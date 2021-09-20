The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, September 20, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB
    Tampa Bay 92 58 .613
    Boston 86 65 .570
    Toronto 84 65 .564
    New York 83 67 .553 9
    Baltimore 47 102 .315 44½

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Chicago 85 64 .570
    Cleveland 73 74 .497 11
    Detroit 72 78 .480 13½
    Kansas City 67 82 .450 18
    Minnesota 65 85 .433 20½

    West Division

    W L Pct GB
    Houston 88 61 .591
    Oakland 82 67 .550 6
    Seattle 80 69 .537 8
    Los Angeles 72 77 .483 16
    Texas 55 94 .369 33

    Saturday

    Boston 9, Baltimore 3

    Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

    Toronto 6, Minnesota 2

    Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

    Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1

    Kansas City 8, Seattle 1

    Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 inn.

    Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

    Sunday

    Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

    Boston 8, Baltimore 6

    Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

    Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

    Seattle 7, Kansas City 1

    Houston 7, Arizona 6

    Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2

    Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 inn.

    Today

    Kansas City (Singer 4-10) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6), gm1, 4:10 p.m.

    Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

    Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

    Texas (Alexy 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

    Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), gm2, 7:10 p.m.

    Toronto (Ray 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

    Houston (Valdez 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3), 9:38 p.m.

    Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Oakland (Manaea 10-9), 9:40 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB
    Atlanta 77 70 .524
    Philadelphia 76 73 .510 2
    New York 73 77 .487
    Miami 63 86 .423 15
    Washington 61 88 .409 17

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    z-Milwaukee 91 58 .611
    St. Louis 79 69 .534 11½
    Cincinnati 77 73 .513 14½
    Chicago 67 83 .447 24½
    Pittsburgh 56 93 .376 35

    West Division

    W L Pct GB
    z-San Francisco 97 53 .647
    z-Los Angeles 96 54 .640 1
    San Diego 76 73 .510 20½
    Colorado 70 79 .470 26½
    Arizona 48 101 .322 48½

    z-clinched playoff berth

    Saturday

    L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1

    Colorado 6, Washington 0

    Pittsburgh 6, Miami 3

    St. Louis 3, San Diego 2

    Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 4

    Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

    Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 inn.

    San Francisco 2, Atlanta 0

    Sunday

    Washington 3, Colorado 0

    L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5

    Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 inn.

    Houston 7, Arizona 6

    St. Louis 8, San Diego 7

    Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4

    Atlanta 3, San Francisco 0

    N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 2

    Today

    Pittsburgh (Peters 1-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

    Washington (Fedde 7-9) at Miami (Luzardo 5-8), 6:40 p.m.

    Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

    St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.

    Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX 7, TEXAS 2

    Chicago Texas
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    T.Andersn ss 5 1 2 0 Knr-Flfa ss 3 1 2 1
    Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 4 0 2 0
    Abreu dh 4 1 2 2 A.García rf 3 0 0 1
    Grandal 1b 4 1 1 1 Ibáñez 2b 3 0 0 0
    Sheets lf 2 1 1 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0
    Hamiltn pr-cf 1 1 0 0 Solak dh 4 0 0 0
    L.García cf-lf 5 1 2 2 Peters cf 4 1 1 0
    Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 Y.Hrndz 3b 4 0 1 0
    C.Hrnandz 2b 3 1 1 2 Trevino c 3 0 0 0
    Collins c 4 0 1 0
    Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 32 2 7 2

    Chicago 000 500 200—7 Texas 000 010 010—2

    DP—Chicago 1, Texas 1. LOB—Chicago 8, Texas 6. 2B—Collins (12), Sheets (8), L.García (20), Lowe (23). HR—Grandal (22). SB—Kiner-Falefa 2 (19). SF—A.García (3).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago

    Gilito W,10-9 5 1/3 6 1 1 1 4
    Bummer 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
    Kopech 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Wright 2 1 1 1 1 1

    Texas

    Lyles L,9-12 3 2/3 8 5 5 3 3
    Santana 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Foltynewicz 3 2 2 2 2 0
    Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0

    HBP—Lyles (Abreu). WP—Lyles.

