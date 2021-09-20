Monday, September 20, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Cincinnati
|-191
|Pittsburgh
|+166
|Washington
|-115
|at Miami
|-102
|at Milwaukee
|-193
|St. Louis
|+167
|Atlanta
|-140
|at Arizona
|+120
American League
|Kansas City
|-130
|at Cleveland
|+113
|Chicago WS
|-223
|at Detroit
|+187
|at N.Y. Yankees
|-256
|Texas
|+212
|Toronto
|-130
|at Tampa Bay
|+113
|Houston
|-222
|at L.A. Angels
|+186
|at Oakland
|-150
|Seattle
|+133
Interleague
|at Philadelphia
|-180
|Baltimore
|+159
NFL
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Green Bay
|7
|11½
|(48½)
|Detroit
