Friday, September 24, 2021 1:00 am
GOLF
Ryder Cup
TODAY’S PAIRINGS
At Whistling Straits
At Sheboygan, Wis.
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
Foursomes
8:05 a.m. — Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States.
8:21 a.m. — Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland, Europe, vs. Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States.
8:37 a.m. — Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, vs. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States.
8:53 a.m. — Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, vs. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States.
