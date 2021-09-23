Minnesota Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi Arraez 2b 3 2 1 0 Ortega cf 3 2 2 0 Buxton cf 5 2 2 0 Shwindl 1b 4 1 1 0 Polanco ss 6 0 0 0 Happ lf 5 0 2 0 Donaldsn 3b 3 2 3 2 Contreras c 3 1 2 2 Kepler rf 5 1 3 2 Wisdom 3b 3 0 1 2 Sanó 1b 5 1 1 1 Duffy 2b 5 0 1 0 Gordon lf 5 1 3 2 T.Tmpsn rf 5 1 1 1 Garver c 5 0 3 1 Hoerner ss 3 0 1 0 Jax p 1 0 0 0 Mills p 2 0 0 0 Rooker ph 1 0 0 0 Effross p 0 0 0 0 Brraclough p 0 0 0 0 Alcntara ph 1 0 0 0 Coulombe p 1 0 0 0 Nance p 0 0 0 0 Alcala p 0 0 0 0 Megill p 0 0 0 0 Cave ph 1 0 0 0 Martini ph 1 0 0 0 Duffey p 0 0 0 0 Rucker p 0 0 0 0 Thielbar p 0 0 0 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 Astudillo ph 1 0 0 0 Colomé p 0 0 0 0 Totals 42 9 16 8 Totals 35 5 11 5 AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away z-Tampa Bay 94 59 .614 — — 5-5 W-1 49-29 45-30 Boston 88 65 .575 6 — 8-2 W-7 49-29 39-36 New York 86 67 .562 8 — 7-3 W-3 45-33 41-34 Toronto 85 67 .559 8½ ½ 6-4 L-1 43-31 42-36 Baltimore 48 104 .316 45½ 37½ 2-8 L-2 23-51 25-53 Central Division W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 85 66 .563 — — 4-6 L-2 49-27 36-39 Cleveland 74 76 .493 10½ 10½ 5-5 W-1 37-38 37-38 Detroit 74 78 .487 11½ 11½ 7-3 W-4 41-36 33-42 Kansas City 69 83 .454 16½ 16½ 5-5 L-1 36-39 33-44 Minnesota 67 85 .441 18½ 18½ 4-6 W-2 34-40 33-45 West Division W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Houston 90 61 .596 — — 8-2 W-3 47-28 43-33 Oakland 82 69 .543 8 3 5-5 L-2 40-36 42-33 Seattle 82 69 .543 8 3 5-5 W-3 42-33 40-36 Los Angeles 72 79 .477 18 13 3-7 L-5 38-39 34-40 Texas 55 97 .362 35½ 30½ 2-8 L-4 33-42 22-55 Today Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Cleveland (Civale 11-4), gm1, 1:10 p.m. Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 12-4), 3:37 p.m. Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-6), gm2, 6:10 p.m. Texas (Otto 0-2) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-2), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Matz 13-7) at Minnesota (Pineda 7-8), 7:40 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3), 9:38 p.m. Wednesday Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1 Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3 N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3 Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4 Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5 Houston at L.A. Angels, late Seattle at Oakland, late Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd. Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd. Friday Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 79 70 .530 — — 5-5 W-3 37-36 42-34 Philadelphia 78 74 .513 2½ 4½ 6-4 W-2 44-33 34-41 New York 73 79 .480 7½ 9½ 2-8 L-2 44-33 29-46 Miami 64 88 .421 16½ 18½ 4-6 L-2 40-38 24-50 Washington 63 89 .414 17½ 19½ 5-5 W-2 35-43 28-46 Central Division W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away z-Milwaukee 91 61 .599 — — 4-6 L-4 42-35 49-26 St. Louis 82 69 .543 8½ — 10-0 W-11 42-33 40-36 Cincinnati 78 74 .513 13 4½ 3-7 L-1 40-36 38-38 Chicago 67 85 .441 24 15½ 2-8 L-2 39-38 28-47 Pittsburgh 57 94 .377 33½ 25 6-4 W-1 34-41 23-53 West Division W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away z-San Francisco 98 53 .649 — — 7-3 W-1 49-26 49-27 z-Los Angeles 97 54 .642 1 — 9-1 W-3 52-23 45-31 San Diego 76 74 .507 21½ 5½ 2-8 L-4 44-32 32-42 Colorado 70 80 .467 27½ 11½ 7-3 L-2 45-28 25-52 Arizona 48 103 .318 50 34 3-7 L-3 28-45 20-58 z-clinched playoff berth Today St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 2:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 3:10 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 13-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10), 3:40 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 10-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-10), 4:10 p.m. Washington (Corbin 8-15) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Overton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-8), 7:05 p.m. Wednesday Washington 7, Miami 5 Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3 St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2 Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4 Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5 L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late Atlanta at Arizona, late San Francisco at San Diego, late Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd. Friday St. Louis at Cubs, gm1, 2:20 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Cubs, gm2, 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. S. Diego at Atlanta, gm1, 8:10 p.m. San Fran. at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Atlanta at S. Diego, gm2, 10:10 p.m. Minnesota 200 320 200—9 Chicago 111 002 000—5

