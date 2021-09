Sept. 16

Washington 30, N.Y. Giants 29

Sept. 19

Buffalo 35, Miami 0

Carolina 26, New Orleans 7

Chicago 20, Cincinnati 17

Cleveland 31, Houston 21

Denver 23, Jacksonville 13

L.A. Rams 27, Indianapolis 24

Las Vegas 26, Pittsburgh 17

New England 25, N.Y. Jets 6

San Francisco 17, Philadelphia 11

Arizona 34, Minnesota 33

Tampa Bay 48, Atlanta 25

Dallas 20, L.A. Chargers 17

Tennessee 33, Seattle 30, OT

Kansas City at Baltimore, late

Sept. 20

Green Bay 35, Detroit 17

Thursday

Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday

Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Monday

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

INJURY REPORT

The injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

THURSDAY

CAROLINA PANTHERS at HOUSTON TEXANS — CAROLINA: DNP: G Pat Elflein (hamstring), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle). LIMITED: DE Morgan Fox (ankle). FULL: T Cameron Erving (knee), RB Giovanni Ricci (knee). HOUSTON: DNP: WR Danny Amendola (thigh), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), CB Terrance Mitchell (concussion), S Justin Reid (knee), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury Related - personal matter). LIMITED: LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), S Justin Reid (knee).

LATE MONDAY

GREEN BAY 35,

DETROIT 17

Detroit 7 10 0 0 — 17 Green Bay 7 7 14 7 — 35

First Quarter

Det—Cephus 5 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 10:36.

GB—Jones 4 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:45.

Second Quarter

Det—Hockenson 8 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 7:11.

GB—Jones 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:42.

Det—FG Seibert 43, :04.

Third Quarter

GB—Tonyan 22 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 10:18.

GB—Jones 11 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :07.

Fourth Quarter

GB—Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), 12:42.

A—77,240.

Det GB First downs 19 25 Total Net Yards 344 323 Rushes-yards 19-108 31-96 Passing 236 227 Punt Returns 1-10 1-2 Kickoff Returns 2-54 2-60 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-2 Comp-Att-Int 26-36-1 22-27-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 3-28 Punts 2-53.5 3-46.7 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 9-78 5-50 Time of Possession 26:35 33:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Detroit, Goff 4-46, Swift 8-37, J.Williams 7-25. Green Bay, Jones 17-67, Dillon 5-18, Hill 2-8, Aa.Rodgers 4-6, Love 3-(minus 3).

PASSING—Detroit, Goff 26-36-1-246. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 22-27-0-255.

RECEIVING—Detroit, Hockenson 8-66, Cephus 4-63, Swift 4-41, St. Brown 3-18, J.Williams 3-12, Raymond 2-18, Benson 1-24, Cabinda 1-4. Green Bay, Adams 8-121, Jones 6-48, Tonyan 3-52, Cobb 3-26, Dillon 1-8, St. Brown 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 20, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking: