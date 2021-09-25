Saturday, September 25, 2021 1:00 am
GOLF
Ryder Cup
At Whistling Straits
At Sheboygan, Wis.
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 6, EUROPE 2
Foursomes
United States 3, Europe 1
Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, 3 and 1.
Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 2.
Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, Europe, 5 and 3.
Fourballs
United States 3, Europe 1
Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 and 1.
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, halved with Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, United States.
Tony Finau and Harris English, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Europe, 4 and 3.
Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, Europe, halved with Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay, United States
LPGA
WALMART NW
ARKANSAS CHAMPIONSHIP
At Pinnacle Country Club
At Rogers, Ark.
Yardage: 6,438; Par: 71
First Round
|A Lim Kim
|33-30—63
|Katherine Kirk
|32-31—63
|Eun-Hee Ji
|32-31—63
|Sarah Burnham
|32-32—64
|Nasa Hataoka
|34-31—65
|Lindsey Weaver
|32-33—65
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|33-32—65
|Aditi Ashok
|32-33—65
|Klara Spilkova
|31-34—65
|Ashleigh Buhai
|36-30—66
|Haeji Kang
|34-32—66
|Jing Yan
|36-30—66
|Chella Choi
|36-30—66
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|34-32—66
|In Gee Chun
|34-32—66
|Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras
|35-32—67
|Lauren Kim
|34-33—67
|Brooke M. Henderson
|34-33—67
|Lexi Thompson
|35-32—67
|Minjee Lee
|34-33—67
|Jennifer Kupcho
|33-34—67
|Jenny Shin
|36-31—67
|Lindy Duncan
|34-33—67
|Stacy Lewis
|35-32—67
|Esther Henseleit
|35-32—67
|a-Brooke Matthews
|35-32—67
|Dana Finkelstein
|35-32—67
|Elizabeth Szokol
|33-34—67
|Jennifer Song
|36-32—68
|Jackie Stoelting
|36-32—68
|Austin Ernst
|33-35—68
|Danielle Kang
|36-32—68
|Lydia Ko
|32-36—68
|Jin Young Ko
|36-32—68
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|34-34—68
Champions
PURE INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP
At Spyglass Hill Golf Course
At Pebble Beach, Calif.
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 71
First Round
|Stuart Appleby
|33-33—66
|Alex Cejka
|32-34—66
|Tom Lehman
|35-32—67
|K.J. Choi
|35-32—67
|Glen Day
|35-33—68
|Esteban Toledo
|32-36—68
|Larry Mize
|36-32—68
|Kirk Triplett
|34-34—68
|Ken Tanigawa
|37-32—69
|Marco Dawson
|36-33—69
|Stephen Leaney
|35-34—69
|Corey Pavin
|36-33—69
|Doug Barron
|35-34—69
|Paul Broadhurst
|34-36—70
|Paul Stankowski
|36-34—70
|Woody Austin
|34-36—70
|Michael Allen
|34-36—70
|John Cook
|35-35—70
|Fran Quinn
|32-38—70
|Willie Wood
|35-36—71
|Dean Wilson
|36-35—71
|Ken Duke
|35-36—71
|Lee Janzen
|38-33—71
|Ernie Els
|36-35—71
|Steven Alker
|36-35—71
|Bernhard Langer
|35-36—71
|Kevin Sutherland
|35-36—71
|Stephen Ames
|35-36—71
|Cameron Beckman
|36-35—71
|David McKenzie
|34-37—71
|Jeff Sluman
|36-35—71
|Tommy Armour III
|34-37—71
