Saturday, September 25, 2021 1:00 am
Up next
FOOTBALL
COLTS
Sun.: at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Oct. 3: at Miami, 1 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.
BALL STATE
Today: Toledo, 2 p.m.
Oct. 2: Army, 5 p.m.
INDIANA
Today: at Western Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
NOTRE DAME
Today: vs. Wisconsin, at Chicago, noon
Oct. 2: Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.
PURDUE
Today: Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: Minnesota, noon
MANCHESTER
Oct. 2: at Franklin, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: Defiance, 1:30 p.m.
SAINT FRANCIS
Today: at St. Xavier, 1 p.m.
Oct. 2: Siena Heights, noon
TRINE
Today: at Centre, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: Adrian, 1 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story