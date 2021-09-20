Monday, September 20, 2021 1:00 am
Pickleball
2021 VERA BRADLEY CLASSIC
2.5 Mixed Doubles Division
1. Aura Moorman / Gary Moorman
2. Danielle Karr / Sean Karr
3.0Mixed Doubles Division
1. Jill Nichols / Grant Goeglein
2.Nicole Mills / Bill Mills
3.5 Mixed Doubles Division
1. Lisa Vedder / Asim Mohammed
2.Natalie Rahrig / Aiden Elizondo
4.0+Mixed Doubles Division
1. Sally Smithley / Gabe Lopez
2.Sarah Rahrig / BradKeinsley
Women’s 2.5 Doubles Division
1. CathyDiamente/ Misha Thomas
2. Julie Gabriel / Katie McAllister
Women’s 3.0Doubles Division
1. Cindy Bolinger / Tiffany Stonebreaker
2. Shannon Shelton / Phyllis Smith
Women’s 3.5 Doubles Division
1. Joan Deschaine / Lisa Vedder
2. Claire Marks / Glenda Hayworth
Women’s 4.0+Doubles Division
1. Sarah Rahrig / Natalie Rahrig
2.Jane Held /CharleenLord
