Cleveland New York

ab r h bi ab r h bi Zimmer cf-rf 5 2 1 0 LeMheu 3b 4 0 2 0 Mercado lf 5 0 0 0 Wade ss 0 0 0 0 Ramírez dh 4 4 4 3 Rizzo 1b 4 0 2 0 Bradley 1b 5 0 1 0 Judge cf 4 0 0 0 Ramirez rf 2 1 2 4 Florial cf 0 0 0 0 Straw cf 3 0 1 0 Stanton rf 4 0 0 0 Chang 3b 5 1 3 1 Voit dh 4 0 0 0 Pérez c 5 1 2 2 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 Giménez ss 5 1 2 0 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 Clement 2b 4 1 0 1 Urshela inf 3 1 2 1 Higashika c 3 0 1 0 Totals 43 11 16 11 Totals 33 1 8 1 Cleveland 203 011 121—11 New York 001 000 000—1

E—LeMahieu (8), Rizzo (3). DP—Cleveland 2, New York 1. LOB—Cleveland 9, New York 5. 2B—Giménez (9), Torres (19), Higashioka (9). HR—Ramírez (35), Pérez (7), Urshela (13).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Morgan W,3-7 6 6 1 1 0 3 Stephan 1 0 0 0 0 3 Parker 1 2 0 0 0 2 Hentges 1 0 0 0 0 3

New York

Cole L,15-8 5 2/3 10 7 7 1 7 Luetge 1 1/3 2 1 0 0 1 Schmidt 2 4 3 2 2 4

HBP—Cole (Zimmer). Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke. T—3:25. A—34,110 (47,309).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CHICAGO CUBS 6,

MILWAUKEE 4

Chicago Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Duffy 3b 4 1 2 1 Wong 2b 5 2 1 1 Schwindel 1b 5 1 2 1 Escobar inf 2 1 1 1 Wick p 0 0 0 0 Yelich lf 5 0 1 2 Rucker p 0 0 0 0 Narváez c 5 0 1 0 Bote 2b 3 1 0 0 Urías ss 3 0 0 0 Wisdom lf 5 1 1 3 Peterson rf 5 0 1 0 Hoerner ss 4 0 0 0 Voglbch 1b 2 0 1 0 T.Thompsn rf 3 1 1 1 Cousins p 0 0 0 0 Ortega cf 3 0 0 0 Boxbergr p 0 0 0 0 Romine c 3 0 0 0 Gustave p 0 0 0 0 K.Thompsn p 0 0 0 0 Lopes ph 1 0 0 0 Sampson p 1 0 0 0 Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Bradley cf 3 1 0 0 Contreras ph 0 1 0 0 Lauer p 1 0 0 0 Heuer p 0 0 0 0 Stricklnd p 0 0 0 0 Rivas ph-1b 1 0 1 0 Reyes 3b 1 0 1 0 Totals 32 6 7 6 Totals 33 4 7 4 Chicago 000 010 050—6 Milwaukee 000 020 002—4

E—Schwindel (1), Bote (4), Duffy (4). DP—Chicago 3, Milwaukee 0. LOB—Chicago 7, Milwaukee 11. 2B—Duffy (7), Schwindel (12), Wong (29), Escobar (21). HR—T.Thompson (1), Wisdom (27). SB—Bradley Jr. (7), Schwindel (1), T.Thompson (2), Reyes (4). S—K.Thompson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

K.Thompson 2 1 0 0 2 0 Sampson 4 4 2 2 1 1 Morgan W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wick 2/3 2 2 2 3 1 Rucker S,1-1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Milwaukee

Lauer 5 1/3 1 1 1 3 6 Strickland H,1 2/3 1 0 0 0 2 Cousins H,7 1 0 0 0 1 2 Boxbrgr L,5-4 0 2 3 3 1 0 Gustave 1 1 2 2 1 2 Sánchez 1 2 0 0 1 2

Sampson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Boxberger pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP—K.Thompson (Lauer), Sampson (Urías). WP—Wick. Umpires—Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Chad Whitson.

T—3:46. A—34,213 (41,900).

L.A. DODGERS 8,

CINCINNATI 5