    Weather
    Saturday, September 25, 2021 1:00 am

    GOLF

    Ryder Cup

    At Whistling Straits

    At Sheboygan, Wis.

    Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71

    UNITED STATES 6, EUROPE 2

    Foursomes

    United States 3, Europe 1

    Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, 3 and 1.

    Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 2.

    Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.

    Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, Europe, 5 and 3.

    Fourballs

    United States 3, Europe 1

    Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 and 1.

    Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, halved with Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, United States.

    Tony Finau and Harris English, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Europe, 4 and 3.

    Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, Europe, halved with Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay, United States

    LPGA

    WALMART NW

    ARKANSAS CHAMPIONSHIP

    At Pinnacle Country Club

    At Rogers, Ark.

    Yardage: 6,438; Par: 71

    First Round

    A Lim Kim 33-30—63
    Katherine Kirk 32-31—63
    Eun-Hee Ji 32-31—63
    Sarah Burnham 32-32—64
    Nasa Hataoka 34-31—65
    Lindsey Weaver 32-33—65
    Pajaree Anannarukarn 33-32—65
    Aditi Ashok 32-33—65
    Klara Spilkova 31-34—65
    Ashleigh Buhai 36-30—66
    Haeji Kang 34-32—66
    Jing Yan 36-30—66
    Chella Choi 36-30—66
    Ariya Jutanugarn 34-32—66
    In Gee Chun 34-32—66
    Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 35-32—67
    Lauren Kim 34-33—67
    Brooke M. Henderson 34-33—67
    Lexi Thompson 35-32—67
    Minjee Lee 34-33—67
    Jennifer Kupcho 33-34—67
    Jenny Shin 36-31—67
    Lindy Duncan 34-33—67
    Stacy Lewis 35-32—67
    Esther Henseleit 35-32—67
    a-Brooke Matthews 35-32—67
    Dana Finkelstein 35-32—67
    Elizabeth Szokol 33-34—67
    Jennifer Song 36-32—68
    Jackie Stoelting 36-32—68
    Austin Ernst 33-35—68
    Danielle Kang 36-32—68
    Lydia Ko 32-36—68
    Jin Young Ko 36-32—68
    Moriya Jutanugarn 34-34—68

    Champions

    PURE INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

    At Spyglass Hill Golf Course

    At Pebble Beach, Calif.

    Yardage: 7,025; Par: 71

    First Round

    Stuart Appleby 33-33—66
    Alex Cejka 32-34—66
    Tom Lehman 35-32—67
    K.J. Choi 35-32—67
    Glen Day 35-33—68
    Esteban Toledo 32-36—68
    Larry Mize 36-32—68
    Kirk Triplett 34-34—68
    Ken Tanigawa 37-32—69
    Marco Dawson 36-33—69
    Stephen Leaney 35-34—69
    Corey Pavin 36-33—69
    Doug Barron 35-34—69
    Paul Broadhurst 34-36—70
    Paul Stankowski 36-34—70
    Woody Austin 34-36—70
    Michael Allen 34-36—70
    John Cook 35-35—70
    Fran Quinn 32-38—70
    Willie Wood 35-36—71
    Dean Wilson 36-35—71
    Ken Duke 35-36—71
    Lee Janzen 38-33—71
    Ernie Els 36-35—71
    Steven Alker 36-35—71
    Bernhard Langer 35-36—71
    Kevin Sutherland 35-36—71
    Stephen Ames 35-36—71
    Cameron Beckman 36-35—71
    David McKenzie 34-37—71
    Jeff Sluman 36-35—71
    Tommy Armour III 34-37—71

