The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, September 22, 2021 1:00 am

    Lineup

    (T) - taped (JIP) - joined in progress

    TELEVISION HIGHLIGHTS

    BASEBALL

    NL, Pittsburgh-Cincinnati, Bally Indiana, 12:30 p.m.

    AL, Chicago White Sox-Detroit, Bally Detroit/NBC Chicago, 1 p.m.

    MLB, N.Y. Mets-Boston, ESPN, 7 p.m.

    MLB, Minnesota-Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7:30 p.m.

    NL, San Francisco-San Diego, ESPN, 10 p.m.

    SOCCER

    Leagues Cup, León-Seattle, ESPN2, 10 p.m.

    RADIO

    BASEBALL

    AL, Chicago White Sox-Detroit, 1380 AM, 1 p.m.

    TV, radio listings subject to change 

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story