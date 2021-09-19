Sunday, September 19, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
TEXAS 2,
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 1
|Chicago
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Robert cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Flfa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.García rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Sheets dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.García ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peters ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Holt 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|31
|2
|9
|2
Chicago
E—Gonzalez (1), Kiner-Falefa 2 (17). DP—Chicago 1, Texas 1. LOB—Chicago 9, Texas 9. HR—Grandal (21). SB—Heim (3), A.García (11), Peters (2). S—Solak (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Lynn L,10-5
|5 1/3
|6
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Crochet
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kopech
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kimbrel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Texas
|Howard
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|D.Andsn W,1-1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Patton H,10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Barlow S,7-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires—Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Gabe Morales. T—3:15. A—31,121 (40,300).
CLEVELAND 11,
N.Y. YANKEES 3
|Cleveland
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Straw cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|LMhieu 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mercado lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ramirez rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chang 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Wade lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Miller 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Giménez ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|11
|12
|11
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
Cleveland
E—Sánchez (6), LeMahieu (7). DP—Cleveland 2, New York 0. LOB—Cleveland 8, New York 7. 2B—Mercado (9), Reyes (16), Chang (12), LeMahieu (23). HR—Chang (8), Giménez (3), Reyes (30), Ramírez (34), Stanton (30), Voit (11).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cleveland
|Civale W,11-4
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Shaw
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Garza
|2/3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Parker
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
New York
|Gil L,1-1
|4 1/3
|3
|3
|2
|4
|6
|Abreu
|2/3
|4
|5
|3
|0
|0
|Heaney
|3
|5
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Rodríguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires—Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ben May. T—3:26. A—39,088 (47,309).
DETROIT 4,
TAMPA BAY 3
|Detroit
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Baddoo lf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Díaz 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grossmn rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Margot rf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Luplow dh
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mdws ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Garneau c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hill cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wacha pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|2
Detroit
DP—Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB—Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 7. 2B—Margot (17). HR—Candelario (16), Garneau (5), Luplow (11).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Detroit
|Skubal
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Ureña W,4-8
|3 1/3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Lange H,5
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Funkhousr H,8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulmer S,10-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Tampa Bay
|Yrbrough L,8-6
|6
|5
|4
|4
|0
|4
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chargois
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Krehbiel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|92
|57
|.617
|—
|—
|4-6
|L-1
|47-27
|45-30
|Boston
|85
|65
|.567
|7½
|—
|6-4
|W-4
|46-29
|39-36
|Toronto
|83
|65
|.561
|8½
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|42-31
|41-34
|New York
|83
|66
|.557
|9
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|42-32
|41-34
|Baltimore
|47
|101
|.318
|44½
|36
|2-8
|L-2
|23-51
|24-50
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|84
|64
|.568
|—
|—
|4-6
|L-1
|49-27
|35-37
|Cleveland
|72
|74
|.493
|11
|10
|4-6
|W-1
|36-36
|36-38
|Detroit
|71
|78
|.477
|13½
|12½
|6-4
|W-1
|39-36
|32-42
|Kansas City
|67
|81
|.453
|17
|16
|5-5
|W-1
|36-38
|31-43
|Minnesota
|65
|84
|.436
|19½
|18½
|3-7
|L-1
|34-40
|31-44
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|87
|61
|.588
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|46-28
|41-33
|Oakland
|80
|67
|.544
|6½
|2½
|6-4
|W-3
|40-34
|40-33
|Seattle
|79
|69
|.534
|8
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|42-33
|37-36
|Los Angeles
|72
|75
|.490
|14½
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|38-35
|34-40
|Texas
|55
|93
|.372
|32
|28
|5-5
|W-1
|33-41
|22-52
Today
Cleveland (Morgan 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-7), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 11-8), 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 2-10) at Houston (Greinke 11-6), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Texas (Lyles 9-11), 2:35 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3), 4:07 p.m.
Saturday
Boston 9, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 6, Minnesota 2
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 8, Seattle 1
Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 inn.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, late
Monday
Kan. City at Cleveland, gm1, 4 p.m.
