AUTO RACING

Cup Series

LATE SATURDAY

BASS PRO SHOPS NIGHT RACE

At Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 500 laps, 59 points.

2. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500, 45.

3. (14) William Byron, Chevrolet, 500, 42.

4. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500, 43.

5. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 500, 32.

6. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500, 46.

7. (1) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 500, 32.

8. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 500, 29.

9. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, 47.

10. (19) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 500, 27.

11. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 26.

12. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chev., 500, 27.

13. (20) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 500, 24.

14. (17) Ross Chastain, Chev., 500, 23.

15. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 500, 22.

16. (28) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 500, 21.

17. (27) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 500, 20.

18. (12) Aric Almirola, Ford, 500, 19.

19. (15) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 500, 18.

20. (23) R. Stenhouse Jr., Chev., 499, 17.

21. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 499, 21.

22. (21) Daniel Suarez, Chev., 498, 15.

23. (25) Chris Buescher, Ford, 498, 14.

24. (16) Michael McDowell, Frd., 498, 13.

25. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 497, 26.

26. (31) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 497, 11.

27. (35) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 495, 0.

28. (26) Cole Custer, Ford, 494, 9.

29. (6) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 493, 14.

30. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chev., 487, 0.

31. (33) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 482, 6.

32. (38) David Starr, Toyota, 482, 0.

33. (37) James Davison, Chev., 474, 4.

34. (34) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 375, 3.

35. (30) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 313, 2.

36. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 216, 0.

37. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 215, 0.

38. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, 177, 1.

Race Statistics

Avg. Speed of Winner: 87.412 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hr., 2 min., 56 sec.

Margin of Victory: 0.227 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 71 laps.

Lead Changes: 23 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.Truex 0-5; C.Elliott 6-43; B.Keselowski 44; C.Elliott 45-83; K.Larson 84-90; D.Hamlin 91-121; K.Larson 122; D.Hamlin 123-129; B.Keselowski 130; K.Larson 131-137; B.Keselowski 138-144; D.Hamlin 145-171; R.Blaney 172; K.Larson 173-253; B.Keselowski 254; K.Harvick 255-264; R.Blaney 265-307; K.Harvick 308-336; K.Larson 337-365; R.Blaney 366; K.Larson 367-412; C.Elliott 413-464; K.Harvick 465-496; K.Larson 497-500

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 7 times for 175 laps; C.Elliott, 3 times for 129 laps; K.Harvick, 3 times for 71 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 65 laps; R.Blaney, 3 times for 45 laps; B.Keselowski, 4 times for 10 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 5 laps.

Top 12 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 3059; 2. M.Truex, 3029; 3. R.Blaney, 3024; 4. D.Hamlin, 3024; 5. Ky.Busch, 3022; 6. C.Elliott, 3021; 7. A.Bowman, 3015; 8. W.Byron, 3014; 9. J.Logano, 3013; 10. B.Keselowski, 3008; 11. C.Bell, 3005; 12. K.Harvick, 3002.

IndyCar

FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY

At Monterey, Calif.

Lap length: 2.238 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Colton Herta, Honda, 95 laps

2. (4) Alex Palou, Honda, 95

3. (13) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 95

4. (12) Graham Rahal, Honda, 95

5. (6) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 95

6. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 95

7. (17) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 95

8. (9) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 95

9. (5) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 95

10. (14) Ed Jones, Honda, 95

11. (19) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 95

12. (16) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 95

13. (8) Scott Dixon, Honda, 95

14. (21) Sebastien Bourdais, Chev., 94

15. (20) Jack Harvey, Honda, 94

16. (18) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 94

17. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 94

18. (24) Rinus Veekay, Chevrolet, 94

19. (15) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 94

20. (11) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 94

21. (10) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 94

22. (26) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 94

23. (27) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 94

24. (22) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 94

25. (2) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 93

26. (3) Will Power, Chevrolet, 93

27. (23) Takuma Sato, Honda, 83

Race Statistics

Avg. Speed of Winner: 104.114 mph.

