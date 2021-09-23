Thursday, September 23, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
N.Y. YANKEES 7,
TEXAS 3
|Texas
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hernandz 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|LeMheu 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gallo lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Peters cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Holt 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Urshela ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hgshioka c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wade pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|5
Texas
E—Hernandez (2), Voit (5), Urshela (12). DP—Texas 2, New York 0. LOB—Texas 6, New York 6. 2B—Peters (6), Hernandez (4), Higashioka (10), Gallo (13), Torres (20). HR—Sánchez (23). SB—Kiner-Falefa (20), García (12), Wade 2 (17).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Texas
|Hearn
|5 1/3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Sntna BS,0-3
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Sborz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Patton L,1-2
|2/3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Cotton
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
New York
|Kluber
|4 1/3
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Peralta
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holmes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Green W,9-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP—Santana. Umpires—Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T—3:21. A—25,170 (47,309).
INTERLEAGUE
MINNESOTA 5,
CHICAGO CUBS 4
|Minnesota
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Arraez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rooker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Shwindl 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cave lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldsn 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Happ lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Kepler rf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Duffy 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Martini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Romine c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Cntreras ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ryan p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Minaya p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Tmpsn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hndricks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Duffey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcala p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alzolay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colomé p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bote ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heuer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|4
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
Minnesota
E—Duffy (5). DP—Minnesota 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Minnesota 5, Chicago 4. 2B—Jeffers (9), Kepler (21), Buxton (17), Gordon (9), Polanco (35), Duffy (8), Schwindel (14). HR—Kepler 2 (19). SB—Gordon (10), Duffy (7), Happ (6), Hoerner (5). SF—Simmons (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Minnesota
|Ryan W,2-1
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|11
|Minaya H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duffey H,18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alcala H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clmé S,15-22
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
Chicago
|Hdrks L,14-7
|5 2/3
|5
|4
|3
|0
|3
|Morgan
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alzolay
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Heuer
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
Umpires—Home, Chris Segal; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson. T—3:02. A—24,402 (41,649).
LATE TUESDAY
MINNESOTA 9,
CHICAGO CUBS 5
|Minnesota
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Arraez 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Ortega cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Shwindl 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Polanco ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Donaldsn 3b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Sanó 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Duffy 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Gordon lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|T.Tmpsn rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Garver c
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jax p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mills p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rooker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Effross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Coulombe p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcala p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cave ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Martini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Duffey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rucker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thielbar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Astudillo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Colomé p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|42
|9
|16
|8
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Tampa Bay
|94
|59
|.614
|—
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|49-29
|45-30
|Boston
|88
|65
|.575
|6
|—
|8-2
|W-7
|49-29
|39-36
|New York
|86
|67
|.562
|8
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|45-33
|41-34
|Toronto
|85
|67
|.559
|8½
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|43-31
|42-36
|Baltimore
|48
|104
|.316
|45½
|37½
|2-8
|L-2
|23-51
|25-53
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|85
|66
|.563
|—
|—
|4-6
|L-2
|49-27
|36-39
|Cleveland
|74
|76
|.493
|10½
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|37-38
|37-38
|Detroit
|74
|78
|.487
|11½
|11½
|7-3
|W-4
|41-36
|33-42
|Kansas City
|69
|83
|.454
|16½
|16½
|5-5
|L-1
|36-39
|33-44
|Minnesota
|67
|85
|.441
|18½
|18½
|4-6
|W-2
|34-40
|33-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|90
|61
|.596
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-3
|47-28
|43-33
|Oakland
|82
|69
|.543
|8
|3
|5-5
|L-2
|40-36
|42-33
|Seattle
|82
|69
|.543
|8
|3
|5-5
|W-3
|42-33
|40-36
|Los Angeles
|72
|79
|.477
|18
|13
|3-7
|L-5
|38-39
|34-40
|Texas
|55
|97
|.362
|35½
|30½
|2-8
|L-4
|33-42
|22-55
Today
Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Cleveland (Civale 11-4), gm1, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 12-4), 3:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-6), gm2, 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 0-2) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 13-7) at Minnesota (Pineda 7-8), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3
Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5
Houston at L.A. Angels, late
Seattle at Oakland, late
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.
Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.
