Ryder Cup

At Whistling Straits

At Sheboygan, Wis.

Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71

UNITED STATES 6, EUROPE 2

Foursomes

United States 3, Europe 1

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, 3 and 1.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 2.

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, Europe, 5 and 3.

Fourballs

United States 3, Europe 1

Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 and 1.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, halved with Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, United States.

Tony Finau and Harris English, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Europe, 4 and 3.

Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, Europe, halved with Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay, United States

LPGA

WALMART NW

ARKANSAS CHAMPIONSHIP

At Pinnacle Country Club

At Rogers, Ark.

Yardage: 6,438; Par: 71

First Round

A Lim Kim 33-30—63 Katherine Kirk 32-31—63 Eun-Hee Ji 32-31—63 Sarah Burnham 32-32—64 Nasa Hataoka 34-31—65 Lindsey Weaver 32-33—65 Pajaree Anannarukarn 33-32—65 Aditi Ashok 32-33—65 Klara Spilkova 31-34—65 Ashleigh Buhai 36-30—66 Haeji Kang 34-32—66 Jing Yan 36-30—66 Chella Choi 36-30—66 Ariya Jutanugarn 34-32—66 In Gee Chun 34-32—66 Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 35-32—67 Lauren Kim 34-33—67 Brooke M. Henderson 34-33—67 Lexi Thompson 35-32—67 Minjee Lee 34-33—67 Jennifer Kupcho 33-34—67 Jenny Shin 36-31—67 Lindy Duncan 34-33—67 Stacy Lewis 35-32—67 Esther Henseleit 35-32—67 a-Brooke Matthews 35-32—67 Dana Finkelstein 35-32—67 Elizabeth Szokol 33-34—67 Jennifer Song 36-32—68 Jackie Stoelting 36-32—68 Austin Ernst 33-35—68 Danielle Kang 36-32—68 Lydia Ko 32-36—68 Jin Young Ko 36-32—68 Moriya Jutanugarn 34-34—68

Champions

PURE INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

At Spyglass Hill Golf Course

At Pebble Beach, Calif.

Yardage: 7,025; Par: 71

First Round