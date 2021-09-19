Sunday, September 19, 2021 1:00 am
Up next
BASEBALL
TINCAPS
Today: at Dayton, 2 p.m.*
FOOTBALL
COLTS
Today: L.A. Rams, 1 p.m.
Sept. 26: at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Oct. 3: at Miami, 1 p.m.
BALL STATE
Sat.: Toledo, 2 p.m.
INDIANA
Sat.: at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
NOTRE DAME
Sat.: vs. Wisconsin, at Chicago, noon
PURDUE
Sat.: Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
MANCHESTER
Oct. 2: at Franklin, 1:30 p.m.
SAINT FRANCIS
Sat.: at St. Xavier, 1 p.m.
TRINE
Sat.: at Centre, 7 p.m.
*End of season
