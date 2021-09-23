The Journal Gazette
 
    COLLEGES

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Maryland 1 0 20 17 3 0 112 41
    Michigan St. 1 0 38 21 3 0 118 52
    Penn St. 1 0 16 10 3 0 88 43
    Ohio St. 1 0 45 31 2 1 114 86
    Michigan 0 0 0 0 3 0 141 34
    Rutgers 0 0 0 0 3 0 123 34
    Indiana 0 1 6 34 1 2 86 86

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Iowa 1 0 34 6 3 0 91 30
    Illinois 1 1 47 42 1 3 91 121
    Purdue 0 0 0 0 2 1 92 48
    Minnesota 0 1 31 45 2 1 92 71
    Nebraska 0 1 22 30 2 2 118 63
    Wisconsin 0 1 10 16 1 1 44 23
    Northwestern 0 1 21 38 1 2 68 74

    Saturday

    Villanova at Penn St., noon

    Bowling Green at Minnesota, noon

    Ohio at Northwestern, noon

    Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, noon

    Illinois at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

    Rutgers at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

    Colorado St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

    Kent St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

    Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

    Akron at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

    Indiana at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Akron 0 0 0 0 1 2 69 119
    Bowl. Green 0 0 0 0 1 2 52 70
    Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 2 97 63
    Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 77 81
    Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 1 2 82 87
    Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 3 49 106

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 1 84 77
    W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 88
    Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 110
    C. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 2 90 83
    N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 75 134
    Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 2 84 64

    Saturday

    Miami (Ohio) at Army, noon

    Bowling Green at Minnesota, noon

    FIU at Cent. Michigan, noon

    Ohio at Northwestern, noon

    Toledo at Ball St., 2 p.m.

    Texas St. at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

    San Jose St. at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

    Maine at N. Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

    Kent St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

    Buffalo at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

    Akron at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

    MSFA

    Mideast

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Lawrence Tech 1 0 3 0
    Indiana Wesleyan 1 0 2 0
    Marian 1 0 2 1
    Concordia 0 0 2 0
    Saint Francis 0 0 1 0
    Taylor 0 0 1 1
    Siena Heights 0 0 0 2
    Madonna 0 2 0 3

    Midwest

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Missouri Baptist 0 0 3 0
    Trinity International 0 0 1 0
    Roosevelt 0 0 1 1
    Saint Xavier 0 0 1 1
    Saint Ambrose 0 0 1 3
    St. Francis (IL) 0 0 0 1
    Judson 0 0 0 3
    Olivet Nazarene 0 1 1 1

    Saturday

    St. Francis (IL) at Siena Heights, noon

    Judson at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.

    Saint Francis at Saint Xavier, 1 p.m.

    Missouri Baptist at Marian, 1 p.m.

    Greenville at Trinity Int’l, 2 p.m.

    Lawrence Tech at Roosevelt, 3 p.m.

    Taylor at Olivet Nazarene, 7 p.m.

