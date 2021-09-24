The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, September 24, 2021 1:00 am

    GOLF

    Ryder Cup

    TODAY’S PAIRINGS

    At Whistling Straits

    At Sheboygan, Wis.

    Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71

    Foursomes

    8:05 a.m. — Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States.

    8:21 a.m. — Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland, Europe, vs. Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States.

    8:37 a.m. — Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, vs. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States.

    8:53 a.m. — Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, vs. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story