Friday, September 24, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Standings
SAC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bishop Luers
|5-0
|5-0
|Carroll
|4-1
|4-1
|Snider
|3-1
|3-1
|Bishop Dwenger
|3-2
|3-2
|Homestead
|3-2
|3-2
|Northrop
|2-3
|2-3
|South Side
|1-3
|1-3
|Concordia
|1-4
|1-4
|North Side
|1-4
|1-4
|Wayne
|1-4
|1-4
NE8
|Conf.
|Overall
|Leo
|3-0
|5-0
|Columbia City
|3-0
|4-1
|Norwell
|2-1
|4-1
|East Noble
|2-1
|3-1
|Huntington North
|1-2
|2-3
|New Haven
|1-2
|1-4
|Bellmont
|0-3
|0-5
|DeKalb
|0-3
|0-5
ACAC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Adams Central
|2-0
|4-1
|South Adams
|2-0
|4-1
|Jay County
|2-1
|3-2
|Woodlan
|2-1
|2-3
|Heritage
|1-2
|1-4
|Southern Wells
|0-2
|0-5
|Bluffton
|0-3
|1-4
NECC
Big Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|Garrett
|1-0
|3-2
|Angola
|1-1
|2-3
|Lakeland
|1-1
|2-3
|West Noble
|1-1
|2-3
|Fairfield
|0-1
|1-4
Small Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|Central Noble
|2-0
|5-0
|Eastside
|1-0
|5-0
|Churubusco
|1-1
|3-2
|Fremont
|0-1
|2-3
|Prairie Heights
|0-2
|2-3
NLC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Concord
|3-0
|4-1
|Warsaw
|3-0
|4-1
|Mishawaka
|2-1
|4-1
|Northridge
|2-1
|4-1
|NorthWood
|2-1
|3-2
|Goshen
|0-3
|2-3
|Plymouth
|0-3
|0-5
|Wawasee
|0-3
|0-5
AREA LEADERS
Rushing
|car.
|yds
|TD
|LDavis, Eastside
|119
|935
|12
|Nelson, Wayne
|119
|830
|6
|Hoover, Central Noble
|97
|790
|12
|Brown, Snider
|92
|779
|10
|Hasselman, Angola
|106
|726
|10
|Carico, East Noble
|77
|680
|7
|Graft, Norwell
|61
|645
|9
|Hale, Luers
|96
|618
|9
|Sievers, Columbia City
|100
|616
|7
|Koskie, Garrett
|123
|552
|4
|Lambert, North Side
|101
|548
|5
|Flores-Ortega, Warsaw
|94
|505
|6
|Colbert, Norwell
|52
|485
|6
|ERogers, Heritage
|91
|485
|5
|Jones, Warsaw
|32
|408
|5
|Sheron, Leo
|34
|395
|9
|Carmody, Carroll
|52
|379
|2
|KTippmann, Dwenger
|54
|378
|6
|Holman, Eastside
|53
|377
|2
|Crawford, Leo
|23
|364
|8
|Bodkins, Bellmont
|90
|360
|3
|Hunt, Bluffton
|78
|357
|4
|Heyerly, Adams Central
|46
|354
|4
|L.Johnson, Concordia
|88
|350
|3
|Hoeppner, Leo
|34
|326
|3
|Miller, Leo
|15
|323
|5
|Collins, Wayne
|46
|320
|6
|San Juan, Bluffton
|69
|316
|3
|Becker, Carroll
|35
|314
|2
|Barrera, Columbia City
|41
|310
|1
|Wagner, Huntington North
|42
|309
|3
Passing
|C-A-I
|yds
|TD
|Clark, Luers
|89-134-2
|1335
|16
|Slaven, Homestead
|67-105-4
|949
|10
|OWanner, S. Adams
|47-83-4
|797
|7
|Becker, Carroll
|54-95-4
|782
|14
|Hunt, Bluffton
|55-92-3
|764
|8
|Mattox, Concordia
|64-113-5
|759
|8
|LDavis, Eastside
|43-63-3
|695
|10
|Lytle, Garrett
|63-102-5
|663
|6
|Brazel, East Noble
|33-56-3
|639
|9
|Irk, DeKalb
|59-138-5
|605
|6
|Ulman, Bellmont
|37-79-5
|558
|3
|Call, Angola
|32-58-2
|521
|4
Receiving
|catches
|yards
|Glenn, Luers
|33
|640
|Schoch, South Adams
|29
|450
|Sparrow, Homestead
|29
|316
|Coverstone, Carroll
|26
|601
|Reiff, Bluffton
|26
|338
|Anderson, Homestead
|24
|461
|Hess, Garrett
|22
|188
|Lake, Luers
|21
|289
|Montoya, DeKalb
|20
|252
|Richards, Garrett
|20
|266
|Johnson, Concordia
|18
|261
|Tonkel, Angola
|18
|184
|Johnson, North Side
|18
|181
|Hill, Luers
|17
|188
|Juarez, Snider
|17
|174
|Wiley, DeKalb
|15
|223
Scoring
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Ttl
|Hoover, Central Noble
|12
|0
|2
|74
|LDavis, Eastside
|12
|0
|0
|72
|Sheron, Leo
|9
|0
|12
|66
|Graft, Norwell
|11
|0
|0
|66
|Hale, Luers
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Brown, Snider
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Hasselman, Angola
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Coverstone, Carroll
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Collins, Wayne
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Anderson, Homestead
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Sievers, Columbia City
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Crawford, Leo
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Nelson, Wayne
|6
|0
|8
|44
|Carico, East Noble
|7
|0
|2
|44
|Neuenschwander, A.C.
