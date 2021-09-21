The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, September 21, 2021 1:50 am

    SOCCER

    MLS

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    New England 17 4 5 56 48 30
    Nashville 10 3 11 41 39 23
    N.Y. City FC 11 8 5 38 43 28
    Orlando City 10 7 8 38 36 36
    CF Montréal 10 8 7 37 36 30
    Atlanta 9 7 9 36 35 30
    Philadelphia 9 7 8 35 31 25
    D.C. United 10 11 4 34 41 36
    Inter Miami CF 9 10 5 32 24 35
    Columbus 8 11 7 31 30 35
    New York 7 11 5 26 29 28
    Chicago 6 14 5 23 24 40
    Cincinnati 4 12 8 20 24 44
    Toronto FC 4 15 6 18 28 51

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    Sporting K.C. 13 5 7 46 43 26
    Seattle 13 5 6 45 36 20
    Colorado 12 4 8 44 35 24
    LA Galaxy 11 9 5 38 37 40
    Portland 11 10 4 37 36 42
    Real Salt Lake 10 9 6 36 41 35
    Minn. United 9 8 7 34 27 29
    Los Angeles FC 9 10 6 33 38 36
    San Jose 7 9 9 30 32 38
    Vancouver 7 8 9 30 30 34
    FC Dallas 6 11 9 27 38 43
    Houston 5 10 11 26 31 39
    Austin FC 5 16 4 19 25 40

    NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

    Sept. 19

    CF Montréal 2, Chicago 0

    Philadelphia 3, Orlando City 1

    Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

    Vancouver 1, Colorado 1

    Wednesday

    Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

    New England at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.

    Saturday

    Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

    Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m.

    Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

    CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

    New York at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

    Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Toronto FC at Colorado, 8 p.m.

    FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

    Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

    Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

    Sunday, September 26

    Nashville at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

    LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

    Wednesday, September 29

    Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

    Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

    New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

    Minnesota at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

    Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

    Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

    New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

    Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

    Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.

    LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

    Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

    Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

