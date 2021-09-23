The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, September 23, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    N.Y. YANKEES 7,

    TEXAS 3

    Texas New York
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Hernandz 2b 4 1 1 0 LeMheu 3b 5 0 0 0
    Knr-Falefa ss 4 0 2 1 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0
    Ibáñez dh 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 1 0 0 0
    Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Judge dh 3 1 0 0
    García rf 4 1 1 0 Stanton rf 3 0 1 0
    Calhoun lf 4 0 1 1 Gallo lf 2 1 1 0
    Peters cf 4 1 1 0 Torres 2b 3 2 1 1
    Holt 3b 3 0 1 1 Urshela ss 4 2 2 0
    Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 Hgshioka c 3 0 2 2
    Trevino c 4 0 1 0 Wade pr 0 0 0 0
    Sánchez c 1 1 1 2
    Gardner cf 3 0 1 0
    Totals 36 3 8 3 Totals 31 7 9 5

    Texas 010 110 000—3 New York 000 021 04x—7

    E—Hernandez (2), Voit (5), Urshela (12). DP—Texas 2, New York 0. LOB—Texas 6, New York 6. 2B—Peters (6), Hernandez (4), Higashioka (10), Gallo (13), Torres (20). HR—Sánchez (23). SB—Kiner-Falefa (20), García (12), Wade 2 (17).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Texas

    Hearn 5 1/3 4 3 3 4 3
    Sntna BS,0-3 2/3 0 0 0 1 2
    Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 2
    Patton L,1-2 2/3 4 4 4 1 1
    Cotton 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

    New York

    Kluber 4 1/3 8 3 3 0 4
    Peralta 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Green W,9-7 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2

    WP—Santana. Umpires—Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

    T—3:21. A—25,170 (47,309).

    INTERLEAGUE

    MINNESOTA 5,

    CHICAGO CUBS 4

    Minnesota Chicago
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Arraez 2b 5 0 0 0 Ortega cf 4 0 1 0
    Rooker lf 3 0 0 0 Shwindl 1b 4 1 2 0
    Cave lf 1 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0
    Donaldsn 3b 4 1 1 0 Happ lf 3 2 1 1
    Kepler rf 4 3 3 3 Duffy 2b 3 1 1 0
    Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 Chirinos c 2 0 0 0
    Gordon cf 4 1 1 0 Martini ph 1 0 0 0
    Jeffers c 3 0 1 0 Romine c 0 0 0 0
    Simmons ss 3 0 1 1 Cntreras ph 1 0 0 1
    Ryan p 2 0 0 0 Hoerner ss 4 0 2 2
    Minaya p 0 0 0 0 T.Tmpsn rf 4 0 0 0
    Buxton ph 1 0 1 0 Hndricks p 2 0 0 0
    Duffey p 0 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
    Alcala p 0 0 0 0 Alzolay p 0 0 0 0
    Polanco ph 1 0 1 0 Wick p 0 0 0 0
    Colomé p 0 0 0 0 Bote ph 1 0 0 0
    Heuer p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 35 5 9 4 Totals 33 4 7 4

    Minnesota 200 101 001—5 Chicago 020 000 002—4

    E—Duffy (5). DP—Minnesota 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Minnesota 5, Chicago 4. 2B—Jeffers (9), Kepler (21), Buxton (17), Gordon (9), Polanco (35), Duffy (8), Schwindel (14). HR—Kepler 2 (19). SB—Gordon (10), Duffy (7), Happ (6), Hoerner (5). SF—Simmons (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Minnesota

    Ryan W,2-1 5 3 2 2 1 11
    Minaya H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Duffey H,18 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Alcala H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Clmé S,15-22 1 3 2 2 1 2

    Chicago

    Hdrks L,14-7 5 2/3 5 4 3 0 3
    Morgan 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
    Alzolay 1 2 0 0 0 3
    Wick 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Heuer 1 2 1 1 1 0

    Umpires—Home, Chris Segal; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson. T—3:02. A—24,402 (41,649).