    Umpires—Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Guccione. T—3:06. A—24,918 (40,300).

    DETROIT 2,

    TAMPA BAY 0

    Detroit Tampa Bay
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Reyes cf 3 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0
    Schoop 1b 4 0 1 0 Lplw ph-3b 1 0 0 0
    Grossman rf 3 0 0 0 Meadows lf 3 0 1 0
    Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Mrgt ph-rf 1 0 0 0
    Cndelario 3b 4 0 1 0 Cruz dh 2 0 0 0
    Haase lf 3 1 1 1 Kiermier dh 0 0 0 0
    Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 Choi 1b 2 0 0 0
    Garneau c 4 1 1 1 Arzrna rf-lf 3 0 0 0
    H.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 Wendle ss 4 0 1 0
    Díaz 3b-2b 3 0 0 0
    Phillips cf 3 0 0 0
    Zunino c 3 0 3 0
    Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 28 0 5 0

    Detroit 000 100 100—2 Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0

    E—Garneau (2), Zunino (5). DP—Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB—Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B—Candelario (41). HR—Haase (22), Garneau (6). SB—Lowe (7). S—Reyes (2).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Detroit

    Peralta W,4-3 7 3 0 0 3 3
    Holland H,4 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Foley H,2 1/3 0 0 0 1 0
    Funkhsr S,1-3 1 1 0 0 0 0

    Tampa Bay

    McClnhn L,9-6 5 2 1 1 2 7
    Fairbanks 1 2 0 0 0 2
    Anderson 1 1 1 1 0 0
    Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 0 2
    Conley 1 0 0 0 1 1

    HBP—Peralta (Arozarena). WP—Foley(2), McClanahan. Umpires—Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Junior Valentine.

    T—2:44. A—17,948 (25,000).

    CLEVELAND 11,

    N.Y. YANKEES 1

    Cleveland New York
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Zimmer cf-rf 5 2 1 0 LeMheu 3b 4 0 2 0
    Mercado lf 5 0 0 0 Wade ss 0 0 0 0
    Ramírez dh 4 4 4 3 Rizzo 1b 4 0 2 0
    Bradley 1b 5 0 1 0 Judge cf 4 0 0 0
    Ramirez rf 2 1 2 4 Florial cf 0 0 0 0
    Straw cf 3 0 1 0 Stanton rf 4 0 0 0
    Chang 3b 5 1 3 1 Voit dh 4 0 0 0
    Pérez c 5 1 2 2 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0
    Giménez ss 5 1 2 0 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0
    Clement 2b 4 1 0 1 Urshela inf 3 1 2 1
    Higashika c 3 0 1 0
    Totals 43 11 16 11 Totals 33 1 8 1

    Cleveland 203 011 121—11 New York 001 000 000—1

    E—LeMahieu (8), Rizzo (3). DP—Cleveland 2, New York 1. LOB—Cleveland 9, New York 5. 2B—Giménez (9), Torres (19), Higashioka (9). HR—Ramírez (35), Pérez (7), Urshela (13).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Cleveland

    Morgan W,3-7 6 6 1 1 0 3
    Stephan 1 0 0 0 0 3
    Parker 1 2 0 0 0 2
    Hentges 1 0 0 0 0 3

    New York

    Cole L,15-8 5 2/3 10 7 7 1 7
    Luetge 1 1/3 2 1 0 0 1
    Schmidt 2 4 3 2 2 4

    HBP—Cole (Zimmer). Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke. T—3:25. A—34,110 (47,309).

