TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed CB Chris Westry on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Anthony Walker Jr. on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released RB Duke Johnson from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB La’Darius Hamilton off the Tampa Bay practice squad and placed on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed OT Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed LB Kwon Alexander and DE Marcus Davenport on injured reserve.