Friday
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|79
|70
|.530
|—
|—
|5-5
|W-3
|37-36
|42-34
|Philadelphia
|78
|74
|.513
|2½
|4½
|6-4
|W-2
|44-33
|34-41
|New York
|73
|79
|.480
|7½
|9½
|2-8
|L-2
|44-33
|29-46
|Miami
|64
|88
|.421
|16½
|18½
|4-6
|L-2
|40-38
|24-50
|Washington
|63
|89
|.414
|17½
|19½
|5-5
|W-2
|35-43
|28-46
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|61
|.599
|—
|—
|4-6
|L-4
|42-35
|49-26
|St. Louis
|82
|69
|.543
|8½
|—
|10-0
|W-11
|42-33
|40-36
|Cincinnati
|78
|74
|.513
|13
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|40-36
|38-38
|Chicago
|67
|85
|.441
|24
|15½
|2-8
|L-2
|39-38
|28-47
|Pittsburgh
|57
|94
|.377
|33½
|25
|6-4
|W-1
|34-41
|23-53
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|98
|53
|.649
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|49-26
|49-27
|z-Los Angeles
|97
|54
|.642
|1
|—
|9-1
|W-3
|52-23
|45-31
|San Diego
|76
|74
|.507
|21½
|5½
|2-8
|L-4
|44-32
|32-42
|Colorado
|70
|80
|.467
|27½
|11½
|7-3
|L-2
|45-28
|25-52
|Arizona
|48
|103
|.318
|50
|34
|3-7
|L-3
|28-45
|20-58
z-clinched playoff berth
Today
St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 13-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10), 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 10-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-10), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 8-15) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Overton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday
Washington 7, Miami 5
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2
Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late
Atlanta at Arizona, late
San Francisco at San Diego, late
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
Friday
St. Louis at Cubs, gm1, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cubs, gm2, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
S. Diego at Atlanta, gm1, 8:10 p.m.
San Fran. at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at S. Diego, gm2, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota
E—Arraez (8), Contreras (7). DP—Minnesota 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Minnesota 12, Chicago 12. 2B—Donaldson (24), Sanó (22), Schwindel (13). HR—Gordon (3), T.Thompson (2), Contreras (21). SB—Ortega (9), Hoerner (4), Wisdom (4), Gordon (9). SF—Donaldson (8), Contreras (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Minnesota
|Jax
|3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Brrclgh W,2-0
|1 2/3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Coulombe
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Alcala H,9
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duffey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thielbar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colomé
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Chicago
|Mills L,6-7
|4
|6
|7
|6
|2
|4
|Effross
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nance
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Megill
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Rucker
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brothers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mills pitched to 2 batters in the 5th. HBP—Jax 3 (Hoerner,Ortega,Wisdom), Barraclough (Wisdom), Brothers (Buxton). WP—Mills. Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye. T—4:05. A—25,594 (41,649).
SAN FRANCISCO 6,
SAN DIEGO 5
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|La Stella 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Crnwrth 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Posey c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Mchado 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Wade Jr. rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bryant lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Profar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ystrzmski cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gausman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrisnick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flores ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doval p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Solano ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Littell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Msgrove p
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Myers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|13
|6
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
San Francisco
E—Crawford (9). DP—San Francisco 2, San Diego 2. LOB—San Francisco 8, San Diego 7. 2B—Longoria (16), Bryant (31), Crawford (29), Posey (19), Musgrove (2). HR—La Stella (6), Machado 2 (26), Pham (15), Nola (2). SF—Posey (1), Yastrzemski (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
San Francisco
|Gausman
|4
|9
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Doval
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Littell BS,2-4
|2/3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Álvarez
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson W,3-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogrs S,13-19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
San Diego
|Musgrove
|5 2/3
|8
|5
|5
|3
|6
|Hill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Melancn L,4-3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. Umpires—Home, Alan Porter; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Wegner. T—3:45. A—36,439 (40,209).
This Date In Baseball
1908 — In a crucial game with the Chicago Cubs, Fred Merkle of the New York Giants failed to touch second base as the apparent winning run crossed home plate. This resulted in a great dispute and the game was eventually declared a tie and played over on Oct. 8 when the Cubs and Giants ended the season in a tie.
1988 — Jose Canseco became the first major leaguer to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in one season as the Oakland Athletics beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-8 in 14 innings.
1998 — Houston’s Craig Biggio became the second player this century to have 50 steals and 50 doubles in a season, joining Hall of Famer Tris Speaker.
High-A Central
PLAYOFFS
Championship
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Quad Cities 1, Cedar Rapids 1
Sept. 21: Cedar Rapids 2, Quad Cities 1
Sept. 22: Quad Cities 6, Cedar Rapids 0
Fri.: C. Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: C. Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
x-Sun: C. Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story