The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, September 25, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 51 23
    Miami 1 1 0 .500 17 51
    New England 1 1 0 .500 41 23
    NY Jets 0 2 0 .000 20 44

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 46 68
    Houston 1 2 0 .333 67 76
    Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 40 55
    Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 34 60

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 63 68
    Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 44 44
    Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 60 54
    Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 40 42

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Denver 2 0 0 1.000 50 26
    Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 59 44
    Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 68 65
    LA Chargers 1 1 0 .500 37 36

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Dallas 1 1 0 .500 49 48
    Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 43 23
    Washington 1 1 0 .500 46 49
    NY Giants 0 2 0 .000 42 57

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 69 30
    Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 79 54
    New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 45 29
    Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 31 80

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Chicago 1 1 0 .500 34 51
    Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 38 55
    Detroit 0 2 0 .000 50 76
    Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 57 61

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 72 46
    LA Rams 2 0 0 1.000 61 38
    San Fran. 2 0 0 1.000 58 44
    Seattle 1 1 0 .500 58 49

    Sept. 23

    Carolina 24, Houston 9

    Sunday

    Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

    Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

    Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.

    Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

    New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m

    Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

    Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

    Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

    Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

    Monday

    Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

    Thursday

    Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

    Oct. 3

    Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m.

    Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

    Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m.

    Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

    N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

    Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

    Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

    Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

    Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

    Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

    Oct. 4

    Las Vegas at LA Chargers, 8:15 p.m

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story