White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Kan. City at Cleveland, gm2, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|76
|69
|.524
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-3
|37-36
|39-33
|Philadelphia
|76
|72
|.514
|1½
|2½
|5-5
|W-4
|42-32
|34-40
|New York
|72
|77
|.483
|6
|7
|2-8
|L-5
|43-33
|29-44
|Miami
|62
|86
|.419
|15½
|16½
|5-5
|L-2
|38-36
|24-50
|Washington
|60
|88
|.405
|17½
|18½
|3-7
|L-3
|34-43
|26-45
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|91
|57
|.615
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|42-31
|49-26
|St. Louis
|78
|69
|.531
|12½
|—
|9-1
|W-7
|41-33
|37-36
|Cincinnati
|77
|72
|.517
|14½
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|39-34
|38-38
|Chicago
|66
|83
|.443
|25½
|13
|2-8
|L-4
|39-36
|27-47
|Pittsburgh
|56
|92
|.378
|35
|22½
|7-3
|W-2
|34-41
|22-51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|96
|52
|.649
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-1
|48-25
|48-27
|z-Los Angeles
|95
|54
|.638
|1½
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|52-23
|43-31
|San Diego
|76
|72
|.514
|20
|2½
|3-7
|L-2
|44-31
|32-41
|Colorado
|70
|78
|.473
|26
|8½
|7-3
|W-5
|45-27
|25-51
|Arizona
|48
|100
|.324
|48
|30½
|3-7
|W-1
|28-43
|20-57
z-clinched playoff berth
Today
Colorado (Gray 8-10) at Washington (Espino 4-5), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7) at Cincinnati (Miley 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 9-13), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 2-10) at Houston (Greinke 11-6), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Arrieta 5-13) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 11-7) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 12-6), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-7), 7:08 p.m.
Saturday
L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 6, Washington 0
Pittsburgh 6, Miami 3
St. Louis 3, San Diego 2
Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 inn.
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Atlanta at San Francisco, late
Monday
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
HBP—Lange (Phillips), Fulmer (Wendle). Umpires—Home, Junior Valentine; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals. T—2:50. A—22,921 (25,000).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
L.A. DODGERS 5,
CINCINNATI 1
|Los Angeles
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Schrock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Turner 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Stphnsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cstellnos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Votto 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lux lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Scherzer p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DShlds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoffman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friedl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|31
|1
|3
|0
Los Angeles
E—Seager (6), Moustakas (4), Votto (7). LOB—Los Angeles 7, Cincinnati 6. 2B—J.Turner (21), India (28). 3B—Lux (4). SB—T.Turner (30). S—Taylor (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Los Angeles
|Scherzr W,15-4
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vesia
|2/3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jansen S,34
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cincinnati
|Gray L,7-8
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Hoffman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Warren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Garrett
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
Umpires—Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Dan Iassogna. T—3:05. A—29,861 (42,319).
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake County (Clev.)
|65
|54
|.546
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|64
|55
|.538
|1
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|63
|56
|.529
|2
|Lansing (Oakland)
|58
|61
|.487
|7
|West Michigan (Det.)
|57
|62
|.479
|8
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|54
|65
|.454
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Quad Cities (K.C.)
|77
|40
|.658
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|66
|53
|.555
|12
|Wisconsin (Mil.)
|58
|60
|.492
|20½
|Beloit (Miami)
|54
|65
|.454
|24
|South Bend (Chi Cubs)
|51
|67
|.432
|26½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|45
|74
|.378
|33
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday
Lake County 4, Beloit 0
Lansing 5, West Michigan 3
Dayton 8, TINCAPS 5
Quad Cities 4, South Bend 3
Cedar Rapids 6, Peoria 3
Wisconsin 8, Great Lakes 6, 10 inn.
Today*
West Michigan at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.
Beloit at Lake County, 1:30 p.m.
South Bend at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.
TINCAPS at Dayton, 2:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 2:35 p.m.
*End of regular season
DRAGONS 8, TINCAPS 5
|Fort Wayne
|Dayton
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Angeles ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Siani cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Reyes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McLain ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Almnzr ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnsn 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ornelas rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Cerda dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Valenzuela c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Free c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lopez 3b-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cotton lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Homza dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ruiz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mathis 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bautista rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Solarte lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Reyes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ilarraza cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|4
|Totals
|32
|8
|10
|7
Fort Wayne
LOB—Fort Wayne . 2B—Mathis, McLain, Cerda. 3B—Ilarraza. HR—Bautista. SB—Ilarraza, Siani, Johnson. E—Proctor.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Fort Wayne
|Schlcthlz L,3-1
|3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Perez
|2
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Sung
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Tyler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Dayton
|Proctor
|4
|4
|2
|2
|4
|6
|Fisher W,5-1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Karcher
|2
|1
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Ghyzel
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Timpanelli S,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP—Schlichtholz, Perez 2, Kacher 3, Ghyzel. HBP—(by ); (by ). Umpires—Home, Bobby Tassone; First, Kellen Martin. T—3:07. A—8,026.
