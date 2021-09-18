The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, September 18, 2021

    TRANSACTIONS

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed CB Chris Westry on injured reserve.

    CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Anthony Walker Jr. on injured reserve.

    JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released RB Duke Johnson from the practice squad.

    GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB La’Darius Hamilton off the Tampa Bay practice squad and placed on injured reserve.

    LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed OT Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve.

    NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed LB Kwon Alexander and DE Marcus Davenport on injured reserve.

    Email story