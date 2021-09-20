Monday, September 20, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|92
|58
|.613
|—
|Boston
|86
|65
|.570
|6½
|Toronto
|84
|65
|.564
|7½
|New York
|83
|67
|.553
|9
|Baltimore
|47
|102
|.315
|44½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|85
|64
|.570
|—
|Cleveland
|73
|74
|.497
|11
|Detroit
|72
|78
|.480
|13½
|Kansas City
|67
|82
|.450
|18
|Minnesota
|65
|85
|.433
|20½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|88
|61
|.591
|—
|Oakland
|82
|67
|.550
|6
|Seattle
|80
|69
|.537
|8
|Los Angeles
|72
|77
|.483
|16
|Texas
|55
|94
|.369
|33
Saturday
Boston 9, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 6, Minnesota 2
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 8, Seattle 1
Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 inn.
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 8, Baltimore 6
Toronto 5, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 7, Kansas City 1
Houston 7, Arizona 6
Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 inn.
Today
Kansas City (Singer 4-10) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6), gm1, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Alexy 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), gm2, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Oakland (Manaea 10-9), 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|77
|70
|.524
|—
|Philadelphia
|76
|73
|.510
|2
|New York
|73
|77
|.487
|5½
|Miami
|63
|86
|.423
|15
|Washington
|61
|88
|.409
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|58
|.611
|—
|St. Louis
|79
|69
|.534
|11½
|Cincinnati
|77
|73
|.513
|14½
|Chicago
|67
|83
|.447
|24½
|Pittsburgh
|56
|93
|.376
|35
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|97
|53
|.647
|—
|z-Los Angeles
|96
|54
|.640
|1
|San Diego
|76
|73
|.510
|20½
|Colorado
|70
|79
|.470
|26½
|Arizona
|48
|101
|.322
|48½
z-clinched playoff berth
Saturday
L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 6, Washington 0
Pittsburgh 6, Miami 3
St. Louis 3, San Diego 2
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 inn.
San Francisco 2, Atlanta 0
Sunday
Washington 3, Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5
Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 inn.
Houston 7, Arizona 6
St. Louis 8, San Diego 7
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4
Atlanta 3, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 2
Today
Pittsburgh (Peters 1-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 7-9) at Miami (Luzardo 5-8), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 7, TEXAS 2
|Chicago
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Andersn ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Knr-Flfa ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Abreu dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|A.García rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Grandal 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ibáñez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hamiltn pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Solak dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L.García cf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Peters cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Hrndz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Hrnandz 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Collins c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
Chicago
DP—Chicago 1, Texas 1. LOB—Chicago 8, Texas 6. 2B—Collins (12), Sheets (8), L.García (20), Lowe (23). HR—Grandal (22). SB—Kiner-Falefa 2 (19). SF—A.García (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Gilito W,10-9
|5 1/3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Bummer
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kopech
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wright
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Texas
|Lyles L,9-12
|3 2/3
|8
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Santana
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Foltynewicz
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Sborz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Lyles (Abreu). WP—Lyles.
Umpires—Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Guccione. T—3:06. A—24,918 (40,300).
DETROIT 2,
TAMPA BAY 0
|Detroit
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Reyes cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lplw ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrgt ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cndelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Haase lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Kiermier dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Arzrna rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|28
|0
|5
|0
Detroit
E—Garneau (2), Zunino (5). DP—Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB—Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B—Candelario (41). HR—Haase (22), Garneau (6). SB—Lowe (7). S—Reyes (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Detroit
|Peralta W,4-3
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Holland H,4
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Foley H,2
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Funkhsr S,1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tampa Bay
|McClnhn L,9-6
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Fairbanks
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Anderson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Feyereisen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Conley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP—Peralta (Arozarena). WP—Foley(2), McClanahan. Umpires—Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Junior Valentine.
T—2:44. A—17,948 (25,000).
