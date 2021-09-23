AUTO RACING

Cup Series

SOUTH POINT 400

Site: Las Vegas, Nevada.

Schedule: Sunday, race, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles.

Last year: Kurt Busch won after starting ninth.

Last race: Kyle Larson passed Kevin Harvick with less than four laps to go at Bristol and won his series-best sixth race of the season.

Fast facts: Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick, Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell were eliminated from the playoffs as the field was winnowed to 12 drivers. ... Harvick finished second. after being blocked by Chase Elliott He won nine times last season but has now gone 36 races since his last victory. He’s last in the still-in-the-playoffs standings. ... Martin Truex Jr. is 30 points behind Larson. Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney are 35 back. Kyle Busch is 37 behind.

Next race: Oct. 3, Talladega, Alabama.

Xfinity Series

ALSCO UNIFORMS 302

Site: Las Vegas, Nevada.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 201 laps, 302 miles.

Last year: Chase Briscoe won after starting first.

Last race: A.J. Allmendinger passed Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric on the last lap of overtime and won at Bristol, giving him the regular season championship.

Next race: Oct. 2, Talladega, Alabama.

Truck Series

VICTORIA’S VOICE FOUNDATION 200 PRESENTED BY WESTGATE RESORTS

Site: Las Vegas, Nevada.

Schedule: Friday, race, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.

Last year: Austin Hill won after starting 11th.

Last race: Chandler Smith survived contact with defending series champion Sheldon Creed with five laps to go and earned his first career victory at Bristol.

Next race: Oct. 2, Talladega, Alabama.

IndyCar

ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

Site: Long Beach, California.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 p.m.; Saturday, practice, noon, and qualifying, 3:05 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Temporary street circuit.

Race distance: 85 laps, 167.28 miles.

Last race: Colton Herta won from the pole position at Laguna Seca.

Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Fla.