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    CHICAGO CUBS 6,

    MILWAUKEE 4

    Chicago Milwaukee
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Duffy 3b 4 1 2 1 Wong 2b 5 2 1 1
    Schwindel 1b 5 1 2 1 Escobar inf 2 1 1 1
    Wick p 0 0 0 0 Yelich lf 5 0 1 2
    Rucker p 0 0 0 0 Narváez c 5 0 1 0
    Bote 2b 3 1 0 0 Urías ss 3 0 0 0
    Wisdom lf 5 1 1 3 Peterson rf 5 0 1 0
    Hoerner ss 4 0 0 0 Voglbch 1b 2 0 1 0
    T.Thompsn rf 3 1 1 1 Cousins p 0 0 0 0
    Ortega cf 3 0 0 0 Boxbergr p 0 0 0 0
    Romine c 3 0 0 0 Gustave p 0 0 0 0
    K.Thompsn p 0 0 0 0 Lopes ph 1 0 0 0
    Sampson p 1 0 0 0 Sánchez p 0 0 0 0
    Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Bradley cf 3 1 0 0
    Contreras ph 0 1 0 0 Lauer p 1 0 0 0
    Heuer p 0 0 0 0 Stricklnd p 0 0 0 0
    Rivas ph-1b 1 0 1 0 Reyes 3b 1 0 1 0
    Totals 32 6 7 6 Totals 33 4 7 4

    Chicago 000 010 050—6 Milwaukee 000 020 002—4

    E—Schwindel (1), Bote (4), Duffy (4). DP—Chicago 3, Milwaukee 0. LOB—Chicago 7, Milwaukee 11. 2B—Duffy (7), Schwindel (12), Wong (29), Escobar (21). HR—T.Thompson (1), Wisdom (27). SB—Bradley Jr. (7), Schwindel (1), T.Thompson (2), Reyes (4). S—K.Thompson (2).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago

    K.Thompson 2 1 0 0 2 0
    Sampson 4 4 2 2 1 1
    Morgan W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
    Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Wick 2/3 2 2 2 3 1
    Rucker S,1-1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

    Milwaukee

    Lauer 5 1/3 1 1 1 3 6
    Strickland H,1 2/3 1 0 0 0 2
    Cousins H,7 1 0 0 0 1 2
    Boxbrgr L,5-4 0 2 3 3 1 0
    Gustave 1 1 2 2 1 2
    Sánchez 1 2 0 0 1 2

    Sampson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Boxberger pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

    HBP—K.Thompson (Lauer), Sampson (Urías). WP—Wick. Umpires—Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Chad Whitson.

    T—3:46. A—34,213 (41,900).

    L.A. DODGERS 8,

    CINCINNATI 5

    Los Angeles Cincinnati
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Betts rf 4 1 2 0 India 2b 4 1 1 1
    T.Turner 2b 5 1 1 0 Farmer ss 4 0 0 0
    J.Turner 3b 5 0 1 0 Cstllanos rf 3 1 2 1
    Pujols 1b 3 1 0 0 Stphnsn 1b 4 0 1 1
    Muncy ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0
    Seager ss 3 1 2 3 Aquino lf 2 0 0 0
    Smith c 4 1 1 1 Warren p 0 0 0 0
    Taylor cf 5 2 2 0 Schrock ph 1 0 0 0
    Lux lf 4 1 3 3 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
    Kershaw p 3 0 0 0 Hoffman p 0 0 0 0
    Gonsolin p 0 0 0 0 Votto ph 1 1 1 1
    Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Barrero cf 3 0 0 0
    Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 Mstakas ph 1 0 0 0
    Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0
    Miley p 0 0 0 0
    DeShlds ph 1 0 0 0
    Santillan p 0 0 0 0
    Wilson p 0 0 0 0
    Friedl ph-lf 2 2 2 1
    Totals 37 8 12 7 Totals 33 5 8 5

