Thursday, September 23, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf
AREA REGIONAL
EAST NOBLE
Friday, 8:30 a.m.
At Noble Hawk
Local teams: Bellmont, Bishop Dwenger, Carroll, Columbia City, Fremont, Homestead, Huntington North, Norwell, Snider, Warsaw
Local individuals: Cone (DeKalb), Clark (Northrop), Miller (Leo), Mabie (West Noble), Jones (Southern Wells), Meeks (Southern Wells), Jones (Adams Central), Schane (Heritage), Rodenbeck (Heritage), Firestone (Wawasee)
Soccer
BOYS
SNIDER 2, BISHOP DWENGER 0
|Snider
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Bishop Dwenger
|0
|0
|—
|0
G—Pacheco 2. A—Saleh.
GIRLS
LATE TUESDAY
NORTHROP 5, BISHOP LUERS 0
|Bishop Luers
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Northrop
|1
|4
|—
|5
Individual statistics not available.
Volleyball
SOUTH ADAMS 3, WAYNE 0
South Adams 25-25-25: Aces—Dunnuck 7. Assists—Braun 12. Digs—Myers 8. Kills—Sealscott 8.
Wayne 9-8-8: Individual statistics not available.
