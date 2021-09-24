TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated OF Jarren Duran and INF Jonathan Arauz from the COVID-19 IL. Designated RHPs Geoff Hartlieb and Yacksel Rios for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Reinstated OF Andrew Vaughn from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Jace Fry to Charlotte.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus (Triple-East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Ryan Garko vice president of player development.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent SS Wander Franco to Durham (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE

NBA G lEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G/F MarJon Beauchamp.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Anthony Rush to the practice squad. Placed RB Caleb Huntley on the reserve/COVID-19 practice squad list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Rashaan Melvin and C Sam Tecklenburg from the practice squad to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Rashad Smith to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated DE Randy Gregory from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Aaron Patrick. Waived RB Nate McCrary.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Josh Woods. Placed WR Tyrell Williams on injred reserve. Placed K Austin Seibert on the COVID-19 IL.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed K Joey Slye from the practice squad to the active roster. Promoted QB Jeff Driskel and WR Chris Moore from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. Signed RB Nick Bawden to the practice squad. Placed DE Ronnie Blair on the practice squad injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Jace Sternberger to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

AHL

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Xavier Bouchard to a contract.

SOCCER

INDY ELEVEN — Signed F Kevin Partida for the remainder of the season. Returned G Eric Dick to Columbus Crew (MLS).