at Michigan, noon
W. Michigan at Pittsburgh, noon
Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, noon
Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Bryant at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at UMass, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Toledo, 4 p.m.
Ball St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Murray St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
MSFA
MIDEAST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Lawrence Tech
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Marian
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Concordia
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Indiana Wesleyan
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Saint Francis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Siena Heights
|0
|2
|0
|2
MIDWEST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Missouri Baptist
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Olivet Nazarene
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Roosevelt
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Saint Ambrose
|0
|0
|1
|2
|St. Francis (IL)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trinity International
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saint Xavier
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Judson
|0
|0
|0
|2
Today
Saint Ambrose at Lawrence Tech, noon
Saint Xavier at Siena Heights, noon
Roosevelt at Concordia, 1 p.m.
Madonna at Missouri Baptist, 1 p.m.
Trinity International at Iowa Wslyn, 1 p.m.
Marian at St. Francis (IL), 2 p.m.
Olivet Nazarene at Ind. Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
Saint Francis at Judson, 7 p.m.
Butler at Taylor, 7 p.m.