    LATE TUESDAY

    MINNESOTA 9,

    CHICAGO CUBS 5

    Minnesota Chicago

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Arraez 2b 3 2 1 0 Ortega cf 3 2 2 0
    Buxton cf 5 2 2 0 Shwindl 1b 4 1 1 0
    Polanco ss 6 0 0 0 Happ lf 5 0 2 0
    Donaldsn 3b 3 2 3 2 Contreras c 3 1 2 2
    Kepler rf 5 1 3 2 Wisdom 3b 3 0 1 2
    Sanó 1b 5 1 1 1 Duffy 2b 5 0 1 0
    Gordon lf 5 1 3 2 T.Tmpsn rf 5 1 1 1
    Garver c 5 0 3 1 Hoerner ss 3 0 1 0
    Jax p 1 0 0 0 Mills p 2 0 0 0
    Rooker ph 1 0 0 0 Effross p 0 0 0 0
    Brraclough p 0 0 0 0 Alcntara ph 1 0 0 0
    Coulombe p 1 0 0 0 Nance p 0 0 0 0
    Alcala p 0 0 0 0 Megill p 0 0 0 0
    Cave ph 1 0 0 0 Martini ph 1 0 0 0
    Duffey p 0 0 0 0 Rucker p 0 0 0 0
    Thielbar p 0 0 0 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0
    Astudillo ph 1 0 0 0
    Colomé p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 42 9 16 8 Totals 35 5 11 5
    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    z-Tampa Bay 94 59 .614 5-5 W-1 49-29 45-30
    Boston 88 65 .575 6 8-2 W-7 49-29 39-36
    New York 86 67 .562 8 7-3 W-3 45-33 41-34
    Toronto 85 67 .559 ½ 6-4 L-1 43-31 42-36
    Baltimore 48 104 .316 45½ 37½ 2-8 L-2 23-51 25-53

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Chicago 85 66 .563 4-6 L-2 49-27 36-39
    Cleveland 74 76 .493 10½ 10½ 5-5 W-1 37-38 37-38
    Detroit 74 78 .487 11½ 11½ 7-3 W-4 41-36 33-42
    Kansas City 69 83 .454 16½ 16½ 5-5 L-1 36-39 33-44
    Minnesota 67 85 .441 18½ 18½ 4-6 W-2 34-40 33-45

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Houston 90 61 .596 8-2 W-3 47-28 43-33
    Oakland 82 69 .543 8 3 5-5 L-2 40-36 42-33
    Seattle 82 69 .543 8 3 5-5 W-3 42-33 40-36
    Los Angeles 72 79 .477 18 13 3-7 L-5 38-39 34-40
    Texas 55 97 .362 35½ 30½ 2-8 L-4 33-42 22-55

    Today

    Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Cleveland (Civale 11-4), gm1, 1:10 p.m.

    Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 12-4), 3:37 p.m.

    Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-6), gm2, 6:10 p.m.

    Texas (Otto 0-2) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

    Toronto (Matz 13-7) at Minnesota (Pineda 7-8), 7:40 p.m.

    Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3), 9:38 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

    Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

    N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

    Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4

    Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

    Houston at L.A. Angels, late

    Seattle at Oakland, late

    Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.

    Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.

    Friday

    Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

    White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

    Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

    Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

    Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

    Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

    Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Atlanta 79 70 .530 5-5 W-3 37-36 42-34
    Philadelphia 78 74 .513 6-4 W-2 44-33 34-41
    New York 73 79 .480 2-8 L-2 44-33 29-46
    Miami 64 88 .421 16½ 18½ 4-6 L-2 40-38 24-50
    Washington 63 89 .414 17½ 19½ 5-5 W-2 35-43 28-46

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    z-Milwaukee 91 61 .599 4-6 L-4 42-35 49-26
    St. Louis 82 69 .543 10-0 W-11 42-33 40-36
    Cincinnati 78 74 .513 13 3-7 L-1 40-36 38-38
    Chicago 67 85 .441 24 15½ 2-8 L-2 39-38 28-47
    Pittsburgh 57 94 .377 33½ 25 6-4 W-1 34-41 23-53

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    z-San Francisco 98 53 .649 7-3 W-1 49-26 49-27
    z-Los Angeles 97 54 .642 1 9-1 W-3 52-23 45-31
    San Diego 76 74 .507 21½ 2-8 L-4 44-32 32-42
    Colorado 70 80 .467 27½ 11½ 7-3 L-2 45-28 25-52
    Arizona 48 103 .318 50 34 3-7 L-3 28-45 20-58

    z-clinched playoff berth

    Today

    St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 3:10 p.m.

    Atlanta (Morton 13-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10), 3:40 p.m.

    San Francisco (Webb 10-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-10), 4:10 p.m.

    Washington (Corbin 8-15) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 6:40 p.m.

    Pittsburgh (Overton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Washington 7, Miami 5

    Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

    St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2

    Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4

    Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

    L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late

    Atlanta at Arizona, late

    San Francisco at San Diego, late

    Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

    Friday

    St. Louis at Cubs, gm1, 2:20 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

    Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

    Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

    St. Louis at Cubs, gm2, 8:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

    S. Diego at Atlanta, gm1, 8:10 p.m.

    San Fran. at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

    Atlanta at S. Diego, gm2, 10:10 p.m.

