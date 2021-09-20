The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, September 20, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 51 23
    Miami 1 1 0 .500 17 51
    New England 1 1 0 .500 41 23
    N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 20 44

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Houston 1 1 0 .500 58 52
    Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 46 68
    Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 40 55
    Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 34 60

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 44 44
    Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 60 54
    Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 40 42
    Baltimore 0 1 0 .000 27 33

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Denver 2 0 0 1.000 50 26
    Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 59 44
    Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 29
    L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 37 36

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Dallas 1 1 0 .500 49 48
    Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 43 23
    Washington 1 1 0 .500 46 49
    N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 42 57

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 45 21
    Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 79 54
    New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 45 29
    Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 31 80

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Chicago 1 1 0 .500 34 51
    Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41
    Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38
    Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 57 61

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 72 46
    L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 61 38
    San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 58 44
    Seattle 1 1 0 .500 58 49

    Sept. 16

    Washington 30, N.Y. Giants 29

    Sept. 19

    Buffalo 35, Miami 0

    Carolina 26, New Orleans 7

    Chicago 20, Cincinnati 17

    Cleveland 31, Houston 21

    Denver 23, Jacksonville 13

    L.A. Rams 27, Indianapolis 24

    Las Vegas 26, Pittsburgh 17

    New England 25, N.Y. Jets 6

    San Francisco 17, Philadelphia 11

    Arizona 34, Minnesota 33

    Tampa Bay 48, Atlanta 25

    Dallas 20, L.A. Chargers 17

    Tennessee 33, Seattle 30, OT

    Kansas City at Baltimore, late

    Today

    Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

    Thursday

    Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

    Sunday

    Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

    Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

    Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.

    Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

    New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.

    Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

    Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

    Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

    Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

    Sept. 27

    Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

    INJURY REPORT

    DETROIT LIONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — DETROIT: OUT: DE Kevin Strong (concussion), WR Tyrell Williams (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), LB Trey Flowers (shoulder), WR Kalif Raymond (thigh), RB D’Andre Swift (groin).

    GREEN BAY: OUT: S Vernon Scott (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: TE Josiah Deguara (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: S Darnell Savage (shoulder), G Lucas Patrick (concussion).

    L.A. RAMS 27,

    INDIANAPOLIS 24

    L.A. Rams 7 3 7 10 27
    Indianapolis 0 6 8 10 24

    First Quarter

    LAR—Kupp 16 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:25.

    Second Quarter

    Ind—FG Blankenship 48, 14:52.

    LAR—FG Gay 34, 1:51.

    Ind—FG Blankenship 46, :00.

    Third Quarter

    LAR—Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 11:41.

    Ind—Pascal 8 pass from Wentz (Doyle pass from Wentz), 3:43.

    Fourth Quarter

    Ind—Dulin 0 fumble return (Blankenship kick), 14:12.

    LAR—Kupp 10 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:13.

    Ind—FG Blankenship 35, 7:22.

    LAR—FG Gay 38, 2:23.

    A—63,076.

    LAR Ind
    First downs 21 22
    Total Net Yards 371 344
    Rushes-yards 29-101 26-109
    Passing 270 235
    Punt Returns 1-0 0-0
    Kickoff Returns 3-70 1-41
    Interceptions Ret. 2-2 1-0
    Comp-Att-Int 19-30-1 22-36-2
    Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 3-27
    Punts 3-36.3 2-42.5
    Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
    Penalties-Yards 2-15 3-25
    Time of Possession 28:28 31:32

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—L.A. Rams, Henderson 13-53, Michel 10-46, Woods 2-6, Stafford 2-1, Orzech 1-0, Kupp 1-(minus 5). Indianapolis, Taylor 15-51, Wentz 5-37, Mack 5-16, Hines 1-5.

    PASSING—L.A. Rams, Stafford 19-30-1-278. Indianapolis, Wentz 20-31-1-247, Eason 2-5-1-15.

