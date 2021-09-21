Tuesday, September 21, 2021 1:50 am
BASEBALL
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|93
|58
|.616
|—
|Boston
|86
|65
|.570
|7
|Toronto
|84
|66
|.560
|8½
|New York
|84
|67
|.556
|9
|Baltimore
|48
|102
|.320
|44½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|85
|65
|.567
|—
|Cleveland
|73
|76
|.490
|11½
|Detroit
|73
|78
|.483
|12½
|Kansas City
|69
|82
|.457
|16½
|Minnesota
|65
|85
|.433
|20
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|88
|61
|.591
|—
|Oakland
|82
|67
|.550
|6
|Seattle
|80
|69
|.537
|8
|Los Angeles
|72
|77
|.483
|16
|Texas
|55
|95
|.367
|33½
Today
Kansas City (Lynch 4-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 6-3), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Alexander 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-2), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 8-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Monday
Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2, gm1
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2, gm2
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4
Houston at L.A. Angels, late
Seattle at Oakland, late
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|77
|70
|.524
|—
|Philadelphia
|76
|74
|.507
|2½
|New York
|73
|77
|.487
|5½
|Miami
|64
|86
|.427
|14½
|Washington
|61
|89
|.407
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|59
|.607
|—
|St. Louis
|80
|69
|.537
|10½
|Cincinnati
|77
|73
|.513
|14
|Chicago
|67
|83
|.447
|24
|Pittsburgh
|56
|93
|.376
|34½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|97
|53
|.647
|—
|z-Los Angeles
|96
|54
|.640
|1
|San Diego
|76
|73
|.510
|20½
|Colorado
|70
|79
|.470
|26½
|Arizona
|48
|101
|.322
|48½
z-clinched playoff berth
Today
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11) at Cincinnati (Mahle 12-5), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Rogers 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 7-7), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-9), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 18-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-9), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Arizona (Weaver 3-5), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 14-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 11-9), 10:10 p.m.
Monday
Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
Miami 8, Washington 7, 10 inn.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, late
Atlanta at Arizona, late
AMERICAN LEAGUE
DETROIT 4,
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 3
|Chicago
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Reyes cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Robert cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Schp 2b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Grssmn lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Cabrera 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|H.Castro ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haase dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cameron rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Predes 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|WCstro inf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|28
|4
|4
|4
Chicago
E—Hernandez (12). LOB—Chicago 6, Detroit 4. 2B—Jiménez (9), Grandal (7), Schoop (28). SB—Grossman (18). SF—Grandal (5), Cabrera (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Rodón
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|6
|Ruiz
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Crochet
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kimbrel L,2-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Detroit
|Manning
|5
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Krol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hutchisn W,2-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lange S,1-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Manning (Robert), Kimbrel (Grossman). Umpires—Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ryan Additon. T—2:56. A—12,884 (41,083).
GAME ONE
KANSAS CITY 7,
CLEVELAND 2
|Kansas City
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Lopez ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|B.Zimer rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Giménez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dozier rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Mercado lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|26
|2
|6
|2
Kansas City
DP—Kansas City 0, Cleveland 1. LOB—Kansas City 2, Cleveland 5. 2B—Straw (24). HR—Dozier (14), Benintendi (16), S.Perez (46). SB—Mondesi 2 (13), Taylor (14).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Kansas City
|Singer W,5-10
|7
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
Cleveland
|McKenzie L,5-7
|4 1/3
|9
|7
|7
|1
|4
|Mejía
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hentges
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP—Singer (Bradley). Umpires—Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, John Bacon; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Adrian Johnson. T—2:08.
GAME TWO
KANSAS CITY 4,
CLEVELAND 2
|Kansas City
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|B.Zimmr lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Perez dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ramírz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Bradley 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Dozier rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Chang 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Isbel cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Pérez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Giménz ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Rivero c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Clement 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|24
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|24
|2
|4
|2
Kansas City
LOB—Kansas City 4, Cleveland 1. 2B—Lopez (18), S.Perez (20), Alberto (18), Isbel (2), Reyes (17). HR—Giménez (4), Bradley (14). SF—Dozier (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Kansas City
|Payamps
|2 1/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tapia W,3-0
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brentz H,15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Staumont H,14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow S,14-20
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Wittgren L,2-8
|2/3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|F.Perez
|2 1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gose
|1 2/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Garza
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shaw
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Clase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Bacon. T—2:37. A—11,459 (34,788).
N.Y. YANKEES 4,
TEXAS 3
|Texas
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|LMhieu 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hrndz pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Peters lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Culbersn 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Urshela ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
Texas
DP—Texas 1, New York 0. LOB—Texas 6, New York 9. 2B—Taveras (5), Kiner-Falefa (25). HR—Culberson (5), Sánchez (22). SF—García (4), Stanton (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Texas
|Alexy L,2-1
|3 1/3
|4
|4
|4
|6
|1
|Cotton
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Martin
|1 2/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Patton
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
New York
|Cortes Jr.
|4 1/3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Green W,8-7
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holmes H,3
|1 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodríguez H,14
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman S,28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP—Cortes Jr., Green. Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Roberto Ortiz. T—3:21. A—22,160 (47,309).
High-A Central
PLAYOFFS
Championship
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Today: Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Wed.: Quad Cities at C. Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Fri.: Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities,
7:30 p.m.
x-Sat.: Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
x-Sun.: Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story