Ryder Cup

TODAY’S PAIRINGS

At Whistling Straits

At Sheboygan, Wis.

Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71

Foursomes

8:05 a.m. — Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States.

8:21 a.m. — Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland, Europe, vs. Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States.

8:37 a.m. — Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, vs. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States.

8:53 a.m. — Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, vs. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States.