    Tuesday, September 21, 2021 1:50 am

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB
    Tampa Bay 93 58 .616
    Boston 86 65 .570 7
    Toronto 84 66 .560
    New York 84 67 .556 9
    Baltimore 48 102 .320 44½

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Chicago 85 65 .567
    Cleveland 73 76 .490 11½
    Detroit 73 78 .483 12½
    Kansas City 69 82 .457 16½
    Minnesota 65 85 .433 20

    West Division

    W L Pct GB
    Houston 88 61 .591
    Oakland 82 67 .550 6
    Seattle 80 69 .537 8
    Los Angeles 72 77 .483 16
    Texas 55 95 .367 33½

    Today

    Kansas City (Lynch 4-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 6-3), 6:10 p.m.

    Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Alexander 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

    Baltimore (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

    Texas (Dunning 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

    Toronto (Manoah 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

    Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

    Houston (Urquidy 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-2), 9:38 p.m.

    Seattle (Gonzales 8-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

    Monday

    Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2, gm1

    Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2, gm2

    Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

    Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

    N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3

    Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

    Houston at L.A. Angels, late

    Seattle at Oakland, late

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB
    Atlanta 77 70 .524
    Philadelphia 76 74 .507
    New York 73 77 .487
    Miami 64 86 .427 14½
    Washington 61 89 .407 17½

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    z-Milwaukee 91 59 .607
    St. Louis 80 69 .537 10½
    Cincinnati 77 73 .513 14
    Chicago 67 83 .447 24
    Pittsburgh 56 93 .376 34½

    West Division

    W L Pct GB
    z-San Francisco 97 53 .647
    z-Los Angeles 96 54 .640 1
    San Diego 76 73 .510 20½
    Colorado 70 79 .470 26½
    Arizona 48 101 .322 48½

    z-clinched playoff berth

    Today

    Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11) at Cincinnati (Mahle 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

    Washington (Rogers 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 7-7), 6:40 p.m.

    Baltimore (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

    Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

    St. Louis (Lester 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-9), 7:40 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers (Urías 18-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-9), 8:40 p.m.

    Atlanta (TBD) at Arizona (Weaver 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

    San Francisco (Gausman 14-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 11-9), 10:10 p.m.

    Monday

    Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

    St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

    Miami 8, Washington 7, 10 inn.

    Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, late

    Atlanta at Arizona, late

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    DETROIT 4,

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX 3

    Chicago Detroit
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 Reyes cf 4 1 1 1
    Robert cf 3 0 1 0 Schp 2b-1b 4 0 1 1
    Moncada 3b 4 1 0 1 Grssmn lf 3 1 0 0
    Grandal c 2 0 1 1 Cabrera 1b 2 0 0 1
    Jiménez lf 4 0 1 1 H.Castro ss 1 0 1 1
    García rf 3 0 0 0 Haase dh 4 0 0 0
    Sheets 1b 4 0 1 0 Cameron rf 2 0 0 0
    Hrnandez 2b 4 0 0 0 Garneau c 3 0 0 0
    Goodwin dh 3 1 0 0 Predes 3b 2 1 0 0
    WCstro inf 3 1 1 0
    Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 28 4 4 4

    Chicago 003 000 000—3 Detroit 003 000 01x—4

    E—Hernandez (12). LOB—Chicago 6, Detroit 4. 2B—Jiménez (9), Grandal (7), Schoop (28). SB—Grossman (18). SF—Grandal (5), Cabrera (9).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago

    Rodón 3 2 3 2 2 6
    Ruiz 2 1 0 0 0 2
    Crochet 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Burr 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Kimbrel L,2-2 1 1 1 1 0 1

    Detroit

    Manning 5 4 3 3 3 2
    Krol 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Hutchisn W,2-1 2 1 0 0 0 3
    Lange S,1-4 1 0 0 0 0 0

    HBP—Manning (Robert), Kimbrel (Grossman). Umpires—Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ryan Additon. T—2:56. A—12,884 (41,083).