Time of Race: 02:02:31.5444.

Margin of Victory: 1.9747 seconds.

Cautions: 2 for 2 laps.

Lead Changes: 4 among 2 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Herta 1-18, Grosjean 19, Herta 20-68, Grosjean 69-71, Herta 72.

Points Leaders: Palou 517, O’Ward 482, Newgarden 469, Dixon 445, Ericsson 430, Herta 402, Rahal 374.

NHRA

DEWALT NHRA CAROLINA NATIONALS

At Concord, N.C.

FINAL FINISH ORDER

Top Fuel

1. Josh Hart; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Justin Ashley; 5. Spencer Massey; 6. Billy Torrence; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Mike Salinas; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Doug Kalitta; 11. Doug Foley; 12. Leah Pruett; 13. Alex Laughlin; 14. Shawn Langdon; 15. Arthur Allen; 16. Joe Morrison.

Funny Car

1. Tim Wilkerson; 2. Cruz Pedregon; 3. Ron Capps; 4. Alexis DeJoria; 5. Matt Hagan; 6. J.R. Todd; 7. Terry Haddock; 8. John Force; 9. Jim Campbell; 10. Blake Alexander; 11. Bob Tasca III; 12. Mike McIntire; 13. Tony Jurado; 14. Robert Hight; 15. Dave Richards.

Pro Stock

1. Kyle Koretsky; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Wally Stroupe; 4. Erica Enders; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 6. Deric Kramer; 7. Deric Kramer; 8. Mason McGaha; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Vincent Nobile; 11. Fernando Cuadra; 12. Kenny Delco; 13. Alan Prusiensky; 14. Matt Hartford; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. Aaron Stanfield.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Angelle Sampey; 2. Joey Gladstone; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Steve Johnson; 5. Andrew Hines; 6. Scotty Pollacheck; 7. Cory Reed; 8. Matt Smith; 9. Karen Stoffer; 10. Ryan Oehler; 11. Angie Smith; 12. Jim Underdahl; 13. Michael Phillips; 14. Kelly Clontz; 15. Jianna Salinas; 16. Chris Bostick.

Final Results

Top Fuel

Josh Hart, 3.770 seconds, 324.12 mph def. Brittany Force, 3.751 seconds, 320.05 mph.

Funny Car

Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.927, 331.36 def. Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.947, 325.53.

Pro Stock

Kyle Koretsky, Chevy Camaro, 6.629, 207.27 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.639, 208.20.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.861, 196.62 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 7.156, 154.81.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Matthew Cummings, 5.320, 277.32 def. Karen Stalba, 10.667, 95.02.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.532, 263.67 def. Nick Januik, Camaro, 5.554, 262.33.

Competition Eliminator

Frank Aragona, Roadster, 7.600, 149.03 def. Larry Pritchett, Pontiac Sunfire, 8.733, 115.01.

Super Stock

Dan Fletcher, Chevy Camaro, 10.411, 102.87 def. Herbie Null Jr, Camaro, Foul - Red Light.

Stock Eliminator

Timothy Stickles, Chevy Malibu, 12.194, 98.02 def. Brad Plourd, Chevy Nova, 11.067, 107.91.

Super Comp

Bob Prose, Dragster, 8.920, 183.37 def. Michael Handras, Dragster, Foul - Red Light.

Super Gas

Craig Porter, Ford Mustang, 9.893, 164.05 def. Iggie Boicesco, Chevy Corvette, 9.885, 170.88.

Top Sportsman

Vince Hoda, Chevy Camaro, 6.549, 212.73 def. Sandy Wilkins, Camaro, 6.525, 212.39.

Top Dragster

Danny Nelson, Dragster, 6.149, 224.73 def. JB Strassweg, Dragster, 6.274, 210.67.