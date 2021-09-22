Wednesday, September 22, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Maryland
|1
|0
|20
|17
|3
|0
|112
|41
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|3
|0
|118
|52
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|16
|10
|3
|0
|88
|43
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|45
|31
|2
|1
|114
|86
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|141
|34
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|123
|34
|Indiana
|0
|1
|6
|34
|1
|2
|86
|86
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|1
|0
|34
|6
|3
|0
|91
|30
|Illinois
|1
|1
|47
|42
|1
|3
|91
|121
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|92
|48
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|31
|45
|2
|1
|92
|71
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|22
|30
|2
|2
|118
|63
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|10
|16
|1
|1
|44
|23
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|21
|38
|1
|2
|68
|74
Saturday
Villanova at Penn St., noon
Bowling Green at Minnesota, noon
Ohio at Northwestern, noon
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, noon
Illinois at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Akron at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|119
|Bowl. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|70
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|97
|63
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|81
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|82
|87
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|49
|106
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|77
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|88
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|110
|C. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|90
|83
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|75
|134
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|84
|64
Saturday
Miami (Ohio) at Army, noon
Bowling Green at Minnesota, noon
FIU at Cent. Michigan, noon
Ohio at Northwestern, noon
Toledo at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Texas St. at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
San Jose St. at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Maine at N. Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Akron at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Lawrence Tech
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Indiana Wesleyan
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Marian
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Concordia
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Saint Francis
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Siena Heights
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Madonna
|0
|2
|0
|3
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Missouri Baptist
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Trinity International
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Roosevelt
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Saint Xavier
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Saint Ambrose
|0
|0
|1
|3
|St. Francis (IL)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Judson
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Olivet Nazarene
|0
|1
|1
|1
Saturday
St. Francis (IL) at Siena Heights, noon
Judson at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.
Saint Francis at Saint Xavier, 1 p.m.
Missouri Baptist at Marian, 1 p.m.
Greenville at Trinity Int’l, 2 p.m.
Lawrence Tech at Roosevelt, 3 p.m.
Taylor at Olivet Nazarene, 7 p.m.
