    Wednesday, September 22, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel.com Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Cincinnati -240 Pittsburgh +195
    at Miami -125 Washington +110
    at Milwaukee -120 St. Louis -100
    L.A. Dodgers -192 at Colorado +167
    Atlanta -190 at Arizona +165
    at San Diego -130 San Francisco +110

    American League

    Chicago WS -153 at Detroit +138
    at Tampa Bay -115 Toronto -105
    at Cleveland -115 Kansas City +100
    at N.Y. Yankees -258 Texas +217
    Houston -202 at L.A. Angels +178
    at Oakland -127 Seattle +112

    Interleague

    at Philadelphia -272 Baltimore +228
    at Boston -180 N.Y. Mets +155
    at Chicago Cubs -110 Minnesota -105

    College football

    Thursday

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    at App. St. 8 (58½) Marshall
    at Charlotte 3 (56½) Middle Tenn
    at Virginia 4 4 (67) Wake Forest
    Liberty 6 (53) at Syracuse
    at Fresno St. 31 31 (58½) UNLV
    at Minnesota 31 31 (51½) Bowl. Green
    at Northwestern 15 15 (47½) Ohio
    Georgia 32½ 35 (51) at Vanderbilt
    at TCU 10½ 10 (64) SMU
    at Texas 11 9 (61½) Texas Tech
    LSU 4 3 (56) at Miss. St.
    at C. Michigan 10½ 10 (56½) FIU
    at Army 9 (51) Miami (Ohio)
    Missouri 2 3 (59) at Boston Coll.
    Boise St. 9 (65) at Utah St.
    at Wisconsin 6 (46½) Notre Dame
    at Cstl Carolina 35 36 (66) UMass
    Toledo 4 5 (56½) at Ball St.
    at E. Michigan 6 (61½) Texas St.
    at W. Michigan 3 (63) San Jose St.
    at Utah 13½ 15 (55) Wash. St.
    at Michigan 18½ 19 (51½) Rutgers
    at Iowa 23 23 (44½) Colorado St.
    at Memphis 3 (65) UTSA
    at Maryland 14½ 15 (66½) Kent St.
    at Purdue 11 11 (55½) Illinois
    Louisville 3 (62) at Florida St.
    Iowa St. 8 (48) at Baylor
    Wyoming 29½ 30 (55) at UConn
    Clemson 10 10 (47) at NC State
    Texas A&M 6 (48) at Arkansas
    at Auburn 26½ 27 (57) Georgia St.
    at Duke 13 16 (57½) Kansas
    at Tulsa 13½ 14 (62½) Arkansas St.
    UCLA 6 (58½) at Stanford
    La-Lafayette 13½ 14 (53½) at Ga So.
    Buffalo 12 14 (53½) at Old Dmn
    at Michigan St. 4 5 (51½) Nebraska
    at Houston 20½ 21 (48½) Navy
    at Oklahoma St. 6 (46) Kansas St.
    at Florida 20 20 (61½) Tennessee
    Kentucky 6 (49½) at S Carolina
    at La Tech 12 12 (64) North Texas
    at Alabama 44½ 45 (57½) So. Miss.
    at Ohio St. 49 49 (67½) Akron
    at Oklahoma 16½ 17 (59) West Virginia
    North Carolina 12 12 (63) at Ga Tech
    at TULANE 4 4 (57) UAB
    Hawaii 16½ 17 (58½) at New Mex St
    Troy 23 24 (50) at La-Monroe
    at AIR Force 5 6 (52) FAU
    Indiana 10 9 (62½) at W. Kentucky
    at UTEP 2 2 (54½) New Mexico
    at Washington 8 (46) California
    at BYU 23½ 23 (53) South Florida
    at Arizona St. 14 15 (44½) Colorado
    at Oregon 27½ 29 (58½) Arizona
    at USC 13 12 (63) Oregon St.

    NFL

    Thursday

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    Carolina 7 8 (43½) at Houston

    Sunday

    at Tennessee 5 5 (48½) Indianapolis
    at NY Giants 3 3 (48½) Atlanta
    at Kansas City 7 (55½) LA Chargers
    at Pittsburgh 5 (44½) Cincinnati
    at Cleveland 8 (46½) Chicago
    Baltimore 9 9 (49½) at Detroit
    at New England 3 3 (43) New Orleans
    Arizona 7 8 (52) at Jacksonville
    at Buffalo 9 (46) Washington
    at Denver 10½ 11 (41½) NY Jets
    at Las Vegas 4 (45½) Miami
    Seattle 1 1 (55) at Minnesota
    at LA Rams 1 (54½) Tampa Bay
    at San Francisco 4 4 (47½) Green Bay

    Monday

    at Dallas 4 (51½) Philadelphia

