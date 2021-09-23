The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, September 23, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Golf

    AREA REGIONAL

    EAST NOBLE

    Friday, 8:30 a.m.

    At Noble Hawk

    Local teams: Bellmont, Bishop Dwenger, Carroll, Columbia City, Fremont, Homestead, Huntington North, Norwell, Snider, Warsaw

    Local individuals: Cone (DeKalb), Clark (Northrop), Miller (Leo), Mabie (West Noble), Jones (Southern Wells), Meeks (Southern Wells), Jones (Adams Central), Schane (Heritage), Rodenbeck (Heritage), Firestone (Wawasee)

    Soccer

    BOYS

    SNIDER 2, BISHOP DWENGER 0

    Snider 1 1 2
    Bishop Dwenger 0 0 0

    G—Pacheco 2. A—Saleh.

    GIRLS

    LATE TUESDAY

    NORTHROP 5, BISHOP LUERS 0

    Bishop Luers 0 0 0
    Northrop 1 4 5

    Individual statistics not available.

    Volleyball

    SOUTH ADAMS 3, WAYNE 0

    South Adams 25-25-25: Aces—Dunnuck 7. Assists—Braun 12. Digs—Myers 8. Kills—Sealscott 8.

    Wayne 9-8-8: Individual statistics not available.