    Los Angeles 033 000 002—8 Cincinnati 000 101 021—5

    E—Farmer (6). DP—Los Angeles 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Los Angeles 8, Cincinnati 3. 2B—Taylor (25), Castellanos (36), India (29). HR—Smith (25), Lux (7), Seager (10), Friedl (1), Votto (31). SB—India (11).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Los Angeles

    Krshw W,10-7 5 3 1 1 0 8
    Gonsolin 2 1/3 3 3 3 2 2
    Treinen H,31 2/3 1 0 0 0 2
    Jansen 1 1 1 1 0 2

    Cincinnati

    Miley L,12-7 3 9 6 6 1 2
    Santillan 2 0 0 0 1 3
    Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Hoffman 1 2 2 2 2 1

    HBP—Hoffman (Muncy). WP—Kershaw, Wilson. Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Fieldin Cubreth. T—3:09. A—26,621 (42,319).

    High-A Central

    EAST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Dayton (Cincinnati) 65 55 .542
    Lake County (Clev.) 65 55 .542
    Great Lakes (Dodgers) 63 57 .525 2
    Lansing (Oakland) 58 62 .483 7
    West Michigan (Det.) 58 62 .483 7
    TINCAPS (San Diego) 54 66 .450 11

    West Division

    W L Pct. GB
    x-Quad Cities (K.C.) 77 41 .653
    x-Cedar Rapids (Min.) 67 53 .558 11
    Wisconsin (Mil.) 59 60 .496 18½
    Beloit (Miami) 55 65 .458 23
    South Bend (Cubs) 52 67 .437 25½
    Peoria (St. Louis) 45 75 .375 33

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Saturday

    Lake County 4, Beloit 0

    Lansing 5, West Michigan 3

    Dayton 8, TINCAPS 5

    Quad Cities 4, South Bend 3

    Cedar Rapids 6, Peoria 3

    Wisconsin 8, Great Lakes 6, 10 inn.

    Sunday*

    West Michigan 19, Lansing 4

    Wisconsin 2, Great Lakes 0

    Beloit 5, Lake County 3

    South Bend 5, Quad Cities 4, 10 inn.

    Dayton 5, TINCAPS 3

    Cedar Rapids 11, Peoria 0

    *End of regular season

    PLAYOFFS

    Championship

    (Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

    Tue.: Quad Cities at C. Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    Wed.: Quad Cities at C. Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    x-Fri.: Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, TBD

    DRAGONS 5, TINCAPS 3

    Fort Wayne Dayton
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Hassell III cf 4 0 0 0 Hrtubise dh 4 1 1 0
    Angeles 2b 4 0 1 0 McLain ss 3 2 1 2
    Ornelas rf 4 0 2 0 Cerda cf 4 1 1 0
    Valenzuela 1b 4 1 1 1 Martinez 3b 4 1 2 3
    Lopez ss 4 1 1 0 Cotton lf 4 0 2 0
    Homza dh 4 0 1 0 Yang c 4 0 1 0
    Mathis 3b 4 1 2 0 Rogers 1b 4 0 1 0
    Duarte c 4 0 0 0 Ozuna rf 3 0 0 0
    Ilarraza lf 3 0 2 2 Reyes 2b 3 0 0 0
    Totals 35 3 10 3 Totals 33 5 9 5

    Fort Wayne 020 000 100—3 Dayton 200 003 00x—5

    2B—Mathis, Ilarraza, Martinez, Rogers. HR—Valenzuela, McLain, Martinez. LOB—Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 5. SB—Hurtubise, Cotton. CS—Ornelas.

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Fort Wayne

    Lehmnn L,3-5 6 7 5 5 1 1
    Morales 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Minjarez 1 2 0 0 0 2

    Dayton

    Roa 2 4 2 2 0 0
    Stckton W,4-3 4 2 0 0 0 6
    Branche 2 3 1 1 0 2
    Garcia S,3 1 1 0 0 0 2

    Umpires—HP: Kellen Martin; 1B: Bobby Tassone. T—2:30. A—7,638.

