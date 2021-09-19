TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Elevated OT Andre Smith and CB Kevon Seymour to the active roster from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed the OL Larry Borom on injured reserve. Elevated DL Margus Hunt and OL Alex Taylor from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Elevated S Sean Davis to the active roster from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Elijah Lee to the active roster from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Elevated RB Damarea Crockett and G/C Austin Schlottmann to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Elevated K Joey Slye and TE Anthony Auclair to the active roster from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Elevated WR DeMichael Harris to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Elevated DL Joe Gaziano to the active roster from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Marquel Lee to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed QB Marcus Mariota on injured reserve. Activated G Lester Cotton Sr. and RB Trey Ragas to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Elevated LBs Justin Lawler and Micah Kiser to the active roster from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Elevated CB Jamal Perry to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Elevated DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed K Quinn Nordin on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DB Jordan Miller and LB Wynton McManis from the practice squad. Elevated De Jalyn Holmes and C Austin Reiter to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed LB Chase Hansen on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed LB Dre Greenlaw on injured reserve.