    RECEIVING—L.A. Rams, Kupp 9-163, Woods 5-64, Henderson 3-29, Jefferson 1-14, Higbee 1-8. Indianapolis, Pittman 8-123, Doyle 5-64, Pascal 5-38, Alie-Cox 1-18, Hines 1-17, Dulin 1-10, Taylor 1-2.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    CLEVELAND 31,

    HOUSTON 21

    Houston 7 7 0 7 21
    Cleveland 7 7 10 7 31

    First Quarter

    Cle—Janovich 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 9:56.

    Hou—Lindsay 22 pass from T.Taylor (Slye kick), 5:18.

    Second Quarter

    Hou—T.Taylor 15 run (Slye kick), 7:06.

    Cle—Mayfield 5 run (McLaughlin kick), 1:14.

    Third Quarter

    Cle—Felton 33 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 7:50.

    Cle—FG McLaughlin 30, 4:40.

    Fourth Quarter

    Hou—Cooks 2 pass from Mills (Slye kick), 11:32.

    Cle—Chubb 26 run (McLaughlin kick), 5:52.

    A—67,431.

    Hou Cle
    First downs 16 22
    Total Net Yards 302 355
    Rushes-yards 28-82 34-156
    Passing 220 199
    Punt Returns 1-0 3-22
    Kickoff Returns 4-81 2-41
    Interceptions Ret. 1-24 1-0
    Comp-Att-Int 18-29-1 19-21-1
    Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 2-14
    Punts 4-52.3 2-40.0
    Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-1
    Penalties-Yards 9-78 5-62
    Time of Possession 24:55 35:05

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Houston, Ingram 14-41, D.Johnson 6-25, T.Taylor 1-15, Lindsay 5-2, Mills 2-(minus 1). Cleveland, Chubb 11-95, Hunt 13-51, Mayfield 8-10, Janovich 2-0.

    PASSING—Houston, T.Taylor 10-11-0-125, Mills 8-18-1-102. Cleveland, Mayfield 19-21-1-213.

    RECEIVING—Houston, Cooks 9-78, D.Johnson 2-22, Roberts 1-35, N.Collins 1-32, Lindsay 1-22, Akins 1-17, Conley 1-13, Amendola 1-9, Ingram 1-(minus 1). Cleveland, Hooper 5-40, Bryant 4-49, Felton 2-51, Higgins 2-27, Njoku 2-18, Peoples-Jones 1-14, Landry 1-9, Chubb 1-3, Hunt 1-2.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—Houston, Slye 41.

    CHICAGO 20,

    CINCINNATI 17

    Cincinnati 0 0 3 14 17
    Chicago 7 0 0 13 20

    First Quarter

    Chi—Robinson 11 pass from Dalton (Santos kick), 9:58.

    Third Quarter

    Cin—FG McPherson 53, 8:22.

    Fourth Quarter

    Chi—FG Santos 28, 14:52.

    Chi—R.Smith 53 interception return (Santos kick), 10:55.

    Chi—FG Santos 22, 6:39.

    Cin—Chase 42 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 4:39.

    Cin—Higgins 7 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 3:39.

    A—60,840.

    Cin Chi
    First downs 14 16
    Total Net Yards 248 206
    Rushes-yards 20-69 34-123
    Passing 179 83
    Punt Returns 1-15 0-0
    Kickoff Returns 3-54 1-10
    Interceptions Ret. 1-18 3-62
    Comp-Att-Int 19-30-3 15-24-1
    Sacked-Yards Lost 4-28 3-33
    Punts 2-37.5 4-42.3
    Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
    Penalties-Yards 4-57 8-70
    Time of Possession 28:39 31:21

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Cincinnati, Mixon 20-69. Chicago, Montgomery 20-61, Fields 10-31, Dalton 2-25, Williams 2-6.

    PASSING—Cincinnati, Burrow 19-30-3-207. Chicago, Fields 6-13-1-60, Dalton 9-11-0-56.

    RECEIVING—Cincinnati, Boyd 7-73, Higgins 6-60, Chase 2-54, Uzomah 2-4, C.Evans 1-14, Mixon 1-2. Chicago, Mooney 6-66, Montgomery 3-18, Robinson 2-24, Williams 2-(minus 2), Goodwin 1-10, Kmet 1-0.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story