    Minnesota 200 320 200—9 Chicago 111 002 000—5

    E—Arraez (8), Contreras (7). DP—Minnesota 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Minnesota 12, Chicago 12. 2B—Donaldson (24), Sanó (22), Schwindel (13). HR—Gordon (3), T.Thompson (2), Contreras (21). SB—Ortega (9), Hoerner (4), Wisdom (4), Gordon (9). SF—Donaldson (8), Contreras (3).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Minnesota

    Jax 3 4 3 3 2 6
    Brrclgh W,2-0 1 2/3 2 0 0 1 3
    Coulombe 2/3 2 2 2 0 0
    Alcala H,9 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Thielbar 1 1 0 0 1 1
    Colomé 1 1 0 0 0 1

    Chicago

    Mills L,6-7 4 6 7 6 2 4
    Effross 1 2 0 0 0 2
    Nance 1 1 0 0 1 2
    Megill 1 4 2 2 0 2
    Rucker 1 2 0 0 0 1
    Brothers 1 1 0 0 1 0

    Mills pitched to 2 batters in the 5th. HBP—Jax 3 (Hoerner,Ortega,Wisdom), Barraclough (Wisdom), Brothers (Buxton). WP—Mills. Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye. T—4:05. A—25,594 (41,649).

    SAN FRANCISCO 6,

    SAN DIEGO 5

    San Francisco San Diego
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    La Stella 2b 5 1 1 1 Tatis Jr. ss 5 0 2 1
    Belt 1b 4 1 2 0 Crnwrth 1b 5 0 1 0
    Posey c 4 0 2 1 Mchado 3b 5 2 3 2
    Wade Jr. rf 5 0 2 1 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0
    Bryant lf 4 1 1 0 Pham lf 4 1 1 1
    Crawford ss 4 1 1 1 Profar rf 3 0 0 0
    Longoria 3b 4 1 2 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0
    Ystrzmski cf 3 1 1 1 Johnson p 0 0 0 0
    Gausman p 1 0 0 0 Mrisnick ph 1 0 0 0
    Flores ph 1 0 1 1 Melancon p 0 0 0 0
    Doval p 0 0 0 0 Nola c 4 1 2 1
    Solano ph 0 0 0 0 Grisham cf 3 1 1 0
    Littell p 0 0 0 0 Msgrove p 2 0 2 0
    Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 Myers rf 2 0 0 0
    Leone p 0 0 0 0
    Duggar ph 1 0 0 0
    Watson p 0 0 0 0
    Rogers p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 36 6 13 6 Totals 38 5 13 5

    San Francisco 100 022 001—6 San Diego 112 001 000—5

    E—Crawford (9). DP—San Francisco 2, San Diego 2. LOB—San Francisco 8, San Diego 7. 2B—Longoria (16), Bryant (31), Crawford (29), Posey (19), Musgrove (2). HR—La Stella (6), Machado 2 (26), Pham (15), Nola (2). SF—Posey (1), Yastrzemski (3).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    San Francisco

    Gausman 4 9 4 4 0 3
    Doval 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Littell BS,2-4 2/3 2 1 1 1 1
    Álvarez 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Leone 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Watson W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Rogrs S,13-19 1 1 0 0 0 1

    San Diego

    Musgrove 5 2/3 8 5 5 3 6
    Hill 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Johnson 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2
    Melancn L,4-3 1 3 1 1 0 0

    Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. Umpires—Home, Alan Porter; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Wegner. T—3:45. A—36,439 (40,209).

    This Date In Baseball

    1908 — In a crucial game with the Chicago Cubs, Fred Merkle of the New York Giants failed to touch second base as the apparent winning run crossed home plate. This resulted in a great dispute and the game was eventually declared a tie and played over on Oct. 8 when the Cubs and Giants ended the season in a tie.

    1988 — Jose Canseco became the first major leaguer to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in one season as the Oakland Athletics beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-8 in 14 innings.

    1998 — Houston’s Craig Biggio became the second player this century to have 50 steals and 50 doubles in a season, joining Hall of Famer Tris Speaker.

    High-A Central

    PLAYOFFS

    Championship

    (Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

    Quad Cities 1, Cedar Rapids 1

    Sept. 21: Cedar Rapids 2, Quad Cities 1

    Sept. 22: Quad Cities 6, Cedar Rapids 0

    Fri.: C. Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    Sat.: C. Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    x-Sun: C. Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story