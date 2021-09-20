The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, September 20, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Connecticut 26 6 .813
    x-Chicago 16 16 .500 10
    x-New York 12 20 .375 14
    Washington 12 20 .375 14
    Atlanta 8 24 .250 18
    Indiana 6 26 .188 20

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB
    x-Las Vegas 24 8 .750
    x-Minnesota 22 10 .688 2
    x-Seattle 21 11 .656 3
    x-Phoenix 19 13 .594 5
    x-Dallas 14 18 .438 10
    Los Angeles 12 20 .375 12

    x-clinched playoff spot

    Saturday

    No games scheduled

    Sunday

    Connecticut 84, Atlanta 64

    Las Vegas 84, Phoenix 83

    Minnesota 83, Washington 77

    Dallas 87, Los Angeles 84

    Chicago 98, Indiana 87

    *End of regular season

    CHICAGO 98,

    INDIANA 87

    INDIANA (87): Cannon 8-20 2-3 19, Vivians 3-10 0-0 6, McCowan 5-9 3-4 13, Allen 3-6 4-5 10, K.Mitchell 12-17 4-4 32, Lavender 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 33-69 15-18 87.

    CHICAGO (98): Copper 6-11 1-1 13, Parker 3-8 0-0 6, Stevens 4-5 0-0 8, Quigley 5-12 1-1 15, Vandersloot 1-6 0-0 2, Hebard 1-3 2-2 4, Ndour-Fall 4-5 2-2 12, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, DeShields 8-13 13-16 30, Evans 3-5 0-2 8. Totals 35-71 19-24 98.

    Indiana 24 22 19 22 87
    Chicago 22 24 28 24 98

    3-Point Goals—Indiana 6-16 (K.Mitchell 4-7, Cannon 1-2, Lavender 1-3, Vivians 0-4), Chicago 9-23 (Quigley 4-7, Ndour-Fall 2-2, Evans 2-3, DeShields 1-2, Vandersloot 0-2, Brown 0-3, Parker 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 31 (McCowan 9), Chicago 35 (Quigley 8). Assists—Indiana 21 (Allen 10), Chicago 27 (DeShields 6). Total Fouls—Indiana 19, Chicago 18.

    PLAYOFFS

    First Round

    Single elimination

    Thursday

    Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

    Second Round

    Single elimination

    Sunday

    Lowest seed at Minnesota, TBD

    Highest seed at Seattle, TBD

    Third Round

    Best-of-5

    Sept. 30: Lowest seed at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

    Sept. 30: Highest seed at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

