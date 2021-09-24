The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, September 24, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Football

    Standings

    SAC

    Conf. Overall
    Bishop Luers 5-0 5-0
    Carroll 4-1 4-1
    Snider 3-1 3-1
    Bishop Dwenger 3-2 3-2
    Homestead 3-2 3-2
    Northrop 2-3 2-3
    South Side 1-3 1-3
    Concordia 1-4 1-4
    North Side 1-4 1-4
    Wayne 1-4 1-4

    NE8

    Conf. Overall
    Leo 3-0 5-0
    Columbia City 3-0 4-1
    Norwell 2-1 4-1
    East Noble 2-1 3-1
    Huntington North 1-2 2-3
    New Haven 1-2 1-4
    Bellmont 0-3 0-5
    DeKalb 0-3 0-5

    ACAC

    Conf. Overall
    Adams Central 2-0 4-1
    South Adams 2-0 4-1
    Jay County 2-1 3-2
    Woodlan 2-1 2-3
    Heritage 1-2 1-4
    Southern Wells 0-2 0-5
    Bluffton 0-3 1-4

    NECC

    Big Division

    Conf. Overall
    Garrett 1-0 3-2
    Angola 1-1 2-3
    Lakeland 1-1 2-3
    West Noble 1-1 2-3
    Fairfield 0-1 1-4

    Small Division

    Conf. Overall
    Central Noble 2-0 5-0
    Eastside 1-0 5-0
    Churubusco 1-1 3-2
    Fremont 0-1 2-3
    Prairie Heights 0-2 2-3

    NLC

    Conf. Overall
    Concord 3-0 4-1
    Warsaw 3-0 4-1
    Mishawaka 2-1 4-1
    Northridge 2-1 4-1
    NorthWood 2-1 3-2
    Goshen 0-3 2-3
    Plymouth 0-3 0-5
    Wawasee 0-3 0-5

    AREA LEADERS

    Rushing

    car. yds TD
    LDavis, Eastside 119 935 12
    Nelson, Wayne 119 830 6
    Hoover, Central Noble 97 790 12
    Brown, Snider 92 779 10
    Hasselman, Angola 106 726 10
    Carico, East Noble 77 680 7
    Graft, Norwell 61 645 9
    Hale, Luers 96 618 9
    Sievers, Columbia City 100 616 7
    Koskie, Garrett 123 552 4
    Lambert, North Side 101 548 5
    Flores-Ortega, Warsaw 94 505 6
    Colbert, Norwell 52 485 6
    ERogers, Heritage 91 485 5
    Jones, Warsaw 32 408 5
    Sheron, Leo 34 395 9
    Carmody, Carroll 52 379 2
    KTippmann, Dwenger 54 378 6
    Holman, Eastside 53 377 2
    Crawford, Leo 23 364 8
    Bodkins, Bellmont 90 360 3
    Hunt, Bluffton 78 357 4
    Heyerly, Adams Central 46 354 4
    L.Johnson, Concordia 88 350 3
    Hoeppner, Leo 34 326 3
    Miller, Leo 15 323 5
    Collins, Wayne 46 320 6
    San Juan, Bluffton 69 316 3
    Becker, Carroll 35 314 2
    Barrera, Columbia City 41 310 1
    Wagner, Huntington North 42 309 3

    Passing

    C-A-I yds TD
    Clark, Luers 89-134-2 1335 16
    Slaven, Homestead 67-105-4 949 10
    OWanner, S. Adams 47-83-4 797 7
    Becker, Carroll 54-95-4 782 14
    Hunt, Bluffton 55-92-3 764 8
    Mattox, Concordia 64-113-5 759 8
    LDavis, Eastside 43-63-3 695 10
    Lytle, Garrett 63-102-5 663 6
    Brazel, East Noble 33-56-3 639 9
    Irk, DeKalb 59-138-5 605 6
    Ulman, Bellmont 37-79-5 558 3
    Call, Angola 32-58-2 521 4

    Receiving

    catches yards
    Glenn, Luers 33 640
    Schoch, South Adams 29 450
    Sparrow, Homestead 29 316
    Coverstone, Carroll 26 601
    Reiff, Bluffton 26 338
    Anderson, Homestead 24 461
    Hess, Garrett 22 188
    Lake, Luers 21 289
    Montoya, DeKalb 20 252
    Richards, Garrett 20 266
    Johnson, Concordia 18 261
    Tonkel, Angola 18 184
    Johnson, North Side 18 181
    Hill, Luers 17 188
    Juarez, Snider 17 174
    Wiley, DeKalb 15 223

    Scoring

    TD FG PAT Ttl
    Hoover, Central Noble 12 0 2 74
    LDavis, Eastside 12 0 0 72
    Sheron, Leo 9 0 12 66
    Graft, Norwell 11 0 0 66
    Hale, Luers 10 0 0 60
    Brown, Snider 10 0 0 60
    Hasselman, Angola 10 0 0 60
    Coverstone, Carroll 9 0 0 54
    Collins, Wayne 9 0 0 54
    Anderson, Homestead 8 0 0 48
    Sievers, Columbia City 8 0 0 48
    Crawford, Leo 8 0 0 48
    Nelson, Wayne 6 0 8 44
    Carico, East Noble 7 0 2 44
    Neuenschwander, A.C. 7 0 2 44
    Glenn, Luers 7 0 0 42
    Flores-Ortega, Warsaw 7 0 0 42
    KTippmann, Dwenger 6 0 2 38
    Klefeker, Columbia City 0 5 21 36
    Colbert, Norwell 6 0 0 36
    Black, Adams Central 6 0 0 36
    Jones, Warsaw 6 0 0 36
    Pineda, Luers 0 2 28 34
    ERogers, Heritage 5 0 4 34

