NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 51 23 Miami 1 1 0 .500 17 51 New England 1 1 0 .500 41 23 N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 20 44

South

W L T Pct PF PA Houston 1 1 0 .500 58 52 Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 46 68 Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 40 55 Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 34 60

North

W L T Pct PF PA Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 44 44 Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 60 54 Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 40 42 Baltimore 0 1 0 .000 27 33

West

W L T Pct PF PA Denver 2 0 0 1.000 50 26 Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 59 44 Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 29 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 37 36

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 1 1 0 .500 49 48 Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 43 23 Washington 1 1 0 .500 46 49 N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 42 57

South

W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 45 21 Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 79 54 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 45 29 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 31 80

North

W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 1 1 0 .500 34 51 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41 Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38 Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 57 61

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 72 46 L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 61 38 San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 58 44 Seattle 1 1 0 .500 58 49

Sept. 16

Washington 30, N.Y. Giants 29

Sept. 19

Buffalo 35, Miami 0

Carolina 26, New Orleans 7

Chicago 20, Cincinnati 17

Cleveland 31, Houston 21

Denver 23, Jacksonville 13

L.A. Rams 27, Indianapolis 24

Las Vegas 26, Pittsburgh 17

New England 25, N.Y. Jets 6

San Francisco 17, Philadelphia 11

Arizona 34, Minnesota 33

Tampa Bay 48, Atlanta 25

Dallas 20, L.A. Chargers 17

Tennessee 33, Seattle 30, OT

Kansas City at Baltimore, late

Today

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday

Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday

Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Sept. 27

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

INJURY REPORT

DETROIT LIONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — DETROIT: OUT: DE Kevin Strong (concussion), WR Tyrell Williams (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), LB Trey Flowers (shoulder), WR Kalif Raymond (thigh), RB D’Andre Swift (groin).

GREEN BAY: OUT: S Vernon Scott (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: TE Josiah Deguara (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: S Darnell Savage (shoulder), G Lucas Patrick (concussion).

L.A. RAMS 27,

INDIANAPOLIS 24

L.A. Rams 7 3 7 10 — 27 Indianapolis 0 6 8 10 — 24

First Quarter

LAR—Kupp 16 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:25.

Second Quarter

Ind—FG Blankenship 48, 14:52.

LAR—FG Gay 34, 1:51.

Ind—FG Blankenship 46, :00.

Third Quarter

LAR—Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 11:41.

Ind—Pascal 8 pass from Wentz (Doyle pass from Wentz), 3:43.

Fourth Quarter

Ind—Dulin 0 fumble return (Blankenship kick), 14:12.

LAR—Kupp 10 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:13.

Ind—FG Blankenship 35, 7:22.

LAR—FG Gay 38, 2:23.

A—63,076.

LAR Ind First downs 21 22 Total Net Yards 371 344 Rushes-yards 29-101 26-109 Passing 270 235 Punt Returns 1-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 3-70 1-41 Interceptions Ret. 2-2 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 19-30-1 22-36-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 3-27 Punts 3-36.3 2-42.5 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 2-15 3-25 Time of Possession 28:28 31:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—L.A. Rams, Henderson 13-53, Michel 10-46, Woods 2-6, Stafford 2-1, Orzech 1-0, Kupp 1-(minus 5). Indianapolis, Taylor 15-51, Wentz 5-37, Mack 5-16, Hines 1-5.

PASSING—L.A. Rams, Stafford 19-30-1-278. Indianapolis, Wentz 20-31-1-247, Eason 2-5-1-15.

RECEIVING—L.A. Rams, Kupp 9-163, Woods 5-64, Henderson 3-29, Jefferson 1-14, Higbee 1-8. Indianapolis, Pittman 8-123, Doyle 5-64, Pascal 5-38, Alie-Cox 1-18, Hines 1-17, Dulin 1-10, Taylor 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

CLEVELAND 31,

HOUSTON 21

Houston 7 7 0 7 — 21 Cleveland 7 7 10 7 — 31

First Quarter

Cle—Janovich 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 9:56.

Hou—Lindsay 22 pass from T.Taylor (Slye kick), 5:18.

Second Quarter

Hou—T.Taylor 15 run (Slye kick), 7:06.

Cle—Mayfield 5 run (McLaughlin kick), 1:14.

Third Quarter

Cle—Felton 33 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 7:50.

Cle—FG McLaughlin 30, 4:40.

Fourth Quarter

Hou—Cooks 2 pass from Mills (Slye kick), 11:32.

Cle—Chubb 26 run (McLaughlin kick), 5:52.

A—67,431.

Hou Cle First downs 16 22 Total Net Yards 302 355 Rushes-yards 28-82 34-156 Passing 220 199 Punt Returns 1-0 3-22 Kickoff Returns 4-81 2-41 Interceptions Ret. 1-24 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 18-29-1 19-21-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 2-14 Punts 4-52.3 2-40.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-1 Penalties-Yards 9-78 5-62 Time of Possession 24:55 35:05

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Houston, Ingram 14-41, D.Johnson 6-25, T.Taylor 1-15, Lindsay 5-2, Mills 2-(minus 1). Cleveland, Chubb 11-95, Hunt 13-51, Mayfield 8-10, Janovich 2-0.

PASSING—Houston, T.Taylor 10-11-0-125, Mills 8-18-1-102. Cleveland, Mayfield 19-21-1-213.

RECEIVING—Houston, Cooks 9-78, D.Johnson 2-22, Roberts 1-35, N.Collins 1-32, Lindsay 1-22, Akins 1-17, Conley 1-13, Amendola 1-9, Ingram 1-(minus 1). Cleveland, Hooper 5-40, Bryant 4-49, Felton 2-51, Higgins 2-27, Njoku 2-18, Peoples-Jones 1-14, Landry 1-9, Chubb 1-3, Hunt 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Houston, Slye 41.

CHICAGO 20,

CINCINNATI 17

Cincinnati 0 0 3 14 — 17 Chicago 7 0 0 13 — 20

First Quarter

Chi—Robinson 11 pass from Dalton (Santos kick), 9:58.

Third Quarter

Cin—FG McPherson 53, 8:22.

Fourth Quarter

Chi—FG Santos 28, 14:52.

Chi—R.Smith 53 interception return (Santos kick), 10:55.

Chi—FG Santos 22, 6:39.

Cin—Chase 42 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 4:39.

Cin—Higgins 7 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 3:39.

A—60,840.

Cin Chi First downs 14 16 Total Net Yards 248 206 Rushes-yards 20-69 34-123 Passing 179 83 Punt Returns 1-15 0-0 Kickoff Returns 3-54 1-10 Interceptions Ret. 1-18 3-62 Comp-Att-Int 19-30-3 15-24-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-28 3-33 Punts 2-37.5 4-42.3 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 4-57 8-70 Time of Possession 28:39 31:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Cincinnati, Mixon 20-69. Chicago, Montgomery 20-61, Fields 10-31, Dalton 2-25, Williams 2-6.

PASSING—Cincinnati, Burrow 19-30-3-207. Chicago, Fields 6-13-1-60, Dalton 9-11-0-56.

RECEIVING—Cincinnati, Boyd 7-73, Higgins 6-60, Chase 2-54, Uzomah 2-4, C.Evans 1-14, Mixon 1-2. Chicago, Mooney 6-66, Montgomery 3-18, Robinson 2-24, Williams 2-(minus 2), Goodwin 1-10, Kmet 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.