    Monday, September 20, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Cincinnati -191 Pittsburgh +166
    Washington -115 at Miami -102
    at Milwaukee -193 St. Louis +167
    Atlanta -140 at Arizona +120

    American League

    Kansas City -130 at Cleveland +113
    Chicago WS -223 at Detroit +187
    at N.Y. Yankees -256 Texas +212
    Toronto -130 at Tampa Bay +113
    Houston -222 at L.A. Angels +186
    at Oakland -150 Seattle +133

    Interleague

    at Philadelphia -180 Baltimore +159

    NFL

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    at Green Bay 7 11½ (48½) Detroit

