Saturday, September 18, 2021 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
FOOTBALL
NFL
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed CB Chris Westry on injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Anthony Walker Jr. on injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released RB Duke Johnson from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB La’Darius Hamilton off the Tampa Bay practice squad and placed on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed OT Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed LB Kwon Alexander and DE Marcus Davenport on injured reserve.
