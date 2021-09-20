The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, September 20, 2021 1:00 am

    LOCAL

    Pickleball

    2021 VERA BRADLEY CLASSIC

    2.5 Mixed Doubles Division

    1. Aura Moorman / Gary Moorman

    2. Danielle Karr / Sean Karr

    3.0Mixed Doubles Division

    1. Jill Nichols / Grant Goeglein

    2.Nicole Mills / Bill Mills

    3.5 Mixed Doubles Division

    1. Lisa Vedder / Asim Mohammed

    2.Natalie Rahrig / Aiden Elizondo

    4.0+Mixed Doubles Division

    1. Sally Smithley / Gabe Lopez

    2.Sarah Rahrig / BradKeinsley

    Women’s 2.5 Doubles Division

    1. CathyDiamente/ Misha Thomas

    2. Julie Gabriel / Katie McAllister

    Women’s 3.0Doubles Division

    1. Cindy Bolinger / Tiffany Stonebreaker

    2. Shannon Shelton / Phyllis Smith

    Women’s 3.5 Doubles Division

    1. Joan Deschaine / Lisa Vedder

    2. Claire Marks / Glenda Hayworth

    Women’s 4.0+Doubles Division

    1. Sarah Rahrig / Natalie Rahrig

    2.Jane Held /CharleenLord

