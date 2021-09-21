The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, September 21, 2021 1:00 am

    Lineup

    (T) - taped (JIP) - joined in progress

    TELEVISION HIGHLIGHTS

    BASEBALL

    AL, Chicago White Sox-Detroit, Bally Detroit/NBC Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

    NL, Pittsburgh-Cincinnati, Bally Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

    AL, Toronto at Tampa Bay, ESPN, 7 p.m.

    MLB, Minnesota-Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7:30 p.m.

    NL, San Francisco at San Diego, FS1, 10 p.m.

    SOCCER

    International Friendly, women, U.S.-Paraguay, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

    College, men, Indiana-Northwestern, BTN, 8 p.m.

    RADIO

    BASEBALL

    AL, Chicago White Sox-Detroit, 1380 AM, 6:30 p.m.

    TV, radio listings subject to change

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story