CLEVELAND 11,
N.Y. YANKEES 1
|Cleveland
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Zimmer cf-rf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|LeMheu 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mercado lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Wade ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez dh
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bradley 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Judge cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez rf
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Florial cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chang 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Giménez ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clement 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Urshela inf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Higashika c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|43
|11
|16
|11
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
Cleveland
E—LeMahieu (8), Rizzo (3). DP—Cleveland 2, New York 1. LOB—Cleveland 9, New York 5. 2B—Giménez (9), Torres (19), Higashioka (9). HR—Ramírez (35), Pérez (7), Urshela (13).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cleveland
|Morgan W,3-7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Stephan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Parker
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hentges
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
New York
|Cole L,15-8
|5 2/3
|10
|7
|7
|1
|7
|Luetge
|1 1/3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Schmidt
|2
|4
|3
|2
|2
|4
HBP—Cole (Zimmer). Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke. T—3:25. A—34,110 (47,309).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
CHICAGO CUBS 6,
MILWAUKEE 4
|Chicago
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Wong 2b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Schwindel 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Escobar inf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Rucker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bote 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom lf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Peterson rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voglbch 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Thompsn rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Cousins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Boxbergr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Thompsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lopes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sampson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Contreras ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lauer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heuer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stricklnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rivas ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
Chicago
E—Schwindel (1), Bote (4), Duffy (4). DP—Chicago 3, Milwaukee 0. LOB—Chicago 7, Milwaukee 11. 2B—Duffy (7), Schwindel (12), Wong (29), Escobar (21). HR—T.Thompson (1), Wisdom (27). SB—Bradley Jr. (7), Schwindel (1), T.Thompson (2), Reyes (4). S—K.Thompson (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|K.Thompson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Sampson
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Morgan W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Heuer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wick
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Rucker S,1-1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Milwaukee
|Lauer
|5 1/3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Strickland H,1
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cousins H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Boxbrgr L,5-4
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Gustave
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Sánchez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
Sampson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Boxberger pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP—K.Thompson (Lauer), Sampson (Urías). WP—Wick. Umpires—Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Chad Whitson.
T—3:46. A—34,213 (41,900).
L.A. DODGERS 8,
CINCINNATI 5
|Los Angeles
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|T.Turner 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Turner 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cstllanos rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Pujols 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Stphnsn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Muncy ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Aquino lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Schrock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lux lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kershaw p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hoffman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gonsolin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Votto ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barrero cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Miley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DeShlds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Santillan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friedl ph-lf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|7
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
Los Angeles
E—Farmer (6). DP—Los Angeles 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Los Angeles 8, Cincinnati 3. 2B—Taylor (25), Castellanos (36), India (29). HR—Smith (25), Lux (7), Seager (10), Friedl (1), Votto (31). SB—India (11).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Los Angeles
|Krshw W,10-7
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Gonsolin
|2 1/3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Treinen H,31
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jansen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
Cincinnati
|Miley L,12-7
|3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Santillan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hoffman
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
HBP—Hoffman (Muncy). WP—Kershaw, Wilson. Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Fieldin Cubreth. T—3:09. A—26,621 (42,319).
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|65
|55
|.542
|—
|Lake County (Clev.)
|65
|55
|.542
|—
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|63
|57
|.525
|2
|Lansing (Oakland)
|58
|62
|.483
|7
|West Michigan (Det.)
|58
|62
|.483
|7
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|54
|66
|.450
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Quad Cities (K.C.)
|77
|41
|.653
|—
|x-Cedar Rapids (Min.)
|67
|53
|.558
|11
|Wisconsin (Mil.)
|59
|60
|.496
|18½
|Beloit (Miami)
|55
|65
|.458
|23
|South Bend (Cubs)
|52
|67
|.437
|25½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|45
|75
|.375
|33
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday
Lake County 4, Beloit 0
Lansing 5, West Michigan 3
Dayton 8, TINCAPS 5
Quad Cities 4, South Bend 3
Cedar Rapids 6, Peoria 3
Wisconsin 8, Great Lakes 6, 10 inn.
Sunday*
West Michigan 19, Lansing 4
Wisconsin 2, Great Lakes 0
Beloit 5, Lake County 3
South Bend 5, Quad Cities 4, 10 inn.
Dayton 5, TINCAPS 3
Cedar Rapids 11, Peoria 0
*End of regular season
PLAYOFFS
Championship
(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
Tue.: Quad Cities at C. Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Wed.: Quad Cities at C. Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
x-Fri.: Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, TBD
DRAGONS 5, TINCAPS 3
|Fort Wayne
|Dayton
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hassell III cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hrtubise dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Angeles 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McLain ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Ornelas rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cerda cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Valenzuela 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Martinez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cotton lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Homza dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Yang c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mathis 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rogers 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duarte c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ilarraza lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Reyes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
Fort Wayne
2B—Mathis, Ilarraza, Martinez, Rogers. HR—Valenzuela, McLain, Martinez. LOB—Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 5. SB—Hurtubise, Cotton. CS—Ornelas.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Fort Wayne
|Lehmnn L,3-5
|6
|7
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Morales
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minjarez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Dayton
|Roa
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Stckton W,4-3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Branche
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Garcia S,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires—HP: Kellen Martin; 1B: Bobby Tassone. T—2:30. A—7,638.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story