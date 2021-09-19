The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, September 19, 2021 1:00 am

    TRANSACTIONS

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    BALTIMORE RAVENS — Elevated OT Andre Smith and CB Kevon Seymour to the active roster from the practice squad.

    CHICAGO BEARS — Placed the OL Larry Borom on injured reserve. Elevated DL Margus Hunt and OL Alex Taylor from the practice squad.

    CINCINNATI BENGALS — Elevated S Sean Davis to the active roster from the practice squad.

    CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Elijah Lee to the active roster from the practice squad.

    DENVER BRONCOS — Elevated RB Damarea Crockett and G/C Austin Schlottmann to the active roster from the practice squad.

    HOUSTON TEXANS — Elevated K Joey Slye and TE Anthony Auclair to the active roster from the practice squad.

    INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Elevated WR DeMichael Harris to the active roster from the practice squad.

    LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Elevated DL Joe Gaziano to the active roster from the practice squad.

    LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Marquel Lee to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed QB Marcus Mariota on injured reserve. Activated G Lester Cotton Sr. and RB Trey Ragas to the active roster from the practice squad.

    LOS ANGELES RAMS — Elevated LBs Justin Lawler and Micah Kiser to the active roster from the practice squad.

    MIAMI DOLPHINS — Elevated CB Jamal Perry to the active roster from the practice squad.

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Elevated DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed K Quinn Nordin on injured reserve.

    NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DB Jordan Miller and LB Wynton McManis from the practice squad. Elevated De Jalyn Holmes and C Austin Reiter to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed LB Chase Hansen on injured reserve.

    SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed LB Dre Greenlaw on injured reserve. Activated LHP Alex Wood from the 10-day injured list. Designated C Chadwick Tromp for assignment. Optioned LHP Sammy Long to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story