Friday, September 24, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis, g1
|-162
|at Chicago Cubs
|+148
|St. Louis, g2
|-180
|at Chicago Cubs
|+155
|at Philadelphia
|-220
|Pittsburgh
|+180
|at Cincinnati
|-190
|Washington
|+165
|at Milwaukee
|-150
|N.Y. Mets
|+135
|San Francisco
|-195
|at Colorado
|+165
|L.A. Dodgers
|-220
|at Arizona
|+190
|at San Diego
|-125
|Atlanta
|+105
American League
|Texas
|-110
|at Baltimore
|-104
|at Detroit
|-113
|Kansas City
|-102
|N.Y. Yankees
|-113
|at Boston
|-102
|Chicago WS
|-145
|at Cleveland
|+125
|Toronto
|-140
|at Minnesota
|+125
|Seattle
|-120
|at L.A. Angels
|-100
|at Oakland
|-115
|Houston
|-105
Interleague
|at Tampa Bay
|-310
|Miami
|+245
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Charlotte
|2½
|3
|(56)
|Middle Tenn.
|at Virginia
|4
|4
|(68½)
|Wake Forest
|Liberty
|6½
|6
|(52½)
|at Syracuse
|at Fresno St.
|31
|31
|(58½)
|UNLV
Saturday
|at Minnesota
|31
|31
|(51)
|Bo. Green
|at N’western
|15
|15
|(47½)
|Ohio
|Georgia
|32½
|36
|(52½)
|at Vanderbilt
|at TCU
|10½
|9
|(65½)
|SMU
|at Texas
|11
|8
|(61½)
|Texas Tech
|LSU
|4
|3
|(56)
|at Miss. St.
|at C. Michigan
|10½
|10
|(56)
|FIU
|at Army
|7½
|9
|(48½)
|Miami (OH)
|Missouri
|2
|2
|(58½)
|at Bost. Coll.
|Boise St.
|9½
|9
|(69½)
|at Utah St.
|at Wisconsin
|5½
|7
|(46½)
|Notre Dame
|at Coastal Car.
|35
|36
|(65½)
|UMass
|Toledo
|4
|5
|(56½)
|at Ball St.
|at E. Michigan
|5½
|7
|(62)
|Texas St.
|at W. Mich.
|2½
|3
|(63)
|San Jose St.
|at Utah
|13½
|14
|(54½)
|Wash. St.
|at Michigan
|18½
|21
|(49½)
|Rutgers
|at Iowa
|23
|23
|(44½)
|Colorado St.
|at Memphis
|3½
|3
|(67)
|UTSA
|at Maryland
|14½
|15
|(69½)
|Kent St.
|at Purdue
|11
|11
|(53)
|Illinois
|Louisville
|2½
|2
|(62½)
|at Florida St.
|Iowa St.
|6½
|7
|(47½)
|at Baylor
|Wyoming
|29½
|30
|(54½)
|at UConn
|Clemson
|10
|10
|(47½)
|at NC State
|Texas A&M
|5½
|6
|(47½)
|at Arkansas
|at Auburn
|26½
|27
|(57)
|Georgia St.
|at Duke
|13
|16
|(57½)
|Kansas
|at Tulsa
|13½
|14
|(62½)
|Arkansas St.
|UCLA
|3½
|5
|(58½)
|at Stanford
|LA-Lafayette
|13½
|14
|(53½)
|at Geo. So.
|Buffalo
|12
|14
|(51½)
|at Old Dom.
|at Michigan St.
|4
|5
|(51½)
|Nebraska
|at Houston
|20
|20
|(48)
|Navy
|at Okla. St.
|7½
|6
|(46)
|Kansas St.
|at Florida
|20
|19
|(63)
|Tennessee
|Kentucky
|5½
|5
|(48½)
|at S. Carolina
|at LA Tech
|12
|12
|(64½)
|North Texas
|at Alabama
|44½
|46
|(58½)
|So. Miss.
|at Ohio St.
|49
|50
|(67½)
|Akron
|at Oklahoma
|16½
|17
|(56)
|W. Virginia
|N. Carolina
|12
|13
|(63)
|at GA Tech
|at Tulane
|4
|4
|(55½)
|UAB
|Hawaii
|16½
|17
|(61½)
|at N.Mex. St.
|Troy
|23
|24
|(50)
|at LA-Monroe
|at Air Force
|5
|5
|(54½)
|FAU
|Indiana
|10
|9
|(63½)
|at W. Kent.
|at UTEP
|2
|2
|(54)
|New Mexico
|at Washington
|7½
|8
|(46)
|California
|at BYU
|23½
|23
|(53½)
|S. Florida
|at Arizona St.
|14
|15
|(44½)
|Colorado
|at Oregon
|27½
|29
|(58½)
|Arizona
|at USC
|13
|11
|(62)
|Oregon St.
NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Tennessee
|5
|5
|(48)
|Indianapolis
|at NY Giants
|3
|3
|(47½)
|Atlanta
|at Kansas City
|6½
|7
|(55)
|LA Chargers
|at Pittsburgh
|4½
|3
|(43½)
|Cincinnati
|at Cleveland
|7½
|7
|(45½)
|Chicago
|Baltimore
|9
|8
|(50)
|at Detroit
|at New England
|3
|3
|(42)
|New Orleans
|Arizona
|7
|8
|(52)
|at J’ville
|at Buffalo
|9½
|8
|(45)
|Washington
|at Denver
|10½
|11
|(41)
|NY Jets
|at Las Vegas
|3½
|4
|(45)
|Miami
|Seattle
|1
|2
|(55½)
|at Minnesota
|Tampa Bay
|1½
|+2
|(55½)
|at LA Rams
|at San Fran.
|3½
|4
|(49½)
|Green Bay
Monday
|at Dallas
|3½
|4
|(51½)
|Philadelphia
