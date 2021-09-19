The Journal Gazette
 
    BASEBALL

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    TEXAS 2,

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX 1

    Chicago Texas
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Robert cf 5 0 1 0 Taveras cf 4 0 0 0
    Moncada 3b 2 0 0 0 Knr-Flfa ss 4 0 2 0
    Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 A.García rf 3 0 1 0
    Grandal c 2 1 1 1 Lowe 1b 4 1 2 0
    Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0 Ibáñez dh 4 1 2 0
    Sheets dh 2 0 0 0 Solak 2b 3 0 0 0
    L.García ss 3 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 1 0 1 0
    Goodwin rf 4 0 0 0 Peters ph-lf 1 0 1 1
    Gonzalez 2b 4 0 1 0 Heim c 4 0 0 1
    Holt 3b 3 0 0 0
    Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 31 2 9 2

    Chicago 000 001 000—1 Texas 000 101 00x—2

    E—Gonzalez (1), Kiner-Falefa 2 (17). DP—Chicago 1, Texas 1. LOB—Chicago 9, Texas 9. HR—Grandal (21). SB—Heim (3), A.García (11), Peters (2). S—Solak (2).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago

    Lynn L,10-5 5 1/3 6 2 1 2 5
    Crochet 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
    Kopech 1 2 0 0 0 2
    Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 1 2

    Texas

    Howard 3 1 0 0 3 3
    D.Andsn W,1-1 3 1 1 1 2 1
    Patton H,10 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Santana H,3 1 0 0 0 2 0
    Barlow S,7-8 1 0 0 0 0 2

    Umpires—Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Gabe Morales. T—3:15. A—31,121 (40,300).

    CLEVELAND 11,

    N.Y. YANKEES 3

    Cleveland New York
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Straw cf 6 0 1 0 LMhieu 3b 4 1 2 0
    Mercado lf 4 1 1 0 Voit 1b 2 1 1 2
    Ramírez 3b 3 3 1 1 Judge rf 3 0 0 0
    Reyes dh 5 2 3 3 Stanton dh 4 1 1 1
    Ramirez rf 3 1 0 0 Gallo lf 1 0 0 0
    Chang 1b 5 2 2 3 Wade lf 3 0 1 0
    Miller 2b 4 1 2 1 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0
    Hedges c 5 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 2 0
    Giménez ss 5 1 2 3 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0
    Urshela ss 4 0 0 0
    Totals 40 11 12 11 Totals 32 3 8 3

    Cleveland 010 072 010—11 New York 000 000 120—3

    E—Sánchez (6), LeMahieu (7). DP—Cleveland 2, New York 0. LOB—Cleveland 8, New York 7. 2B—Mercado (9), Reyes (16), Chang (12), LeMahieu (23). HR—Chang (8), Giménez (3), Reyes (30), Ramírez (34), Stanton (30), Voit (11).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Cleveland

    Civale W,11-4 6 4 0 0 1 4
    Shaw 1 2 1 1 0 1
    Garza 2/3 1 2 2 2 0
    Parker 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
    Clase 1 0 0 0 1 1

    New York

    Gil L,1-1 4 1/3 3 3 2 4 6
    Abreu 2/3 4 5 3 0 0
    Heaney 3 5 3 2 0 4
    Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 2

    Umpires—Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ben May. T—3:26. A—39,088 (47,309).

    DETROIT 4,

    TAMPA BAY 3

    Detroit Tampa Bay
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Baddoo lf-cf 4 0 2 0 Díaz 3b 5 0 0 0
    Schoop 1b 3 1 1 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0
    Grossmn rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0
    Cabrera dh 4 1 0 0 Margot rf 3 2 3 0
    Candelario 3b 3 1 1 3 Luplow dh 2 1 2 2
    Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 Mdws ph-dh 2 0 1 0
    Garneau c 4 1 1 1 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0
    W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0
    Hill cf 2 0 0 0 Wacha pr 0 0 0 0
    Reyes rf 1 0 0 0 Wendle ss 3 0 0 0
    Phillips cf 3 0 0 0
    Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 32 3 7 2

    Detroit 310 000 000—4 Tampa Bay 020 100 000—3

    DP—Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB—Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 7. 2B—Margot (17). HR—Candelario (16), Garneau (5), Luplow (11).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Detroit

    Skubal 3 3 2 2 0 2
    Ureña W,4-8 3 1/3 2 1 1 2 4
    Lange H,5 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Funkhousr H,8 1 2 0 0 0 0
    Fulmer S,10-14 1 0 0 0 1 1