|7
|0
|2
|44
|Glenn, Luers
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Flores-Ortega, Warsaw
|7
|0
|0
|42
|KTippmann, Dwenger
|6
|0
|2
|38
|Klefeker, Columbia City
|0
|5
|21
|36
|Colbert, Norwell
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Black, Adams Central
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Jones, Warsaw
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Pineda, Luers
|0
|2
|28
|34
|ERogers, Heritage
|5
|0
|4
|34
Sacks
|Total
|Christmon, Homestead
|5
|Young, Wayne
|4
|Allen, Leo
|4
|Hinshaw, South Adams
|4
|Bianski, Churubusco
|4
|Schoenefeld, Concordia
|3.5
|JTippmann, Dwenger
|3.5
|Rinker, Churubusco
|3.5
|Bibbee, Eastside
|3.5
|Person, Homestead
|3
|Charles, East Noble
|3
|Holliday, East Noble
|3
|Weber, Central Noble
|3
|BDavis, Eastside
|3
|Carey, Dwenger
|2.5
|Daring, Luers
|2.5
|Blake, Churubusco
|2.5
|Holman, Eastside
|2.5
Interceptions
|Total
|Arntz, Columbia City
|6
|Bennett, Carroll
|3
|Herron, Columbia City
|3
|Hacker, Huntington North
|3
|Clopton, New Haven
|3
|Currie, Adams Central
|3
|Diffendarfer, Central Noble
|3
|Colburn, Garrett
|3
|Valdes, Carroll
|2
|Rusher, Concordia
|2
|Vance, Dwenger
|2
|Doughty, Luers
|2
|Thompson, Luers
|2
|Meek, Wayne
|2
|Pieper, Columbia City
|2
|Ringger, Norwell
|2
|Neuenschwander, Norwell
|2
|Yergler, Adams Central
|2
|Tester, Adams Central
|2
|Nondorf, Churubusco
|2
|Munsey, Eastside
|2
|Harter, Garrett
|2
Fumble recoveries
|Total
|Smith, Carroll
|3
|Rusher, Concordia
|3
|Zay, Luers
|2
|Uher, Columbia City
|2
|Stewart, New Haven
|2
|Summersett, South Adams
|2
|Richardson, South Adams
|2
|Weber, Central Noble
|2
|Dunlap, Central Noble
|2
|Haberstock, Churubusco
|2
|Marks, Churubusco
|2
|BDavis, Eastside
|2
|MatWilliam, Garrett
|2
|Veach, Whitko
|2
|Norwell
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Heritage
|0
|1
|—
|1
G—Martinez.
GIRLS
CONCORDIA 3, BISHOP LUERS 0
|Concordia
|0
|3
|—
|3
|Bishop Luers
|0
|0
|—
|0
G—Fleeger, James, Metel. A—Metel 2.
Volleyball
CANTERBURY 3, HAMILTON 0
Canterbury 25-25-25: Aces—3 tied with 2. Assists—Zambrano 15. Digs—Nwakanma 25. Kills—Diwis 10.
Hamilton 18-18-17: Individual statistics not available
BISHOP DWENGER 3, SNIDER 0
Bishop Dwenger 25-25-25: Aces—A. Hudson 4. Assists—Lyons 34. Digs—Zimmerman 13. Kills—A. Hudson 12.
Snider 14-20-9: Individual statistics not available
WARSAW 3, WAWASEE 0
Warsaw 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available
Wawasee 8-13-12: Aces—Vazquez 2. Assists—Allen 17. Digs—Miller 4. Kills—Vazquez 6.
CONCORDIA, 3 BISHOP LUERS 0
Concordia 25-25-25: Aces—Lapsley 4. Assists—Vnuk 35. Digs—Hellinger 12. Kills—Loyer 15.
Bishop Luers 14-9-11: Individual statistics not available
COLUMBIA CITY 3, NEW HAVEN 0
Columbia City 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available
New Haven 10-21-21: Aces—Brant 3. Assists—Weikel 15. Digs—Brant 12. Kills—Koepke 8.
EASTBROOK 3, BLUFFTON 0
Eastbrook 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available
Bluffton 19-19-5: Aces—Baumgartner 3. Assists—Baumgartner 13. Digs—reiff 18. Kills—Reiff 6.
CARROLL 3, DELTA 0
Carroll 25-25-27: Aces—Frey 6. Assists—Matney 16. Digs—Ginder 12. Kills—Frey, Forte 7.
Delta 17-12-25: Individual statistics not available
BELLMONT 3, LEO 1
Bellmont 25-25-24-25: Aces—McMahon, Saalfrank 2. Assists—Ross 32. Digs—McMahon 23. Kills—Ball 12.
Leo 21-23-26-15: Individual statistics not available