    Sacks

    Total
    Christmon, Homestead 5
    Young, Wayne 4
    Allen, Leo 4
    Hinshaw, South Adams 4
    Bianski, Churubusco 4
    Schoenefeld, Concordia 3.5
    JTippmann, Dwenger 3.5
    Rinker, Churubusco 3.5
    Bibbee, Eastside 3.5
    Person, Homestead 3
    Charles, East Noble 3
    Holliday, East Noble 3
    Weber, Central Noble 3
    BDavis, Eastside 3
    Carey, Dwenger 2.5
    Daring, Luers 2.5
    Blake, Churubusco 2.5
    Holman, Eastside 2.5

    Interceptions

    Total
    Arntz, Columbia City 6
    Bennett, Carroll 3
    Herron, Columbia City 3
    Hacker, Huntington North 3
    Clopton, New Haven 3
    Currie, Adams Central 3
    Diffendarfer, Central Noble 3
    Colburn, Garrett 3
    Valdes, Carroll 2
    Rusher, Concordia 2
    Vance, Dwenger 2
    Doughty, Luers 2
    Thompson, Luers 2
    Meek, Wayne 2
    Pieper, Columbia City 2
    Ringger, Norwell 2
    Neuenschwander, Norwell 2
    Yergler, Adams Central 2
    Tester, Adams Central 2
    Nondorf, Churubusco 2
    Munsey, Eastside 2
    Harter, Garrett 2

    Fumble recoveries

    Golf

    AREA REGIONAL

    EAST NOBLE

    Today, 8:30 a.m.

    At Noble Hawk

    Local teams: Bellmont, Bishop Dwenger, Carroll, Columbia City, Fremont, Homestead, Huntington North, Norwell, Snider, Warsaw

    Local individuals: Cone (DeKalb), Clark (Northrop), Miller (Leo), Mabie (West Noble), Jones (Southern Wells), Meeks (Southern Wells), Jones (Adams Central), Schane (Heritage), Rodenbeck (Heritage), Firestone (Wawasee)

    Soccer

    BOYS

    HERITAGE 1, NORWELL 0

    Total
    Smith, Carroll 3
    Rusher, Concordia 3
    Zay, Luers 2
    Uher, Columbia City 2
    Stewart, New Haven 2
    Summersett, South Adams 2
    Richardson, South Adams 2
    Weber, Central Noble 2
    Dunlap, Central Noble 2
    Haberstock, Churubusco 2
    Marks, Churubusco 2
    BDavis, Eastside 2
    MatWilliam, Garrett 2
    Veach, Whitko 2
    Norwell 0 0 0
    Heritage 0 1 1

    G—Martinez.

    GIRLS

    CONCORDIA 3, BISHOP LUERS 0

    Concordia 0 3 3
    Bishop Luers 0 0 0

    G—Fleeger, James, Metel. A—Metel 2.

    Volleyball

    CANTERBURY 3, HAMILTON 0

    Canterbury 25-25-25: Aces—3 tied with 2. Assists—Zambrano 15. Digs—Nwakanma 25. Kills—Diwis 10.

    Hamilton 18-18-17: Individual statistics not available

    BISHOP DWENGER 3, SNIDER 0

    Bishop Dwenger 25-25-25: Aces—A. Hudson 4. Assists—Lyons 34. Digs—Zimmerman 13. Kills—A. Hudson 12.

    Snider 14-20-9: Individual statistics not available

    WARSAW 3, WAWASEE 0

    Warsaw 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available

    Wawasee 8-13-12: Aces—Vazquez 2. Assists—Allen 17. Digs—Miller 4. Kills—Vazquez 6.

    CONCORDIA, 3 BISHOP LUERS 0

    Concordia 25-25-25: Aces—Lapsley 4. Assists—Vnuk 35. Digs—Hellinger 12. Kills—Loyer 15.

    Bishop Luers 14-9-11: Individual statistics not available

    COLUMBIA CITY 3, NEW HAVEN 0

    Columbia City 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available

    New Haven 10-21-21: Aces—Brant 3. Assists—Weikel 15. Digs—Brant 12. Kills—Koepke 8.

    EASTBROOK 3, BLUFFTON 0

    Eastbrook 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available

    Bluffton 19-19-5: Aces—Baumgartner 3. Assists—Baumgartner 13. Digs—reiff 18. Kills—Reiff 6.

    CARROLL 3, DELTA 0

    Carroll 25-25-27: Aces—Frey 6. Assists—Matney 16. Digs—Ginder 12. Kills—Frey, Forte 7.

    Delta 17-12-25: Individual statistics not available

    BELLMONT 3, LEO 1

    Bellmont 25-25-24-25: Aces—McMahon, Saalfrank 2. Assists—Ross 32. Digs—McMahon 23. Kills—Ball 12.

    Leo 21-23-26-15: Individual statistics not available