E—Arraez (8), Contreras (7). DP—Minnesota 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Minnesota 12, Chicago 12. 2B—Donaldson (24), Sanó (22), Schwindel (13). HR—Gordon (3), T.Thompson (2), Contreras (21). SB—Ortega (9), Hoerner (4), Wisdom (4), Gordon (9). SF—Donaldson (8), Contreras (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Jax 3 4 3 3 2 6 Brrclgh W,2-0 1 2/3 2 0 0 1 3 Coulombe 2/3 2 2 2 0 0 Alcala H,9 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 2 Thielbar 1 1 0 0 1 1 Colomé 1 1 0 0 0 1

Chicago

Mills L,6-7 4 6 7 6 2 4 Effross 1 2 0 0 0 2 Nance 1 1 0 0 1 2 Megill 1 4 2 2 0 2 Rucker 1 2 0 0 0 1 Brothers 1 1 0 0 1 0

Mills pitched to 2 batters in the 5th. HBP—Jax 3 (Hoerner,Ortega,Wisdom), Barraclough (Wisdom), Brothers (Buxton). WP—Mills. Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye. T—4:05. A—25,594 (41,649).

SAN FRANCISCO 6,

SAN DIEGO 5

San Francisco San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi La Stella 2b 5 1 1 1 Tatis Jr. ss 5 0 2 1 Belt 1b 4 1 2 0 Crnwrth 1b 5 0 1 0 Posey c 4 0 2 1 Mchado 3b 5 2 3 2 Wade Jr. rf 5 0 2 1 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 Bryant lf 4 1 1 0 Pham lf 4 1 1 1 Crawford ss 4 1 1 1 Profar rf 3 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 4 1 2 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0 Ystrzmski cf 3 1 1 1 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Gausman p 1 0 0 0 Mrisnick ph 1 0 0 0 Flores ph 1 0 1 1 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 Doval p 0 0 0 0 Nola c 4 1 2 1 Solano ph 0 0 0 0 Grisham cf 3 1 1 0 Littell p 0 0 0 0 Msgrove p 2 0 2 0 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 Myers rf 2 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0 Duggar ph 1 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Totals 36 6 13 6 Totals 38 5 13 5 San Francisco 100 022 001—6 San Diego 112 001 000—5

E—Crawford (9). DP—San Francisco 2, San Diego 2. LOB—San Francisco 8, San Diego 7. 2B—Longoria (16), Bryant (31), Crawford (29), Posey (19), Musgrove (2). HR—La Stella (6), Machado 2 (26), Pham (15), Nola (2). SF—Posey (1), Yastrzemski (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco

Gausman 4 9 4 4 0 3 Doval 1 1 0 0 0 0 Littell BS,2-4 2/3 2 1 1 1 1 Álvarez 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 Leone 1 0 0 0 0 0 Watson W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rogrs S,13-19 1 1 0 0 0 1

San Diego

Musgrove 5 2/3 8 5 5 3 6 Hill 1 1 0 0 0 0 Johnson 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2 Melancn L,4-3 1 3 1 1 0 0

Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. Umpires—Home, Alan Porter; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Wegner. T—3:45. A—36,439 (40,209).

This Date In Baseball

1908 — In a crucial game with the Chicago Cubs, Fred Merkle of the New York Giants failed to touch second base as the apparent winning run crossed home plate. This resulted in a great dispute and the game was eventually declared a tie and played over on Oct. 8 when the Cubs and Giants ended the season in a tie.

1988 — Jose Canseco became the first major leaguer to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in one season as the Oakland Athletics beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-8 in 14 innings.

1998 — Houston’s Craig Biggio became the second player this century to have 50 steals and 50 doubles in a season, joining Hall of Famer Tris Speaker.

High-A Central

PLAYOFFS

Championship

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

Quad Cities 1, Cedar Rapids 1

Sept. 21: Cedar Rapids 2, Quad Cities 1

Sept. 22: Quad Cities 6, Cedar Rapids 0

Fri.: C. Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: C. Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

x-Sun: C. Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

