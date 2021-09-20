Monday, September 20, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|51
|23
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|17
|51
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|23
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|20
|44
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|58
|52
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|68
|Indianapolis
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|40
|55
|Jacksonville
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|60
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|44
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|60
|54
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|42
|Baltimore
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|27
|33
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|50
|26
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|44
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|29
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|36
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|49
|48
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|43
|23
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|49
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|42
|57
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|45
|21
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|79
|54
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|45
|29
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|31
|80
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|51
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|33
|41
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|38
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|57
|61
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|72
|46
|L.A. Rams
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|61
|38
|San Francisco
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|58
|44
|Seattle
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|58
|49
Sept. 16
Washington 30, N.Y. Giants 29
Sept. 19
Buffalo 35, Miami 0
Carolina 26, New Orleans 7
Chicago 20, Cincinnati 17
Cleveland 31, Houston 21
Denver 23, Jacksonville 13
L.A. Rams 27, Indianapolis 24
Las Vegas 26, Pittsburgh 17
New England 25, N.Y. Jets 6
San Francisco 17, Philadelphia 11
Arizona 34, Minnesota 33
Tampa Bay 48, Atlanta 25
Dallas 20, L.A. Chargers 17
Tennessee 33, Seattle 30, OT
Kansas City at Baltimore, late
Today
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday
Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Sept. 27
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.
INJURY REPORT
DETROIT LIONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — DETROIT: OUT: DE Kevin Strong (concussion), WR Tyrell Williams (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), LB Trey Flowers (shoulder), WR Kalif Raymond (thigh), RB D’Andre Swift (groin).
GREEN BAY: OUT: S Vernon Scott (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: TE Josiah Deguara (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: S Darnell Savage (shoulder), G Lucas Patrick (concussion).
L.A. RAMS 27,
INDIANAPOLIS 24
|L.A. Rams
|7
|3
|7
|10
|—
|27
|Indianapolis
|0
|6
|8
|10
|—
|24
First Quarter
LAR—Kupp 16 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:25.
Second Quarter
Ind—FG Blankenship 48, 14:52.
LAR—FG Gay 34, 1:51.
Ind—FG Blankenship 46, :00.
Third Quarter
LAR—Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 11:41.
Ind—Pascal 8 pass from Wentz (Doyle pass from Wentz), 3:43.
Fourth Quarter
Ind—Dulin 0 fumble return (Blankenship kick), 14:12.
LAR—Kupp 10 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:13.
Ind—FG Blankenship 35, 7:22.
LAR—FG Gay 38, 2:23.
A—63,076.
|LAR
|Ind
|First downs
|21
|22
|Total Net Yards
|371
|344
|Rushes-yards
|29-101
|26-109
|Passing
|270
|235
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-70
|1-41
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-2
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-30-1
|22-36-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|3-27
|Punts
|3-36.3
|2-42.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-15
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|28:28
|31:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—L.A. Rams, Henderson 13-53, Michel 10-46, Woods 2-6, Stafford 2-1, Orzech 1-0, Kupp 1-(minus 5). Indianapolis, Taylor 15-51, Wentz 5-37, Mack 5-16, Hines 1-5.
PASSING—L.A. Rams, Stafford 19-30-1-278. Indianapolis, Wentz 20-31-1-247, Eason 2-5-1-15.
RECEIVING—L.A. Rams, Kupp 9-163, Woods 5-64, Henderson 3-29, Jefferson 1-14, Higbee 1-8. Indianapolis, Pittman 8-123, Doyle 5-64, Pascal 5-38, Alie-Cox 1-18, Hines 1-17, Dulin 1-10, Taylor 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
CLEVELAND 31,
HOUSTON 21
|Houston
|7
|7
|0
|7
|—
|21
|Cleveland
|7
|7
|10
|7
|—
|31
First Quarter
Cle—Janovich 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 9:56.
Hou—Lindsay 22 pass from T.Taylor (Slye kick), 5:18.
Second Quarter
Hou—T.Taylor 15 run (Slye kick), 7:06.
Cle—Mayfield 5 run (McLaughlin kick), 1:14.
Third Quarter
Cle—Felton 33 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 7:50.
Cle—FG McLaughlin 30, 4:40.
Fourth Quarter
Hou—Cooks 2 pass from Mills (Slye kick), 11:32.
Cle—Chubb 26 run (McLaughlin kick), 5:52.
A—67,431.
|Hou
|Cle
|First downs
|16
|22
|Total Net Yards
|302
|355
|Rushes-yards
|28-82
|34-156
|Passing
|220
|199
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|3-22
|Kickoff Returns
|4-81
|2-41
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-24
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-29-1
|19-21-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|2-14
|Punts
|4-52.3
|2-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-78
|5-62
|Time of Possession
|24:55
|35:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Houston, Ingram 14-41, D.Johnson 6-25, T.Taylor 1-15, Lindsay 5-2, Mills 2-(minus 1). Cleveland, Chubb 11-95, Hunt 13-51, Mayfield 8-10, Janovich 2-0.
PASSING—Houston, T.Taylor 10-11-0-125, Mills 8-18-1-102. Cleveland, Mayfield 19-21-1-213.
RECEIVING—Houston, Cooks 9-78, D.Johnson 2-22, Roberts 1-35, N.Collins 1-32, Lindsay 1-22, Akins 1-17, Conley 1-13, Amendola 1-9, Ingram 1-(minus 1). Cleveland, Hooper 5-40, Bryant 4-49, Felton 2-51, Higgins 2-27, Njoku 2-18, Peoples-Jones 1-14, Landry 1-9, Chubb 1-3, Hunt 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Houston, Slye 41.
CHICAGO 20,
CINCINNATI 17
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|3
|14
|—
|17
|Chicago
|7
|0
|0
|13
|—
|20
First Quarter
Chi—Robinson 11 pass from Dalton (Santos kick), 9:58.
Third Quarter
Cin—FG McPherson 53, 8:22.
Fourth Quarter
Chi—FG Santos 28, 14:52.
Chi—R.Smith 53 interception return (Santos kick), 10:55.
Chi—FG Santos 22, 6:39.
Cin—Chase 42 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 4:39.
Cin—Higgins 7 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 3:39.
A—60,840.
|Cin
|Chi
|First downs
|14
|16
|Total Net Yards
|248
|206
|Rushes-yards
|20-69
|34-123
|Passing
|179
|83
|Punt Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-54
|1-10
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-18
|3-62
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-30-3
|15-24-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-28
|3-33
|Punts
|2-37.5
|4-42.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-57
|8-70
|Time of Possession
|28:39
|31:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Cincinnati, Mixon 20-69. Chicago, Montgomery 20-61, Fields 10-31, Dalton 2-25, Williams 2-6.
PASSING—Cincinnati, Burrow 19-30-3-207. Chicago, Fields 6-13-1-60, Dalton 9-11-0-56.
RECEIVING—Cincinnati, Boyd 7-73, Higgins 6-60, Chase 2-54, Uzomah 2-4, C.Evans 1-14, Mixon 1-2. Chicago, Mooney 6-66, Montgomery 3-18, Robinson 2-24, Williams 2-(minus 2), Goodwin 1-10, Kmet 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