    Tampa Bay

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    Yrbrough L,8-6 6 5 4 4 0 4
    McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Chargois 1 0 0 0 1 2
    Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 1 2
    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Tampa Bay 92 57 .617 4-6 L-1 47-27 45-30
    Boston 85 65 .567 6-4 W-4 46-29 39-36
    Toronto 83 65 .561 7-3 W-1 42-31 41-34
    New York 83 66 .557 9 ½ 5-5 L-1 42-32 41-34
    Baltimore 47 101 .318 44½ 36 2-8 L-2 23-51 24-50

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Chicago 84 64 .568 4-6 L-1 49-27 35-37
    Cleveland 72 74 .493 11 10 4-6 W-1 36-36 36-38
    Detroit 71 78 .477 13½ 12½ 6-4 W-1 39-36 32-42
    Kansas City 67 81 .453 17 16 5-5 W-1 36-38 31-43
    Minnesota 65 84 .436 19½ 18½ 3-7 L-1 34-40 31-44

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Houston 87 61 .588 6-4 L-1 46-28 41-33
    Oakland 80 67 .544 6-4 W-3 40-34 40-33
    Seattle 79 69 .534 8 4 4-6 L-1 42-33 37-36
    Los Angeles 72 75 .490 14½ 10½ 4-6 L-1 38-35 34-40
    Texas 55 93 .372 32 28 5-5 W-1 33-41 22-52

    Today

    Cleveland (Morgan 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-7), 1:05 p.m.

    Minnesota (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 11-8), 1:07 p.m.

    Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 1:10 p.m.

    Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5), 1:10 p.m.

    Arizona (Gallen 2-10) at Houston (Greinke 11-6), 2:10 p.m.

    Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

    Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Texas (Lyles 9-11), 2:35 p.m.

    Oakland (Montas 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

    Saturday

    Boston 9, Baltimore 3

    Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

    Toronto 6, Minnesota 2

    Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

    Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1

    Kansas City 8, Seattle 1

    Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 inn.

    Oakland at L.A. Angels, late

    Monday

    Kan. City at Cleveland, gm1, 4 p.m.

    White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

    Kan. City at Cleveland, gm2, 7 p.m.

    Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

    Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

    Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

    Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

    Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Atlanta 76 69 .524 5-5 L-3 37-36 39-33
    Philadelphia 76 72 .514 5-5 W-4 42-32 34-40
    New York 72 77 .483 6 7 2-8 L-5 43-33 29-44
    Miami 62 86 .419 15½ 16½ 5-5 L-2 38-36 24-50
    Washington 60 88 .405 17½ 18½ 3-7 L-3 34-43 26-45

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Milwaukee 91 57 .615 7-3 W-2 42-31 49-26
    St. Louis 78 69 .531 12½ 9-1 W-7 41-33 37-36
    Cincinnati 77 72 .517 14½ 2 4-6 L-1 39-34 38-38
    Chicago 66 83 .443 25½ 13 2-8 L-4 39-36 27-47
    Pittsburgh 56 92 .378 35 22½ 7-3 W-2 34-41 22-51

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    z-San Francisco 96 52 .649 8-2 W-1 48-25 48-27
    z-Los Angeles 95 54 .638 7-3 W-1 52-23 43-31
    San Diego 76 72 .514 20 3-7 L-2 44-31 32-41
    Colorado 70 78 .473 26 7-3 W-5 45-27 25-51
    Arizona 48 100 .324 48 30½ 3-7 W-1 28-43 20-57

    z-clinched playoff berth

    Today

    Colorado (Gray 8-10) at Washington (Espino 4-5), 1:05 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7) at Cincinnati (Miley 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

    Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 9-13), 1:10 p.m.

    Arizona (Gallen 2-10) at Houston (Greinke 11-6), 2:10 p.m.

    Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

    San Diego (Arrieta 5-13) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 2:15 p.m.

    Atlanta (Fried 11-7) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 12-6), 4:05 p.m.

    Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-7), 7:08 p.m.

    Saturday

    L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1

    Colorado 6, Washington 0

    Pittsburgh 6, Miami 3

    St. Louis 3, San Diego 2

    Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 inn.

    Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 4

    Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

    Atlanta at San Francisco, late

    Monday

    Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

    Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

    Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

    St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

    Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

    HBP—Lange (Phillips), Fulmer (Wendle). Umpires—Home, Junior Valentine; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals. T—2:50. A—22,921 (25,000).

