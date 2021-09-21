Tuesday, September 21, 2021 1:00 am
Lineup
TELEVISION HIGHLIGHTS
BASEBALL
AL, Chicago White Sox-Detroit, Bally Detroit/NBC Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
NL, Pittsburgh-Cincinnati, Bally Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
AL, Toronto at Tampa Bay, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLB, Minnesota-Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7:30 p.m.
NL, San Francisco at San Diego, FS1, 10 p.m.
SOCCER
International Friendly, women, U.S.-Paraguay, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
College, men, Indiana-Northwestern, BTN, 8 p.m.
RADIO
BASEBALL
AL, Chicago White Sox-Detroit, 1380 AM, 6:30 p.m.
