The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, September 25, 2021 1:00 am

    Up next

    FOOTBALL

    COLTS

    Sun.: at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

    Oct. 3: at Miami, 1 p.m.

    Oct. 11: at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

    BALL STATE

    Today: Toledo, 2 p.m.

    Oct. 2: Army, 5 p.m.

    INDIANA

    Today: at Western Kentucky, 8 p.m.

    Oct. 2: at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

    NOTRE DAME

    Today: vs. Wisconsin, at Chicago, noon

    Oct. 2: Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.

    PURDUE

    Today: Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

    Oct. 2: Minnesota, noon

    MANCHESTER

    Oct. 2: at Franklin, 1:30 p.m.

    Oct. 9: Defiance, 1:30 p.m.

    SAINT FRANCIS

    Today: at St. Xavier, 1 p.m.

    Oct. 2: Siena Heights, noon

    TRINE

    Today: at Centre, 7 p.m.

    Oct. 2: Adrian, 1 p.m.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story