    GAME ONE

    KANSAS CITY 7,

    CLEVELAND 2

    Kansas City Cleveland
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 Straw cf 4 1 3 0
    Lopez ss 4 2 2 0 B.Zimer rf 3 0 0 0
    S.Perez c 4 1 2 2 Ramírez 3b 2 0 1 2
    Benintendi lf 3 1 1 2 Reyes dh 3 0 1 0
    C.Santana dh 3 0 0 0 Bradley 1b 2 0 0 0
    Mondesi 3b 3 1 1 0 Miller 2b 3 0 0 0
    Taylor cf 2 1 0 0 Giménez ss 3 0 0 0
    O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 1 1 0
    Dozier rf 3 1 2 3 Mercado lf 3 0 0 0
    Totals 29 7 9 7 Totals 26 2 6 2

    Kansas City 022 120 0—7 Cleveland 000 020 0—2

    DP—Kansas City 0, Cleveland 1. LOB—Kansas City 2, Cleveland 5. 2B—Straw (24). HR—Dozier (14), Benintendi (16), S.Perez (46). SB—Mondesi 2 (13), Taylor (14).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Kansas City

    Singer W,5-10 7 6 2 2 1 7

    Cleveland

    McKenzie L,5-7 4 1/3 9 7 7 1 4
    Mejía 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
    Hentges 1 0 0 0 0 1

    HBP—Singer (Bradley). Umpires—Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, John Bacon; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Adrian Johnson. T—2:08.

    GAME TWO

    KANSAS CITY 4,

    CLEVELAND 2

    Kansas City Cleveland
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 Straw cf 3 0 0 0
    Lopez ss 4 1 2 0 B.Zimmr lf 3 0 0 0
    S.Perez dh 2 1 1 0 Ramírz dh 3 0 0 0
    Benintendi lf 2 0 0 0 Reyes rf 3 0 1 0
    C.Santana 1b 2 0 0 1 Bradley 1b 3 1 1 1
    Dozier rf 1 0 0 1 Chang 3b 3 0 0 0
    Isbel cf 3 2 1 0 Pérez c 2 0 1 0
    Alberto 3b 3 0 2 1 Giménz ss 2 1 1 1
    Rivero c 3 0 0 1 Clement 2b 2 0 0 0
    Totals 24 4 6 4 Totals 24 2 4 2

    Kansas City 200 101 0—4 Cleveland 001 000 1—2

    LOB—Kansas City 4, Cleveland 1. 2B—Lopez (18), S.Perez (20), Alberto (18), Isbel (2), Reyes (17). HR—Giménez (4), Bradley (14). SF—Dozier (5).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Kansas City

    Cleveland

    Payamps 2 1/3 2 1 1 0 2
    Tapia W,3-0 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 4
    Brentz H,15 1 1 0 0 0 2
    Staumont H,14 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Barlow S,14-20 1 1 1 1 0 2
    Wittgren L,2-8 2/3 1 2 2 3 0
    F.Perez 2 1/3 2 0 0 0 2
    Gose 1 2/3 1 1 1 1 1
    Garza 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
    Shaw 1 2 1 1 0 0
    Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1

    Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Bacon. T—2:37. A—11,459 (34,788).

    N.Y. YANKEES 4,

    TEXAS 3

    Texas New York
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 2 1 LMhieu 3b 3 1 0 0
    Ibáñez dh 4 0 2 0 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 0
    Hrndz pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 1 2 1
    García rf 3 0 0 1 Stanton dh 3 0 0 1
    Peters lf 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0
    Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 Torres 2b 3 0 2 1
    Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 Sánchez c 3 1 1 1
    Heim c 4 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0
    Culbersn 3b 4 1 1 1 Urshela ss 4 0 1 0
    Taveras cf 4 1 1 0
    Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 29 4 7 4

    Texas 000 030 000—3 New York 013 000 00x—4

    DP—Texas 1, New York 0. LOB—Texas 6, New York 9. 2B—Taveras (5), Kiner-Falefa (25). HR—Culberson (5), Sánchez (22). SF—García (4), Stanton (3).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Texas

    Alexy L,2-1 3 1/3 4 4 4 6 1
    Cotton 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 2
    Martin 1 2/3 2 0 0 0 2
    Patton 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

    New York

    Cortes Jr. 4 1/3 5 3 3 2 7
    Green W,8-7 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
    Holmes H,3 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 2
    Rodríguez H,14 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Chapman S,28 1 0 0 0 0 2

    WP—Cortes Jr., Green. Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Roberto Ortiz. T—3:21. A—22,160 (47,309).

    High-A Central

    PLAYOFFS

    Championship

    (Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

    Today: Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    Wed.: Quad Cities at C. Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    Fri.: Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities,

    7:30 p.m.

    x-Sat.: Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    x-Sun.: Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