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    L.A. DODGERS 5,

    CINCINNATI 1

    Los Angeles Cincinnati
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Betts rf 5 0 1 1 India 2b 4 0 1 0
    Seager ss 5 0 0 0 Schrock lf 3 0 0 0
    T.Turner 2b 5 1 2 0 Stphnsn ph 1 0 0 0
    Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 Cstellnos rf 4 0 0 0
    J.Turner 3b 4 1 2 0 Votto 1b 1 1 0 0
    Taylor cf 3 1 1 1 Mstakas 3b 4 0 1 0
    Lux lf 3 1 1 2 Farmer ss 4 0 1 0
    Barnes c 3 1 0 1 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0
    Scherzer p 3 0 0 0 Suárez ph 1 0 0 0
    Kelly p 0 0 0 0 DShlds cf 3 0 0 0
    Pujols ph 1 0 1 0 Gray p 2 0 0 0
    Vesia p 0 0 0 0 Hoffman p 0 0 0 0
    Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Warren p 0 0 0 0
    Friedl ph 1 0 0 0
    Garrett p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 31 1 3 0

    Los Angeles 000 031 001—5 Cincinnati 000 000 001—1

    E—Seager (6), Moustakas (4), Votto (7). LOB—Los Angeles 7, Cincinnati 6. 2B—J.Turner (21), India (28). 3B—Lux (4). SB—T.Turner (30). S—Taylor (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Los Angeles

    Scherzr W,15-4 7 2 0 0 2 7
    Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Vesia 2/3 1 1 0 1 0
    Jansen S,34 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

    Cincinnati

    Gray L,7-8 6 5 4 4 2 5
    Hoffman 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Warren 1 1 0 0 0 3
    Garrett 1 2 1 1 1 0

    Umpires—Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Dan Iassogna. T—3:05. A—29,861 (42,319).

    High-A Central

    EAST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Lake County (Clev.) 65 54 .546
    Dayton (Cincinnati) 64 55 .538 1
    Great Lakes (Dodgers) 63 56 .529 2
    Lansing (Oakland) 58 61 .487 7
    West Michigan (Det.) 57 62 .479 8
    TINCAPS (San Diego) 54 65 .454 11

    West Division

    W L Pct. GB
    x-Quad Cities (K.C.) 77 40 .658
    Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 66 53 .555 12
    Wisconsin (Mil.) 58 60 .492 20½
    Beloit (Miami) 54 65 .454 24
    South Bend (Chi Cubs) 51 67 .432 26½
    Peoria (St. Louis) 45 74 .378 33

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Saturday

    Lake County 4, Beloit 0

    Lansing 5, West Michigan 3

    Dayton 8, TINCAPS 5

    Quad Cities 4, South Bend 3

    Cedar Rapids 6, Peoria 3

    Wisconsin 8, Great Lakes 6, 10 inn.

    Today*

    West Michigan at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.

    Beloit at Lake County, 1:30 p.m.

    South Bend at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.

    TINCAPS at Dayton, 2:05 p.m.

    Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 2:35 p.m.

    *End of regular season

    DRAGONS 8, TINCAPS 5

    Fort Wayne Dayton
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Angeles ss 4 0 1 1 Siani cf 3 1 1 0
    Reyes 2b 3 0 0 0 McLain ss 4 1 2 1
    Almnzr ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Johnsn 2b 3 1 0 0
    Ornelas rf 3 1 0 0 Cerda dh 4 1 2 2
    Valenzuela c 3 0 0 0 Free c 4 0 1 1
    Lopez 3b-2b 3 1 1 0 Cotton lf 3 1 0 0
    Homza dh 4 0 1 1 Ruiz 1b 4 1 1 0
    Mathis 1b-3b 4 0 1 1 Bautista rf 4 1 2 3
    Solarte lf 4 1 1 0 Reyes 3b 3 1 1 0
    Ilarraza cf 5 2 3 1
    Totals 33 5 8 4 Totals 32 8 10 7

    Fort Wayne 000 200 111—5 Dayton 301 400 00x—8

    LOB—Fort Wayne . 2B—Mathis, McLain, Cerda. 3B—Ilarraza. HR—Bautista. SB—Ilarraza, Siani, Johnson. E—Proctor.

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Fort Wayne

    Schlcthlz L,3-1 3 6 4 4 1 1
    Perez 2 4 4 4 2 2
    Sung 2 0 0 0 0 5
    Tyler 1 0 0 0 0 1

    Dayton

    Proctor 4 4 2 2 4 6
    Fisher W,5-1 2 2 0 0 1 2
    Karcher 2 1 2 2 4 3
    Ghyzel 0 1 1 1 2 0
    Timpanelli S,5 1 0 0 0 0 2

    WP—Schlichtholz, Perez 2, Kacher 3, Ghyzel. HBP—(by ); (by ). Umpires—Home, Bobby Tassone; First, Kellen Martin. T—3:07. A—8,026.

