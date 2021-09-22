Wednesday, September 22, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel.com Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Cincinnati
|-240
|Pittsburgh
|+195
|at Miami
|-125
|Washington
|+110
|at Milwaukee
|-120
|St. Louis
|-100
|L.A. Dodgers
|-192
|at Colorado
|+167
|Atlanta
|-190
|at Arizona
|+165
|at San Diego
|-130
|San Francisco
|+110
American League
|Chicago WS
|-153
|at Detroit
|+138
|at Tampa Bay
|-115
|Toronto
|-105
|at Cleveland
|-115
|Kansas City
|+100
|at N.Y. Yankees
|-258
|Texas
|+217
|Houston
|-202
|at L.A. Angels
|+178
|at Oakland
|-127
|Seattle
|+112
Interleague
|at Philadelphia
|-272
|Baltimore
|+228
|at Boston
|-180
|N.Y. Mets
|+155
|at Chicago Cubs
|-110
|Minnesota
|-105
College football
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at App. St.
|7½
|8
|(58½)
|Marshall
|at Charlotte
|2½
|3
|(56½)
|Middle Tenn
|at Virginia
|4
|4
|(67)
|Wake Forest
|Liberty
|6½
|6
|(53)
|at Syracuse
|at Fresno St.
|31
|31
|(58½)
|UNLV
|at Minnesota
|31
|31
|(51½)
|Bowl. Green
|at Northwestern
|15
|15
|(47½)
|Ohio
|Georgia
|32½
|35
|(51)
|at Vanderbilt
|at TCU
|10½
|10
|(64)
|SMU
|at Texas
|11
|9
|(61½)
|Texas Tech
|LSU
|4
|3
|(56)
|at Miss. St.
|at C. Michigan
|10½
|10
|(56½)
|FIU
|at Army
|7½
|9
|(51)
|Miami (Ohio)
|Missouri
|2
|3
|(59)
|at Boston Coll.
|Boise St.
|9½
|9
|(65)
|at Utah St.
|at Wisconsin
|5½
|6
|(46½)
|Notre Dame
|at Cstl Carolina
|35
|36
|(66)
|UMass
|Toledo
|4
|5
|(56½)
|at Ball St.
|at E. Michigan
|5½
|6
|(61½)
|Texas St.
|at W. Michigan
|2½
|3
|(63)
|San Jose St.
|at Utah
|13½
|15
|(55)
|Wash. St.
|at Michigan
|18½
|19
|(51½)
|Rutgers
|at Iowa
|23
|23
|(44½)
|Colorado St.
|at Memphis
|3½
|3
|(65)
|UTSA
|at Maryland
|14½
|15
|(66½)
|Kent St.
|at Purdue
|11
|11
|(55½)
|Illinois
|Louisville
|2½
|3
|(62)
|at Florida St.
|Iowa St.
|6½
|8
|(48)
|at Baylor
|Wyoming
|29½
|30
|(55)
|at UConn
|Clemson
|10
|10
|(47)
|at NC State
|Texas A&M
|5½
|6
|(48)
|at Arkansas
|at Auburn
|26½
|27
|(57)
|Georgia St.
|at Duke
|13
|16
|(57½)
|Kansas
|at Tulsa
|13½
|14
|(62½)
|Arkansas St.
|UCLA
|3½
|6
|(58½)
|at Stanford
|La-Lafayette
|13½
|14
|(53½)
|at Ga So.
|Buffalo
|12
|14
|(53½)
|at Old Dmn
|at Michigan St.
|4
|5
|(51½)
|Nebraska
|at Houston
|20½
|21
|(48½)
|Navy
|at Oklahoma St.
|7½
|6
|(46)
|Kansas St.
|at Florida
|20
|20
|(61½)
|Tennessee
|Kentucky
|5½
|6
|(49½)
|at S Carolina
|at La Tech
|12
|12
|(64)
|North Texas
|at Alabama
|44½
|45
|(57½)
|So. Miss.
|at Ohio St.
|49
|49
|(67½)
|Akron
|at Oklahoma
|16½
|17
|(59)
|West Virginia
|North Carolina
|12
|12
|(63)
|at Ga Tech
|at TULANE
|4
|4
|(57)
|UAB
|Hawaii
|16½
|17
|(58½)
|at New Mex St
|Troy
|23
|24
|(50)
|at La-Monroe
|at AIR Force
|5
|6
|(52)
|FAU
|Indiana
|10
|9
|(62½)
|at W. Kentucky
|at UTEP
|2
|2
|(54½)
|New Mexico
|at Washington
|7½
|8
|(46)
|California
|at BYU
|23½
|23
|(53)
|South Florida
|at Arizona St.
|14
|15
|(44½)
|Colorado
|at Oregon
|27½
|29
|(58½)
|Arizona
|at USC
|13
|12
|(63)
|Oregon St.
NFL
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Carolina
|7
|8
|(43½)
|at Houston
Sunday
|at Tennessee
|5
|5
|(48½)
|Indianapolis
|at NY Giants
|3
|3
|(48½)
|Atlanta
|at Kansas City
|6½
|7
|(55½)
|LA Chargers
|at Pittsburgh
|4½
|5
|(44½)
|Cincinnati
|at Cleveland
|7½
|8
|(46½)
|Chicago
|Baltimore
|9
|9
|(49½)
|at Detroit
|at New England
|3
|3
|(43)
|New Orleans
|Arizona
|7
|8
|(52)
|at Jacksonville
|at Buffalo
|9½
|9
|(46)
|Washington
|at Denver
|10½
|11
|(41½)
|NY Jets
|at Las Vegas
|5½
|4
|(45½)
|Miami
|Seattle
|1
|1
|(55)
|at Minnesota
|at LA Rams
|1½
|1
|(54½)
|Tampa Bay
|at San Francisco
|4
|4
|(47½)
|Green Bay
Monday
|at Dallas
|3½
|4
|(51½)
|Philadelphia
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story