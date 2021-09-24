The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, September 24, 2021

    TRANSACTIONS

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    American League

    BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated OF Jarren Duran and INF Jonathan Arauz from the COVID-19 IL. Designated RHPs Geoff Hartlieb and Yacksel Rios for assignment.

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Reinstated OF Andrew Vaughn from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Jace Fry to Charlotte.

    CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus (Triple-East).

    DETROIT TIGERS — Named Ryan Garko vice president of player development.

    TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent SS Wander Franco to Durham (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

    BASKETBALL

    G LEAGUE

    NBA G lEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G/F MarJon Beauchamp.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Anthony Rush to the practice squad. Placed RB Caleb Huntley on the reserve/COVID-19 practice squad list.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Rashaan Melvin and C Sam Tecklenburg from the practice squad to the active roster.

    CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Rashad Smith to the practice squad.

    DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated DE Randy Gregory from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Aaron Patrick. Waived RB Nate McCrary.

    DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Josh Woods. Placed WR Tyrell Williams on injred reserve. Placed K Austin Seibert on the COVID-19 IL.

    HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed K Joey Slye from the practice squad to the active roster. Promoted QB Jeff Driskel and WR Chris Moore from the practice squad to the active roster.

    NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. Signed RB Nick Bawden to the practice squad. Placed DE Ronnie Blair on the practice squad injured reserve.

    SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Jace Sternberger to the practice squad.

    HOCKEY

    AHL

    MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Xavier Bouchard to a contract.

    SOCCER

    INDY ELEVEN — Signed F Kevin Partida for the remainder of the season. Returned G Eric Dick to Columbus Crew (MLS).

