Monday, September 20, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|26
|6
|.813
|—
|x-Chicago
|16
|16
|.500
|10
|x-New York
|12
|20
|.375
|14
|Washington
|12
|20
|.375
|14
|Atlanta
|8
|24
|.250
|18
|Indiana
|6
|26
|.188
|20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|x-Minnesota
|22
|10
|.688
|2
|x-Seattle
|21
|11
|.656
|3
|x-Phoenix
|19
|13
|.594
|5
|x-Dallas
|14
|18
|.438
|10
|Los Angeles
|12
|20
|.375
|12
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday
No games scheduled
Sunday
Connecticut 84, Atlanta 64
Las Vegas 84, Phoenix 83
Minnesota 83, Washington 77
Dallas 87, Los Angeles 84
Chicago 98, Indiana 87
*End of regular season
CHICAGO 98,
INDIANA 87
INDIANA (87): Cannon 8-20 2-3 19, Vivians 3-10 0-0 6, McCowan 5-9 3-4 13, Allen 3-6 4-5 10, K.Mitchell 12-17 4-4 32, Lavender 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 33-69 15-18 87.
CHICAGO (98): Copper 6-11 1-1 13, Parker 3-8 0-0 6, Stevens 4-5 0-0 8, Quigley 5-12 1-1 15, Vandersloot 1-6 0-0 2, Hebard 1-3 2-2 4, Ndour-Fall 4-5 2-2 12, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, DeShields 8-13 13-16 30, Evans 3-5 0-2 8. Totals 35-71 19-24 98.
|Indiana
|24
|22
|19
|22
|—
|87
|Chicago
|22
|24
|28
|24
|—
|98
3-Point Goals—Indiana 6-16 (K.Mitchell 4-7, Cannon 1-2, Lavender 1-3, Vivians 0-4), Chicago 9-23 (Quigley 4-7, Ndour-Fall 2-2, Evans 2-3, DeShields 1-2, Vandersloot 0-2, Brown 0-3, Parker 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 31 (McCowan 9), Chicago 35 (Quigley 8). Assists—Indiana 21 (Allen 10), Chicago 27 (DeShields 6). Total Fouls—Indiana 19, Chicago 18.
PLAYOFFS
First Round
Single elimination
Thursday
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Second Round
Single elimination
Sunday
Lowest seed at Minnesota, TBD
Highest seed at Seattle, TBD
Third Round
Best-of-5
Sept. 30: Lowest seed at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Sept. 30: Highest seed at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
