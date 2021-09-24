Friday, September 24, 2021 1:00 am
Lineup
(T) - taped (JIP) - joined in progress
TELEVISION HIGHLIGHTS
AUTO RACING
NHRA, qualifying, FS1, 7 p.m.
Trucks, Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, FS1, 9 p.m.
BASEBALL
NL, St. Louis-Chicago Cubs, ESPN/Marquee, 2 p.m./Marquee, 7 p.m.
AL, N.Y. Yankees-Boston, ESPN, 7 p.m.
AL, Kansas City-Detroit, Bally Detroit, 7 p.m.
AL, Chicago White Sox-Cleveland, NBC Chicago, 7 p.m.
NL, Washington-Cincinnati, Bally Indiana, 7 p.m.
NL, Atlanta-San Diego, ESPN, 10 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College, Maryland-Indiana, BTN, noon
FOOTBALL
College, Wake Forest-Virginia, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Ryder Cup, Team U.S.-Europe, TGC, 8 a.m.
(T) LPGA, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, TGC, 9 p.m.
(T) Champions, Pure Insurance Championship, TGC, 11 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College, Ohio State-Purdue, BTN, 7 p.m.
RADIO
FOOTBALL
HS, East Noble-Norwell, 1380 AM, 7 p.m.
TV, radio listings subject to change
